GHSA Swimming Championship preliminary recap

The preliminary rounds for the GHSA State Swimming and Diving Championships took place Friday at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center, and if the prelims are any indication, each finals event tomorrow should be tightly contested.

In the 200-yard Medley Relay on the boys side of the 7A-6A division, Brookwood (1:34.75) and Lassiter (1:34.97) were separated by just fractions of a second at the top of the prelim results. The Broncos squad of seniors Keegan Walsh and Drew Grier, junior Aidan Stoffle and sophomore Grant Clark could be the favorite on Saturday. Brookwood also placed well in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay, just a few tenths of a second off Milton’s leading 3:09.57. Brookwood’s team of Walsh, junior Dylan Scott, Aidan Stoffle and freshman Nathaniel Stoffle clocked a 3:10.04 time in its second-place performance. Third-place Johns Creek was 1.6 seconds slower than the front-runners.

The Broncos also took the top spot in the 200-yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:26.42. However, there was not much separation between second and third as Peachtree Ridge (1:27.21) and Milton (1:27.32) both had strong prelims.

On the girls side, the top of the prelim results was crowded. The Johns Creek 200-yard Medley Relay team took the top spot heading into the finals with a time of 1:45.90, just fractions of a second ahead of Lambert’s showing of 1:45.56. Johns Creek’s effort bested Pope’s 1:46.25 time recorded on Jan. 20, which was the fastest recorded time in the event heading into the state meet. Pope took third place in the prelims, however, with a 1:46.63 time.

The Pope 400-yard Medley Relay team of seniors Sarah Sorenson and Anna Prestel, junior Mady Bragg and sophomore Julia Keith placed 1.3 seconds ahead of second place in the 400-yard Medley Relay with a time of 3:30.47. Brookwood (3:31.72), Centennial (3:34.25), Lambert (3:34.47) and Walton (3:34.70) were the top five finishers in the event.

In the 5A-A division, the Westminster boys team of seniors Jack Stone and Bryan Weselman and juniors Grayson Harralson and Dylan Vroon took control of the 400-yard Freestyle Relay with a 3:09.87 time in the prelims. The effort put the Wildcats roughly six seconds ahead of second-place Chamblee (3:15.75) and roughly nine seconds faster than fifth-place Wesleyan (3:18.79). The Westminster squad of seniors Chris Staley and Will Floyd, junior Donovan Mitchell and sophomore Cole Hinkes also performed well in the 200-yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:27.82, just fractions of a second behind first-place Woodward Academy (1:27.47).

The Starr’s Mill girls relay teams had solid showings. In the 200-yard Medley Relay, the team of senior Kylee Bogumill, sopohomore Hope Christensen and freshmen Avery McFaddin and Lauren Presley finished in 1:49.25. The performance put the Lady Panthers first ahead of Holy Innocents’ (1:50.75) in the prelims. In the 200-yard Freestyle Relay, the Lady Panthers placed third at 1:40.38. The time put Starr’s Mill behind Greater Atlanta Christian’s team of senior Kathryn McGaughey, sophomores Thien-An Maynard and Carolina Khan and freshman Mitsue Ostapuik, which took the top spot with a 1:38.96 time. Westminster’s time of 1:40.21 earned it a second-place finish in the prelims.

