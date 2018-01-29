Justin Fields wins another award as Cobb TD Club’s player of year

The Cobb County Touchdown Club presented its players of the year and all-county team Sunday night at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest.

Harrison quarterback Justin Fields, a five-star recruit who has signed with and enrolled at Georgia, is the player of the year. Fields rushed for 958 yards and 15 touchdowns amd [assed fpr 1.678 yards and 21 touchdowns in only nine games.

Walton wide receiver Dominick Blaylock is the offensive player of the year. Blaylock, a junior who is committed to Georgia, had 53 catches for 911 yards and seven touchdowns and 37 rushes for 264 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The defensive player of the year is Pebblebrook defensive tackle Trey Pinkney. A junior, Pinkney had 108 tackles, 21.5 sacks and 12 tackles for losses. Pinkney has several mid-major offers.

Here are the award winners and the TD Club’s all-county team:

Players of the year

Player

Justin Fields, Harrison

Offensive player

Dominick Blaylock, Walton

Defensive player

Trey Pinkney, Pebblebrook

Offensive lineman

Kenny Holmes, McEachern

Back

Keyon Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain

Receiver

Ramel Keyton, Marietta

Linebacker

Aquantis Sanja, Pebblebrook

Defensive lineman

Azeez Ojulari, Marietta

Quarterback

Austin Kirksey, Walton

48-minute man

Cole Arendsen, Walton

Defensive back

Derrik Allen, Lassiter

Team

McEachern

Head coach

Daniel Brunner, Walton

Offensive assistant

Chris Hirschfield, Walton

Defensive assistant

Bryan Minish, McEachern

Offense

Offensive linemen

Casey Chenault, Harrison

Connor Gates, Kell

Parker Gibbs, Allatoona

Josh Mathis, Hillgrove

Brandon Moore, North Cobb

Hunter Nourzad, Walker

B.J. Ojulari, Marietta

Tight ends

Zach Brooks, Kennesaw Mountain

Arik Gilbert, Marietta

Running backs

Paris Brown, McEachern

Josiah Futral, Kell

Christian Singleton, North Cobb

D.J. Soyoye, Walton

Quarterbacks

Harrison Bailey, Marietta

Evan Conley, Kell

Wide reeivers

Brysen Boone, South Cobb

Ray DeCosey, Campbell

Jalen Jackson, Hillgrove

Michael Luckie, Kell

Zach Owens, Pope

Steven Petersen, Harrison

Genuine Potts, McEachern

Defense

Defensive linemen

Kwabena Bonsu, South Cobb

Michael Fairbanks, McEachern

Royce Francis, Allatoona

Thurman Geathers, North Cobb

Konnor Henkle, MPC

Myles Murphy, Hillgrove

Justin Talley, Kell

Linebackers

Dante Fleming, McEachern

Thomas Joiner, Whitefield

Chance Jones, Wheeler

Marquis Ledet, Osborne

Jaylen McCullough, Hillgrove

Ricky Williams, Harrison

Defensive backs

Marquis Alston, Harrison

Aaron Bibbins, Sprayberry

Nassier Curry, McEachern

Christian Jackson, Lassiter

Rahad Torrance, Marietta

Lance Wise, Hillgrove

Specialists

Kicker

Skyler Davis, Allatoona

Punter

Jason Pierce, Hillgrove

Returner

Micah Davis, Harrison