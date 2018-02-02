Friday basketball scores
Friday, Feb. 2
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta
Girls
Arabia Mountain 80, Miller Grove 59
Athens Academy 63, Tallulah Falls 50
Baldwin 45, Cross Creek 41
Banks County 66, Oglethorpe County 11
Bradwell Institute 49, Richmond Hill 36
Brunswick 55, Effingham County 44
Burke County 86, Hephzibah 21
Butler 39, Westside-Augusta 34
Cedar Shoals 58, Loganville 39
Cedartown 54, Chapel Hill 37
Centennial 43, Cambridge 37
Central Fellowship 23, Creekside Christian 21
Cherokee 53, Lassiter 34
Coffee 63, Northside-Warner Robins 61
Creekview 69, Dalton 36
Discovery 57, Peachtree Ridge 52
Dodge County 44, Northeast-Macon 39
Douglass 70, Coretta Scott King 53
East Paulding 89, Carrollton 16
Georgia Military 46, Glascock County 29
Haralson County 52, Bremen 40
Hardaway 37, Americus-Sumter 34
Heritage-Conyers 64, Grovetown 52
Hiram 45, Woodland-Cartersville 27
Holy Innocents’ 90, Galloway School 36
Johns Creek 49, North Atlanta 35
Johnson County 63, Portal 40
Johnson-Savannah 61, Savannah 32
Lake Oconee Academy 45, Greene County 44
Lakeside-Evans 48, Alcovy 45
Landmark Christian 53, Drew Charter 25
Lanier 46, Dacula 41
Lithia Springs 53, Grady 19
Lovett 66, Westminster 25
Lowndes 53, Colquitt County 51
Macon County 71, Hawkinsville 15
Madison County 77, North Oconee 45
McEachern 66, Hillgrove 62
McIntosh 40, Morrow 33
Mitchell County 42, Seminole County 28
Model 74, Dade County 52
Morgan County 47, Monroe Area 44
Mt. Pisgah Christian 33, Mt. Paran Christian 30
North Cobb 50, Kennesaw Mountain 33
North Forsyth 96, Milton 14
North Hall 41, Lumpkin County 38
Northview 60, Dunwoody 40
Northwest Whitfield 78, Southeast Whitfield 19
Our Lady of Mercy 53, Eagles Landing Christian 38
Pace Academy 55, Stone Mountain 33
Peach County 49, Pike County 27
Pelham 71, Worth County 49
Putnam County 60, Monticello 43
Rabun County 72, Elbert County 45
Sandy Creek 51, Central-Carroll 30
Sonoraville 55, Calhoun 45
South Atlanta 49, Washington 45
South Gwinnett 65, Shiloh 38
Southeast Bulloch 37, Groves 34
St. Francis 102, Fellowship Christian 60
St. Pius X 32, Oconee County 30
Swainsboro 74, Toombs County 28
Tattnall County 63, Liberty County 36
Tattnall Square 61, First Presbyterian 39
Taylor County 50, Dooly County 36
Therrell 35, Hapeville Charter 22
Towns County 52, Athens Christian 47
Turner County 56, Echols County 49
Victory Baptist 55, Peoples Baptist 26
Villa Rica 78, Rome 66
Warner Robins 55, Thomas County Central 31
Washington County 56, Bleckley County 46
Wesleyan 64, Paideia 30
Westlake 62, Campbell 44
Westside-Macon 65, Rutland 60
Wheeler County 66, Claxton 31
Boys
Athens Christian 54, Towns County 51
Baldwin 71, Cross Creek 56
Blessed Trinity 51, Marist 37
Bryan County 56, Bacon County 52
Buford 71, Johnson-Gainesville 46
Cambridge 58, Centennial 44
Carrollton 92, East Paulding 74
Cartersville 73, Troup County 55
Chattahoochee 60, Pope 45
Chattooga 69, Gordon Central 44
Coahulla Creek 45, Adairsville 43
Collins Hill 62, Mill Creek 45
Dade County 84, Model 53
Drew Charter 73, Landmark Christian 70
Dublin 59, Southwest 49
Duluth 70, North Gwinnett 36
Dunwoody 70, Northview 59
Eagles Landing Christian 86, Our Lady of Mercy 17
East Coweta 62, Newnan 49
Emanuel County Institute 55, Savannah Christian 39
Flowery Branch 44, Walnut Grove 36
Georgia Military 78, Glascock County 27
Grayson 60, Rockdale County 53
Greenville 68, Brookstone 59
Grovetown 76, Heritage-Conyers 67
Hawkinsville 57, Macon County 56
Holy Innocents’ 77, Galloway 62
Islands 59, Beach 48
Lambert 80, Forsyth Central 51
Liberty County 79, Tattnall County 71
Lithia Springs 61, Grady 45
Manchester 69, Central-Talbotton 57
Manchester 72, St. Anne-Pacelli 42
McEachern 74, Hillgrove 40
Milton 60, North Forsyth 45
Montgomery County 69, Calvary Day 57
Morgan County 51, Monroe Area 45
Morrow 68, McIntosh 64
Newton 73, Archer 64
Norcross 83, Parkview 46
North Hall 67, Lumpkin County 50
Northeast 60, Dodge County 54
Northwest Whitfield 48, Southeast Whitfield 42
Pace Academy 83, Stone Mountain 30
Pebblebrook 75, Wheeler 64
Pelham 67, Worth County 38
Portal 65, Johnson County 42
Prince Avenue Chr. 68, Commerce 49
Richmond Academy 53, Thomson 51
Riverside Military 78, George Walton 71
Roswell 71, Woodstock 51
Sandy Creek 55, Central-Carroll 47
Schley County 83, Crawford County 62
South Atlanta 83, Washington 39
South Forsyth 72, West Forsyth 62
South Paulding 63, New Manchester 54
Spalding 65, Mary Persons 61
St. Pius X 69, Oconee County 46
Stratford Academy 64, Twiggs County 61
Swainsboro 80, Toombs County 28
Towers 69, McNair 44
Tucker 62, Forest Park 26
Upson-Lee 92, Perry 53
Victory Baptist 69, Peoples Baptist 58
Villa Rica 53, Rome 35
W.D. Mohammed 64, Atlanta International 27
Walker 70, King’s Ridge 62
Washington County 52, Bleckley County 50
Washington-Wilkes 79, Taliaferro County 52
Wesleyan 36, Paideia 32
Westminster 55, Lovett 39
White County 63, West Hall 55
