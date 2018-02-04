Mountain View football coach Bach takes job in Baltimore

Nich Bach, who led Mountain View in Gwinnett County to its first winning season, playoff berth, playoff victory and state ranking, is leaving Georgia to become head coach of Gilman in Baltimore. The Baltimore Sun was the first to report the story Sunday, citing a release by Gilman.

Bach is leaving behind a Class AAAAAAA program that went 9-3 and 8-3 the past two seasons, marking the first winning campaigns in the history of the program, which began in 2009. Mountain View upset ninth-ranked South Forsyth 31-13 in the first round of the 2017 playoffs. That was Mountain View’s first playoff win.

Bach is from Buffalo and played football at Buffalo State and had most recently coached at Buffalo University when he came to Georgia in 2013. He coached 10 years for college programs, including Johns Hopkins in Baltimore in 2003.

Bach was the defensive coordinator at Mountain View for two seasons before succeeding Doug Giacone as head coach in 2015.

Gilman is a private school with several state championships in football. In 2015, the team finished No. 17 nationally in the MaxPreps’ Excellent 25. The team has finished 2-8 and 5-8 the past two seasons.