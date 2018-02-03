Saturday basketball scores
Boys
Butler 64, Harlem 62
Cass 52, Kell 50
Clarke Central 75, Washington 36
Drew 73, Strong Rock Christian 49
Eagles Landing Christian 69, Landmark Christian 29
Early County 59, Miller County 49
East Paulding 78, Clarkston 68
Georgia Military 51, Aquinas 42
Hancock Central 72, Lincoln County 40
Jenkins 63, Beach 48
Laney 59, Screven County 34
Lanier County 70, Bacon County 55
Liberty County 69, Pierce County 61
Lithonia 66, Southwest DeKalb 58
Mt. Zion, Carroll 60, Gordon Lee 59
Norcross 75, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 49
North Atlanta 66, Pope 61
Paideia 47, First Presbyterian 46
Prince Avenue 56, Riverside Military 48
Rabun County 88, Oglethorpe County 74
Salem 45, Woodward Academy 44
South Cobb 49, Sprayberry 44
Terrell County 61, Webster County 54
Thomasville 61, Brooks County 42
Towns County 69, Commerce 49
Troup 70, Chapel Hill 52
W.D. Mohammed 77, Holy Innocents’ 71
Wayne County 57, Appling County 55
Woodville-Tompkins 58, Jenkins County 40
Girls
Bainbridge 67, Seminole County 22
Baker County 0, Mitchell County 0
Brunswick 68, McIntosh County Academy 33
Bryan County 47, Southeast Bulloch 27
Butler 42, Harlem 26
Carrollton 58, Rome 48
Clarke Central 63, Washington 28
Clinch County 56, Atkinson County 33
Colquitt County 68, Worth County 30
Eagles Landing Christian 68, Landmark Christian 53
Emanuel County Institute 52, Portal 37
Forest Park 50, Stephenson 34
Georgia Military 46, Aquinas 15
Griffin 66, Whitewater 53
Hillgrove 79, North Paulding 45
Johnson-Savannah 77, Islands 24
Kell 45, Cass 42
Laney 71, Screven County 15
Lanier County 62, Bacon County 46
Lovejoy 51, Tucker 42
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 46, Drew 44
Pelham 65, Cairo 41
Pike County 42, Rutland 29
Pope 57, North Atlanta 34
Rockmart 68, Chattooga 60
Sandy Creek 51, Fayette County 46
Savannah Christian 42, Treutlen 29
South Cobb 46, Sprayberry 41
Spalding 50, Howard 32
St. Francis 78, Greater Atlanta Christian 55
St. Vincents 52, Claxton 28
Strong Rock Christian 40, Drew Charter 23
Swainsboro 58, Wilkinson County 54
Terrell County 54, Webster County 17
Thomasville 59, Brooks County 48
Villa Rica 66, Hiram 26
Washington-Wilkes 50, Warren County 16
Wheeler County 81, Montgomery County 41
