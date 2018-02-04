Boys basketball rankings: Therrell makes a leap forward after big win

Therrell’s boys basketball team made history last season when it reached the state tournament for the first time since 1982. The Panthers lost in the first round and finished 16-10.

This season, Therrell will be gunning for much more after a 75-71 victory over defending Class AA champion South Atlanta on Wednesday. That gave Therrell a two-game season sweep of South Atlanta, a berth in the state playoffs and the No. 1 seed in the Region 6-AA tournament.

Therrell is ranked No. 5 this week in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution rankings – almost certainly the Panthers’ highest position in any basketball rankings since the early 1980s or perhaps back to 1978, when Therrell reached the Class AAA semifinals.

Three of Therrell’s four leading scorers are sophomores. The fourth is a freshman, Robbie Armbrester, who averages 10 rebounds to go with his 12 points per game. Sophomore guard DeAndre Brown scored 28 points in the recent South Atlanta win.

Therrell and South Atlanta might do battle again this week. The region tournament final is Friday at Douglass. South Atlanta is now No. 6 in AA.

New to the rankings this week are Collins Hill for Duluth in AAAAAAA, Bradwell Institute for Dacula in AAAAAA and Early County for Dodge County in AA, Wesleyan for Mount Vernon Presbyterian in A private.

Manchester remained the No. 1 team in the Class A public-school division despite last week’s ruling that the Blue Devils must forfeit five games because of the inadvertent use of an academically ineligible player. Manchester (18-5) enters the Region 4-A tournament this week seeded third behind No. 6 Macon County and No. 9 Central-Talbotton. Manchester has not lost a non-forfeited game.

Note: Click on team name to see schedule and scores for that team.

Class AAAAAAA

Class AAAAAA

Class AAAAA

Class AAAA

Class AAA

Class AA

Class A (Private)

Class A (Public)