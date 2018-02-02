Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
32 2
0
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Friday basketball scores

Latest News, Basketball, ajc-sports.ajc, high school sports.

Friday, Feb. 2
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta

Girls

Arabia Mountain 80, Miller Grove 59

Athens Academy 63, Tallulah Falls 50

Baldwin 45, Cross Creek 41

Banks County 66, Oglethorpe County 11

Bradwell Institute 49, Richmond Hill 36

Brunswick 55, Effingham County 44

Burke County 86, Hephzibah 21

Butler 39, Westside-Augusta 34

Cedar Shoals 58, Loganville 39

Cedartown 54, Chapel Hill 37

Centennial 43, Cambridge 37

Central Fellowship 23, Creekside Christian 21

Cherokee 53, Lassiter 34

Coffee 63, Northside-Warner Robins 61

Creekview 69, Dalton 36

Discovery 57, Peachtree Ridge 52

Dodge County 44, Northeast-Macon 39

Douglass 70, Coretta Scott King 53

East Paulding 89, Carrollton 16

Georgia Military 46, Glascock County 29

Haralson County 52, Bremen 40

Hardaway 37, Americus-Sumter 34

Heritage-Conyers 64, Grovetown 52

Hiram 45, Woodland-Cartersville 27

Holy Innocents’ 90, Galloway School 36

Johns Creek 49, North Atlanta 35

Johnson County 63, Portal 40

Johnson-Savannah 61, Savannah 32

Lake Oconee Academy 45, Greene County 44

Lakeside-Evans 48, Alcovy 45

Landmark Christian 53, Drew Charter 25

Lanier 46, Dacula 41

Lithia Springs 53, Grady 19

Lovett 66, Westminster 25

Lowndes 53, Colquitt County 51

Macon County 71, Hawkinsville 15

Madison County 77, North Oconee 45

McEachern 66, Hillgrove 62

McIntosh 40, Morrow 33

Mitchell County 42, Seminole County 28

Model 74, Dade County 52

Morgan County 47, Monroe Area 44

Mt. Pisgah Christian 33, Mt. Paran Christian 30

North Cobb 50, Kennesaw Mountain 33

North Forsyth 96, Milton 14

North Hall 41, Lumpkin County 38

Northview 60, Dunwoody 40

Northwest Whitfield 78, Southeast Whitfield 19

Our Lady of Mercy 53, Eagles Landing Christian 38

Pace Academy 55, Stone Mountain 33

Peach County 49, Pike County 27

Pelham 71, Worth County 49

Putnam County 60, Monticello 43

Rabun County 72, Elbert County 45

Sandy Creek 51, Central-Carroll 30

Sonoraville 55, Calhoun 45

South Atlanta 49, Washington 45

South Gwinnett 65, Shiloh 38

Southeast Bulloch 37, Groves 34

St. Francis 102, Fellowship Christian 60

St. Pius X 32, Oconee County 30

Swainsboro 74, Toombs County 28

Tattnall County 63, Liberty County 36

Tattnall Square 61, First Presbyterian 39

Taylor County 50, Dooly County 36

Therrell 35, Hapeville Charter 22

Towns County 52, Athens Christian 47

Turner County 56, Echols County 49

Victory Baptist 55, Peoples Baptist 26

Villa Rica 78, Rome 66

Warner Robins 55, Thomas County Central 31

Washington County 56, Bleckley County 46

Wesleyan 64, Paideia 30

Westlake 62, Campbell 44

Westside-Macon 65, Rutland 60

Wheeler County 66, Claxton 31

Boys

Athens Christian 54, Towns County 51

Baldwin 71, Cross Creek 56

Blessed Trinity 51, Marist 37

Bryan County 56, Bacon County 52

Buford 71, Johnson-Gainesville 46

Cambridge 58, Centennial 44

Carrollton 92, East Paulding 74

Cartersville 73, Troup County 55

Chattahoochee 60, Pope 45

Chattooga 69, Gordon Central 44

Coahulla Creek 45, Adairsville 43

Collins Hill 62, Mill Creek 45

Dade County 84, Model 53

Drew Charter 73, Landmark Christian 70

Dublin 59, Southwest 49

Duluth 70, North Gwinnett 36

Dunwoody 70, Northview 59

Eagles Landing Christian 86, Our Lady of Mercy 17

East Coweta 62, Newnan 49

Emanuel County Institute 55, Savannah Christian 39

Flowery Branch 44, Walnut Grove 36

Georgia Military 78, Glascock County 27

Grayson 60, Rockdale County 53

Greenville 68, Brookstone 59

Grovetown 76, Heritage-Conyers 67

Hawkinsville 57, Macon County 56

Holy Innocents’ 77, Galloway 62

Islands 59, Beach 48

Lambert 80, Forsyth Central 51

Liberty County 79, Tattnall County 71

Lithia Springs 61, Grady 45

Manchester 69, Central-Talbotton 57

Manchester 72, St. Anne-Pacelli 42

McEachern 74, Hillgrove 40

Milton 60, North Forsyth 45

Montgomery County 69, Calvary Day 57

Morgan County 51, Monroe Area 45

Morrow 68, McIntosh 64

Newton 73, Archer 64

Norcross 83, Parkview 46

North Hall 67, Lumpkin County 50

Northeast 60, Dodge County 54

Northwest Whitfield 48, Southeast Whitfield 42

Pace Academy 83, Stone Mountain 30

Pebblebrook 75, Wheeler 64

Pelham 67, Worth County 38

Portal 65, Johnson County 42

Prince Avenue Chr. 68, Commerce 49

Richmond Academy 53, Thomson 51

Riverside Military 78, George Walton 71

Roswell 71, Woodstock 51

Sandy Creek 55, Central-Carroll 47

Schley County 83, Crawford County 62

South Atlanta 83, Washington 39

South Forsyth 72, West Forsyth 62

South Paulding 63, New Manchester 54

Spalding 65, Mary Persons 61

St. Pius X 69, Oconee County 46

Stratford Academy 64, Twiggs County 61

Swainsboro 80, Toombs County 28

Towers 69, McNair 44

Tucker 62, Forest Park 26

Upson-Lee 92, Perry 53

Victory Baptist 69, Peoples Baptist 58

Villa Rica 53, Rome 35

W.D. Mohammed 64, Atlanta International 27

Walker 70, King’s Ridge 62

Washington County 52, Bleckley County 50

Washington-Wilkes 79, Taliaferro County 52

Wesleyan 36, Paideia 32

Westminster 55, Lovett 39

White County 63, West Hall 55

View Comments 0