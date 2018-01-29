Justin Fields wins another award as Cobb TD Club’s player of year
The Cobb County Touchdown Club presented its players of the year and all-county team Sunday night at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest.
Harrison quarterback Justin Fields, a five-star recruit who has signed with and enrolled at Georgia, is the player of the year. Fields rushed for 958 yards and 15 touchdowns amd [assed fpr 1.678 yards and 21 touchdowns in only nine games.
Walton wide receiver Dominick Blaylock is the offensive player of the year. Blaylock, a junior who is committed to Georgia, had 53 catches for 911 yards and seven touchdowns and 37 rushes for 264 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The defensive player of the year is Pebblebrook defensive tackle Trey Pinkney. A junior, Pinkney had 108 tackles, 21.5 sacks and 12 tackles for losses. Pinkney has several mid-major offers.
Here are the award winners and the TD Club’s all-county team:
Players of the year
Player
Justin Fields, Harrison
Offensive player
Dominick Blaylock, Walton
Defensive player
Trey Pinkney, Pebblebrook
Offensive lineman
Kenny Holmes, McEachern
Back
Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain
Receiver
Ramel Keyton, Marietta
Linebacker
Aquantis Sanja, Pebblebrook
Defensive lineman
Azeez Ojulari, Marietta
Quarterback
Austin Kirksey, Walton
48-minute man
Cole Arendsen, Walton
Defensive back
Derrik Allen, Lassiter
Team
McEachern
Head coach
Daniel Brunner, Walton
Offensive assistant
Chris Hirschfield, Walton
Defensive assistant
Bryan Minish, McEachern
Offense
Offensive linemen
Casey Chenault, Harrison
Connor Gates, Kell
Parker Gibbs, Allatoona
Josh Mathis, Hillgrove
Brandon Moore, North Cobb
Hunter Nourzad, Walker
B.J. Ojulari, Marietta
Tight ends
Zach Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain
Arik Gilbert, Marietta
Running backs
Paris Brown, McEachern
Josiah Futral, Kell
Christian Singleton, North Cobb
D.J. Soyoye, Walton
Quarterbacks
Harrison Bailey, Marietta
Evan Conley, Kell
Wide reeivers
Brysen Boone, South Cobb
Ray DeCosey, Campbell
Jalen Jackson, Hillgrove
Michael Luckie, Kell
Zach Owens, Pope
Steven Petersen, Harrison
Genuine Potts, McEachern
Defense
Defensive linemen
Kwabena Bonsu, South Cobb
Michael Fairbanks, McEachern
Royce Francis, Allatoona
Thurman Geathers, North Cobb
Konnor Henkle, MPC
Myles Murphy, Hillgrove
Justin Talley, Kell
Linebackers
Dante Fleming, McEachern
Thomas Joiner, Whitefield
Chance Jones, Wheeler
Marquis Ledet, Osborne
Jaylen McCullough, Hillgrove
Ricky Williams, Harrison
Defensive backs
Marquis Alston, Harrison
Aaron Bibbins, Sprayberry
Nassier Curry, McEachern
Christian Jackson, Lassiter
Rahad Torrance, Marietta
Lance Wise, Hillgrove
Specialists
Kicker
Skyler Davis, Allatoona
Punter
Jason Pierce, Hillgrove
Returner
Micah Davis, Harrison
View Comments 0