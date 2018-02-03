7A basketball: Region tournament draws nearly set
Region tournaments in Class AAAAAAA run Monday through Saturday. Below are the schedules and draws for all eight tournaments in the highest classification.
AJC.com will be running region schedules and scores for all seven classifications beginning on Monday. This is a head start to that effort. Not all draws are set, as there are a few games Saturday night, and there are a few ties that need to be broken in region meetings Saturday and Sunday.
On Friday night, Pebblebrook’s boys, ranked No. 4, beat No. 8 Wheeler 75-64 to get the No. 1 seed in Region 2. Read Chip Saye’s account of that game on ajc.com.
The upcoming week will be a good one to check out a game, or several. Region tournament sites this year in the high class are Tift County, East Coweta and Wheeler, Hillgrove, Roswell, South Forsyth, Mountain View, Central Gwinnett and Newton.
BOYS
Region 1
At Tift County
Tuesday
#3 Colquitt County vs. #4 Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
#2 Lowndes vs. 3/4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Championship: #1 Tift County vs. 2/3/4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Region 2
Tuesday
At East Coweta
#4 Westlake vs. #5 East Coweta, 6 p.m.
#3 Campbell vs. #6 Newnan, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
At Wheeler
#1 Pebblebrook vs. 4/5 winner, 6 p.m.
#2 Wheeler vs. 3/6 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Wheeler
3rd/4th playoff, 3:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Region 3
At Hillgrove
Tuesday
#3 Kennesaw Mountain vs. #6 Hillgrove or North Paulding, 6 p.m.
#4 Marietta vs. #5 Hillgrove or North Paulding, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
#1 McEachern vs. 4/5 winner, 5:30 p.m.
#2 North Cobb vs. 3/6 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
3rd/4th playoff, 4:15 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
Region 4
At Roswell
Tuesday
#3 Roswell vs. #6 Lassiter, 5:30 p.m.
#4 Woodstock vs. #5 Cherokee, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
#1 Etowah vs. #4/#5 winner, 5:30 p.m.
#2 Walton vs. #3/#6 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
3rd/4th playoff: 5:30 p.m.
Championship: 8:30 p.m.
Region 5
At South Forsyth
Tuesday
#3 West Forsyth vs. #6 North Forsyth, 5:30 p .m.
#4 South Forsyth vs. #5 Forsyth Central, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
#2 Milton vs. 3/6 winner, 5:30 p .m.
#1 Lambert vs. 4/5 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
3rd/4th playoff, 5:30 p .m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
Region 6
At Mountain View
Wednesday
#4 Duluth vs. #5 Discovery, 4 p.m.
#3 Collins Hill vs. #6 Mill Creek, 5:30 p.m.
#2 Mountain View vs. #7 North Gwinnett, 7 p.m.
Friday
3/6 winner vs. 2/7 winner, 6 p.m.
#1 Peachtree Ridge vs. 4/5 winner, 7:30
Saturday
3rd/4th playoff, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Region 7
At Central Gwinnett
Monday
#6 Parkview vs. #7 Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
#4 Lakeside vs. #5 Central Gwinnett, 5 p.m.
#3 Berkmar vs. 6/7 winner, 8 p.m.
Thursday
#2 Meadowcreek vs. 3/6/7 winner, 5 p.m.
#1 Norcross vs. 4/5 winner, 8 p.m.
Friday
3rd/4th playoff, 5 p.m.
Championship, 8 pm.
Region 8
At Newton
Wednesday
#4 Rockdale County vs. #5 Archer, 5:30 p.m.
#3 Shiloh vs. #6 South Gwinnett, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
#2 Grayson vs. 3/6 winner, 5:30 p.m.
#1 Newton vs. 4/5 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
3rd/4th playoff: 4 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Region 1
At Tift County
Tuesday
#3 Camden County vs. #4 Tift County, 6 p.m.
Thursday
#2 Colquitt County vs. 3/4 winner, 6 p.m.
Friday
Championship: #1 Lowndes vs. 2/3/4 winner, 6 p.m.
Region 2
Monday
At East Coweta
#4 Pebblebrook vs. #5 Newnan, 6 p.m.
#3 Campbell vs. #6 East Coweta, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
At Wheeler
#1 Westlake vs. 4/5 winner, 6 p.m.
#2 Wheeler vs. 3/6 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
At Wheeler
3rd/4th playoff, 1:30 p.m.
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Region 3
At Hillgrove
Wednesday
#3 North Cobb vs. #6 Kennesaw Mountain or North Paulding, 6 p.m.
#4 Marietta vs. #5 Kennesaw Mountain or North Paulding, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
#1 McEachern vs. 4/5 winner, 4 p.m.
#2 Hillgrove vs. 3/6 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
3rd/4th playoff, 2:30 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Region 4
At Roswell
Tuesday
#3 Woodstock vs. #6 Walton, 4 p.m.
#4 Lassiter vs. #5 Etowah, 7 p.m.
Thursday
#1 Cherokee vs. 4/5 winner, 4 p.m.
#2 Roswell vs. 3/6 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday
3rd/4th playoff: 4 p.m.
Championship: 7 p.m.
Region 5
At South Forsyth
Tuesday
#3 South Forsyth vs. #6 Milton, 4 p.m.
#4 Forsyth Central vs. #5 West Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
#2 Lambert vs. 3/6 winner, 4 p.m.
#1 North Forsyth vs. 4/5 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday
3rd/4th playoff, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Region 6
At Mountain View
Tuesday
#4/5 North Gwinnett vs. #4/5 Duluth, 4 p.m.
#3 Mill Creek vs. #6 Discovery, 5:30 p.m.
#2 Mountain View vs. #7 Peachtree Ridge, 7 p.m.
Thursday
3/6 winner vs. 2/7 winner, 6 p.m.
#1 Collins Hill vs. 4/5 winner, 7:30
Saturday
3rd/4th playoff, 2:30 p.m.
Championship, 6 p.m.
Region 7
At Central Gwinnett
Monday
#6/7 Berkmar vs. #6/7 Meadowcreek, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
#4 Central Gwinnett vs. #5 Lakeside, 3:30 p.m.
#3 Parkview vs. 6/7 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
#2 Brookwood vs. 3/6/7 winner, 3:30 p.m.
#1 Norcross vs. 4/5 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
3rd/4th playoff, 3:30 p.m.
Championship, 6:30 pm.
Region 8
At Newton
Wednesday
#4 Archer or Grayson vs. #5 Rockdale County, 4 p.m.
#3 Archer or Grayson vs. #6 Shiloh, 7 p.m.
Friday
#2 South Gwinnett vs. 3/6 winner, 4 p.m.
#1 Newton vs. 4/5 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday
3rd/4th playoff: 2:30 p.m.
Championship: 5:30 p.m.
View Comments 0