Class AAAAAA girls region tournament results
GIRLS
Class A | Class AA | Class AAA | Class AAAA | Class AAAAA | Class AAAAAAA
BOYS
Class A | Class AA | Class AAA | Class AAAA | Class AAAAA | Class AAAAAA | Class AAAAAAA
• Girls Class AAAAAA tournament brackets
Region 1
(At Coffee)
Tuesday
#4 Houston County vs. #5 Lee County, 5 p.m.
Thursday
#2 Valdosta vs. #3 Northside-Warner Robins, 4 p.m.
#1 Coffee vs. #4/#5 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday
Third-place game: #2 Valdosta/#3 Northside-Warner Robins loser vs. #1 Coffee/#4 Houston County/#5 Lee County loser, 4 p.m.
Championship game: #2 Valdosta/#3 Northside-Warner Robins winner vs. #1 Coffee/#4 Houston County/#5 Lee County winner, 7 p.m.
Region 2
Monday
(At Glynn Academy)
#4 Glynn Academy vs. #5 Effingham County, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
(At Brunswick)
#2 Bradwell Institute vs. #3 Richmond Hill, 3:30 p.m.
#1 Brunswick vs. #4 Glynn Academy/#5 Effingham County winner, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
(At Brunswick)
Third-place game: #2 Bradwell Institute/#3 Richmond Hill loser vs. #1 Brunswick/#4 Glynn Academy/#5 Effingham County loser, 3:30 p.m.
Championship game: #2 Bradwell Institute/#3 Richmond Hill winner vs. #1 Brunswick/#4 Glynn Academy/#5 Effingham County winner, 6:30 p.m.
Region 3
(At Heritage-Conyers)
Tuesday
#3 Greenbrier vs. #6 Evans, 3:30 p.m.
#4 Lakeside-Evans vs. #5 Alcovy, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
#2 Grovetown vs. #3 Greenbrier/#6 Evans winner, 3:30 p.m.
#1 Heritage-Conyers vs. #4 Lakeside-Evans/#5 Alcovy winner, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Third-place game: #2/#3/#6 loser vs. #1/#4/#5 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Championship game: #2/#3/#6 winner vs. #1/#4/#5 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Region 4
(At Mundy’s Mill)
Monday
#8 Mundy’s Mill vs. #9 Mundy’s Mill, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
#3 Tucker vs. #6 Drew, 4 p.m.
#2 Forest Park vs. #7 M.L. King, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
#4 Stephenson vs. #5 Mount Zion-Jonesboro, 4 p.m.
#1 Lovejoy vs. #8 Mundy’s Mill/#9 Jonesboro winner, 7 p.m.
Friday
#3 Tucker/#6 Drew winner vs. #2 Forest Park/#7 M.L. King winner, 4 p.m.
#4 Stephenson/#5 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro winner vs. #1/#8/#9 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place game: #3/#6/#2/#7 loser vs. #4/#5/#1/#8/#9 loser, 2:30 p.m.
Championship game: #3/#6/#2/#7 winner vs. #4/#5/#1/#8/#9 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Region 5
Monday
(At Mays)
#8 Northgate vs. #9 Creekside, 6 p.m.
#6 Hughes vs. #7 Tri-Cities, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
(At Mays)
#4 Mays vs. #5 South Paulding, 4:30 p.m.
#3 New Manchester vs. #6 Hughes/#7 Tri-Cities winner, 6 p.m.
#2 Alexander vs. #8 Northgate/#9 Creekside winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
(At Douglas County)
#3/#6/#7 winner vs. #2/#8/#9 winner, 4 p.m.
#1 Douglas County vs. #4 Mays/#5 South Paulding winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
(At Douglas County)
Third-place game: #3/#6/#7/#2/#8/#9 loser vs. #1/#4/#5 loser, 4 p.m.
Championship game: #3/#6/#7/#2/#8/#9 winner vs. #1/#4/#5 winner, 7 p.m.
Region 6
(At River Ridge)
Tuesday
#6 Dalton vs. #7 South Cobb, 4:30 p.m.
#5 Osborne vs. #8 Allatoona, 6 p.m.
#4 Sequoyah vs. #9 Sprayberry, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
#3 River Ridge vs. #6 Dalton/#7 South Cobb winner, 4 p.m.
#5 Osborne/#8 Allatoona winner vs. #4 Sequoyah/#9 Sprayberry winner, 7 p.m.
Friday
#2 Creekview vs. #3/#6/#7 winner, 4 p.m.
#1 Harrison vs. #5/#8/#4/#9 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place game: #2/#3/#6/#7 loser vs. #1/#5/#8/#4/#9 loser, 3 p.m.
Championship game: #2/#3/#6/#7 winner vs. #1/#5/#8/#4/#9 winner, 6 p.m.
Region 7
(At Northview)
Monday
#6 Dunwoody vs. #9 Chattahoochee, 4 p.m.
#7 Cambridge vs. #8 North Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
#2 Alpharetta vs. #7 Cambridge/#8 North Atlanta winner, 4:30 p.m.
#3 Pope vs. #6 Dunwoody/#9 Chattahoochee winner, 6 p.m.
#4 Johns Creek vs. #5 Centennial, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
#1 Northview vs. #4 Johns Creek/#5 Centennial winner, 4 p.m.
#3/#6/#9 winner vs. #2/#7/#8 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place game: #1/#4/#5 loser vs. #3/#6/#9/#2/#7/#8 loser, 2:30 p.m.
Championship game: #1/#4/#5 winner vs. #3/#6/#9/#2/#7/#8 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Region 8
(At Dacula)
Tuesday
#3 Dacula vs. #6 Apalachee, 4 p.m.
#4 Habersham Central vs. #5 Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Friday
#2 Lanier vs. #3 Dacula/#6 Apalachee winner, 4 p.m.
#1 Winder-Barrow vs. #4 Habersham Central/#5 Gainesville winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Third-place game: #2/#3/#6 loser, vs. #1/#4/#5 loser, 3 p.m.
Championship game: #2/#3/#6 winner, vs. #1/#4/#5 winner, 6 p.m.
