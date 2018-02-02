Big games on tap in regular season’s final weekend

Here’s a look at the top games in the last weekend of the regular season:

BOYS

(Friday) No. 8 (Public) Central-Talbotton at No. 1 (Public) Manchester. Manchester’s perfect record took a huge hit this week when the Blue Devils (16-5) self-reported an ineligible player and were forced to forfeit the five games in which he played. One of those was a 66-54 win over Central, Jan. 12. Led by senior guard Zy’Tavian Hill, the Hawks (19-2) will look to notch a real win over Manchester, before one of the state’s most competitive region tournaments starts next week.

(Friday) No. 8 (Private) Lakeview Academy vs. Chattanooga Christian. The Lions (18-6) will close out the regular season with a game against one of the top teams in Tennessee.

(Saturday) No. 2 (Private) Aquinas at No. 10 (Public) Georgia Military College. Aquinas (20-3) cruised past the Bulldogs (19-2) in the first meeting, 69-33, on Jan. 13. Led by junior guards Malik Foston and Jalen Milner, GMC has won seven straight since that loss.

(Saturday) W.D. Mohammed at No. 6 (Private) Holy Innocents. In a dual between two of the classification’s most talented young guards, freshman guard Garrison Powell will try to keep the Bears (14-7) undefeated in region play when he matches up against Caliph sophomore Ahmad Abdur-Rahman.

(Saturday) No. 10 (Private) Mount Vernon Presbyterian at Norcross. The Mustangs (16-7) will prepare for the Region 5 tournament with a doozy: a visit to Class AAAAAAA No. 2 Norcross. Senior guard Marques Frey and senior forward Tahj Keeton will try to lead Mount Vernon to the upset.

GIRLS

(Friday) No. 1 (Private) Holy Innocents’ at Galloway. The Bears (19-1), the top team in the state, will get one last tough test prior to next week’s region tournament. The Scots (16-5) will look to pull the upset and extend their winning streak to nine.

(Friday) No. 10 (Private) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy at No. 4 (Private) Our Lady of Mercy. One of the state’s best young players, ELCA freshman guard Weronika Hipp, will take on one of the state’s best seniors, OLM guard Morgan Jones (a Florida State signee) in the regular season finale for the Region 5 rivals.

(Saturday) No. 2 (Private) St. Francis at Greater Atlanta Christian. The Knights (19-4) will get ready for next week’s Region 6 tournament with a rugged season finale against the No. 1 team from Class AAA. St. Francis senior forward Arynn Eady and junior forward Jordan Isaacs will go up against the Spartans’ senior backcourt duo of Robyn Benton and Taylor Sutton.

(Saturday) No. 5 (Public) Wilcox County at Turner County. Trajata Colbert, one of the classifications most dominant post players, will lead the Patriots (19-4) against the unranked Rebels (17-6), who feature one of Class A’s best guards, Zakiyah Office.

(Saturday) No. 9 (Public) Georgia Military College at Glascock County. Freshman guard Deandria Stephens will try to help the Bulldogs (20-1) beat back an upset bid by the Panthers (14-6), who are just 4-3 in their last seven games. GMC managed a narrow win in the first matchup, 46-42, Jan. 12.