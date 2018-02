Class AAAAAAA girls region tournament results

GIRLS

• Girls Class AAAAAAA tournament brackets

Region 1

At Tift County

Tuesday

#3 Camden County vs. #4 Tift County, 6 p.m.

Thursday

#2 Colquitt County vs. 3/4 winner, 6 p.m.

Friday

Championship: #1 Lowndes vs. 2/3/4 winner, 6 p.m.

Region 2

Monday

At East Coweta

#4 Pebblebrook vs. #5 Newnan, 6 p.m.

#3 Campbell vs. #6 East Coweta, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

At Wheeler

#1 Westlake vs. 4/5 winner, 6 p.m.

#2 Wheeler vs. 3/6 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Wheeler

3rd/4th playoff, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Region 3

At Hillgrove

Wednesday

#3 North Cobb vs. #6 Kennesaw Mountain or North Paulding, 6 p.m.

#4 Marietta vs. #5 Kennesaw Mountain or North Paulding, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

#1 McEachern vs. 4/5 winner, 4 p.m.

#2 Hillgrove vs. 3/6 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

3rd/4th playoff, 2:30 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Region 4

At Roswell

Tuesday

#3 Woodstock vs. #6 Walton, 4 p.m.

#4 Lassiter vs. #5 Etowah, 7 p.m.

Thursday

#1 Cherokee vs. #4/#5 winner, 4 p.m.

#2 Roswell vs. #3/#6 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

3rd/4th playoff: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Region 5

At South Forsyth

Tuesday

#3 South Forsyth vs. #6 Milton, 4 p.m.

#4 Forsyth Central vs. #5 West Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

#2 Lambert vs. 3/6 winner, 4 p.m.

#1 North Forsyth vs. 4/5 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

3rd/4th playoff, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Region 6

At Mountain View

Tuesday

#4/5 North Gwinnett vs. #4/5 Duluth, 4 p.m.

#3 Mill Creek vs. #6 Discovery, 5:30 p.m.

#2 Mountain View vs. #7 Peachtree Ridge, 7 p.m.

Thursday

3/6 winner vs. 2/7 winner, 6 p.m.

#1 Collins Hill vs. 4/5 winner, 7:30

Saturday

3rd/4th playoff, 2:30 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Region 7

At Central Gwinnett

Monday

#6/7 Berkmar vs. #6/7 Meadowcreek, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

#4 Central Gwinnett vs. #5 Lakeside, 3:30 p.m.

#3 Parkview vs. 6/7 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

#2 Brookwood vs. 3/6/7 winner, 3:30 p.m.

#1 Norcross vs. 4/5 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

3rd/4th playoff, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 pm.

Region 8

At Newton

Wednesday

#4 Grayson vs. #5 Rockdale County, 4 p.m.

#3 Archer vs. #6 Shiloh, 7 p.m.

Friday

#2 South Gwinnett vs. 3/6 winner, 4 p.m.

#1 Newton vs. 4/5 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

3rd/4th playoff: 2:30 p.m.

Championship: 5:30 p.m.