GHSA Swimming Championships finals recap

By Score Atlanta

The GHSA state swimming finals were held Saturday at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. Individual champions were crowned for the divisions consisting of 7A-6A and the five lower classifications. Four team titles for each gender were awarded for Class AAAAAAA, Class AAAAAA, Class AAAAA and Class AAAA, and Class AAA through Class A.

Brookwood swept the boys and girls Class AAAAAAA team titles. The boys won with 404 points, with second-place Lassiter tallying 204.5 points, and the girls won with 363 points, nearly 40 points more than second-place Lambert.

Dalton won the Class AAAAAA boys championship with 397 points, with second-place Johns Creek scoring 311. The Class AAAAAA girls title went to Pope, which bested second-place Johns Creek 349-338.

The Brookwood boys 200-yard medley relay team of Keegan Walsh, Drew Grier, Grant Clark and Aidan Stoffle won with a time of 1:33.27, edging out Lassiter by less than half a second. Johns Creek took the title in the girls event with a time of 1:44.78 from the team of Ryan Showfety, Adeline Farrington, Tatum Smith and Julia Lauren Ford.

Brookwood’s Aidan Stoffle also took second in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, and Johns Creek’s Tatum Smith won the girls 50-yard freestyle. Pope’s Sarah Sorensen won the girls 100-yard freestyle and finished second in the 100-yard backstroke.

Brookwood won the boys 200-yard freestyle relay with the team of Grier, Nathaniel Stoffle, Sam Sims and Dylan Scott. The team of Scott, Walsh and both Stoffle brothers took first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Lady Broncos took second in both the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.