Saturday basketball scores

ajc-sports.ajc, Basketball, high school sports, Latest News.

Boys

Butler 64, Harlem 62

Cass 52, Kell 50

Clarke Central 75, Washington 36

Drew 73, Strong Rock Christian 49

Eagles Landing Christian 69, Landmark Christian 29

Early County 59, Miller County 49

East Paulding 78, Clarkston 68

Georgia Military 51, Aquinas 42

Hancock Central 72, Lincoln County 40

Jenkins 63, Beach 48

Laney 59, Screven County 34

Lanier County 70, Bacon County 55

Liberty County 69, Pierce County 61

Lithonia 66, Southwest DeKalb 58

Mt. Zion, Carroll 60, Gordon Lee 59

Norcross 75, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 49

North Atlanta 66, Pope 61

Paideia 47, First Presbyterian 46

Prince Avenue 56, Riverside Military 48

Rabun County 88, Oglethorpe County 74

Salem 45, Woodward Academy 44

South Cobb 49, Sprayberry 44

Terrell County 61, Webster County 54

Thomasville 61, Brooks County 42

Towns County 69, Commerce 49

Troup 70, Chapel Hill 52

W.D. Mohammed 77, Holy Innocents’ 71

Wayne County 57, Appling County 55

Woodville-Tompkins 58, Jenkins County 40

Girls

Bainbridge 67, Seminole County 22

Baker County 0, Mitchell County 0

Brunswick 68, McIntosh County Academy 33

Bryan County 47, Southeast Bulloch 27

Butler 42, Harlem 26

Carrollton 58, Rome 48

Clarke Central 63, Washington 28

Clinch County 56, Atkinson County 33

Colquitt County 68, Worth County 30

Eagles Landing Christian 68, Landmark Christian 53

Emanuel County Institute 52, Portal 37

Forest Park 50, Stephenson 34

Georgia Military 46, Aquinas 15

Griffin 66, Whitewater 53

Hillgrove 79, North Paulding 45

Johnson-Savannah 77, Islands 24

Kell 45, Cass 42

Laney 71, Screven County 15

Lanier County 62, Bacon County 46

Lovejoy 51, Tucker 42

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 46, Drew 44

Pelham 65, Cairo 41

Pike County 42, Rutland 29

Pope 57, North Atlanta 34

Rockmart 68, Chattooga 60

Sandy Creek 51, Fayette County 46

Savannah Christian 42, Treutlen 29

South Cobb 46, Sprayberry 41

Spalding 50, Howard 32

St. Francis 78, Greater Atlanta Christian 55

St. Vincents 52, Claxton 28

Strong Rock Christian 40, Drew Charter 23

Swainsboro 58, Wilkinson County 54

Terrell County 54, Webster County 17

Thomasville 59, Brooks County 48

Villa Rica 66, Hiram 26

Washington-Wilkes 50, Warren County 16

Wheeler County 81, Montgomery County 41

