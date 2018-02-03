7A basketball: Region tournament draws nearly set

Region tournaments in Class AAAAAAA run Monday through Saturday. Below are the schedules and draws for all eight tournaments in the highest classification.

AJC.com will be running region schedules and scores for all seven classifications beginning on Monday. This is a head start to that effort. Not all draws are set, as there are a few games Saturday night, and there are a few ties that need to be broken in region meetings Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday night, Pebblebrook’s boys, ranked No. 4, beat No. 8 Wheeler 75-64 to get the No. 1 seed in Region 2. Read Chip Saye’s account of that game on ajc.com.

The upcoming week will be a good one to check out a game, or several. Region tournament sites this year in the high class are Tift County, East Coweta and Wheeler, Hillgrove, Roswell, South Forsyth, Mountain View, Central Gwinnett and Newton.

BOYS

Region 1

At Tift County

Tuesday

#3 Colquitt County vs. #4 Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

#2 Lowndes vs. 3/4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship: #1 Tift County vs. 2/3/4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Region 2

Tuesday

At East Coweta

#4 Westlake vs. #5 East Coweta, 6 p.m.

#3 Campbell vs. #6 Newnan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

At Wheeler

#1 Pebblebrook vs. 4/5 winner, 6 p.m.

#2 Wheeler vs. 3/6 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Wheeler

3rd/4th playoff, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Region 3

At Hillgrove

Tuesday

#3 Kennesaw Mountain vs. #6 Hillgrove or North Paulding, 6 p.m.

#4 Marietta vs. #5 Hillgrove or North Paulding, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

#1 McEachern vs. 4/5 winner, 5:30 p.m.

#2 North Cobb vs. 3/6 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

3rd/4th playoff, 4:15 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

Region 4

At Roswell

Tuesday

#3 Roswell vs. #6 Lassiter, 5:30 p.m.

#4 Woodstock vs. #5 Cherokee, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

#1 Etowah vs. #4/#5 winner, 5:30 p.m.

#2 Walton vs. #3/#6 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

3rd/4th playoff: 5:30 p.m.

Championship: 8:30 p.m.

Region 5

At South Forsyth

Tuesday

#3 West Forsyth vs. #6 North Forsyth, 5:30 p .m.

#4 South Forsyth vs. #5 Forsyth Central, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday

#2 Milton vs. 3/6 winner, 5:30 p .m.

#1 Lambert vs. 4/5 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

3rd/4th playoff, 5:30 p .m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

Region 6

At Mountain View

Wednesday

#4 Duluth vs. #5 Discovery, 4 p.m.

#3 Collins Hill vs. #6 Mill Creek, 5:30 p.m.

#2 Mountain View vs. #7 North Gwinnett, 7 p.m.

Friday

3/6 winner vs. 2/7 winner, 6 p.m.

#1 Peachtree Ridge vs. 4/5 winner, 7:30

Saturday

3rd/4th playoff, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Region 7

At Central Gwinnett

Monday

#6 Parkview vs. #7 Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

#4 Lakeside vs. #5 Central Gwinnett, 5 p.m.

#3 Berkmar vs. 6/7 winner, 8 p.m.

Thursday

#2 Meadowcreek vs. 3/6/7 winner, 5 p.m.

#1 Norcross vs. 4/5 winner, 8 p.m.

Friday

3rd/4th playoff, 5 p.m.

Championship, 8 pm.

Region 8

At Newton

Wednesday

#4 Rockdale County vs. #5 Archer, 5:30 p.m.

#3 Shiloh vs. #6 South Gwinnett, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

#2 Grayson vs. 3/6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

#1 Newton vs. 4/5 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

3rd/4th playoff: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Region 1

At Tift County

Tuesday

#3 Camden County vs. #4 Tift County, 6 p.m.

Thursday

#2 Colquitt County vs. 3/4 winner, 6 p.m.

Friday

Championship: #1 Lowndes vs. 2/3/4 winner, 6 p.m.

Region 2

Monday

At East Coweta

#4 Pebblebrook vs. #5 Newnan, 6 p.m.

#3 Campbell vs. #6 East Coweta, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

At Wheeler

#1 Westlake vs. 4/5 winner, 6 p.m.

#2 Wheeler vs. 3/6 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

At Wheeler

3rd/4th playoff, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Region 3

At Hillgrove

Wednesday

#3 North Cobb vs. #6 Kennesaw Mountain or North Paulding, 6 p.m.

#4 Marietta vs. #5 Kennesaw Mountain or North Paulding, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

#1 McEachern vs. 4/5 winner, 4 p.m.

#2 Hillgrove vs. 3/6 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

3rd/4th playoff, 2:30 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Region 4

At Roswell

Tuesday

#3 Woodstock vs. #6 Walton, 4 p.m.

#4 Lassiter vs. #5 Etowah, 7 p.m.

Thursday

#1 Cherokee vs. 4/5 winner, 4 p.m.

#2 Roswell vs. 3/6 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

3rd/4th playoff: 4 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

Region 5

At South Forsyth

Tuesday

#3 South Forsyth vs. #6 Milton, 4 p.m.

#4 Forsyth Central vs. #5 West Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

#2 Lambert vs. 3/6 winner, 4 p.m.

#1 North Forsyth vs. 4/5 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday

3rd/4th playoff, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Region 6

At Mountain View

Tuesday

#4/5 North Gwinnett vs. #4/5 Duluth, 4 p.m.

#3 Mill Creek vs. #6 Discovery, 5:30 p.m.

#2 Mountain View vs. #7 Peachtree Ridge, 7 p.m.

Thursday

3/6 winner vs. 2/7 winner, 6 p.m.

#1 Collins Hill vs. 4/5 winner, 7:30

Saturday

3rd/4th playoff, 2:30 p.m.

Championship, 6 p.m.

Region 7

At Central Gwinnett

Monday

#6/7 Berkmar vs. #6/7 Meadowcreek, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

#4 Central Gwinnett vs. #5 Lakeside, 3:30 p.m.

#3 Parkview vs. 6/7 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

#2 Brookwood vs. 3/6/7 winner, 3:30 p.m.

#1 Norcross vs. 4/5 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

3rd/4th playoff, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 pm.

Region 8

At Newton

Wednesday

#4 Archer or Grayson vs. #5 Rockdale County, 4 p.m.

#3 Archer or Grayson vs. #6 Shiloh, 7 p.m.

Friday

#2 South Gwinnett vs. 3/6 winner, 4 p.m.

#1 Newton vs. 4/5 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

3rd/4th playoff: 2:30 p.m.

Championship: 5:30 p.m.