Boys basketball rankings: Columbia makes big jump with winning streak

All eight No. 1 boys basketball teams kept their No. 1 position entering the final week of the regular season. And ina week of few upsets, only four teams moved into The Atlanta Journal-Constitution rankings.

They were Duluth for Collins Hill in AAAAAAA, Dacula for Bradwell Institute in AAAAAA, Columbia for Maynard Jackson in AAAAA, Dodge County for Washington County in AA.

Columbia, on a seven-game winning streak, was the biggest mover, rising from outside the poll to No. 5 in Class AAAAA. The Eagles (16-7 overall, 6-4 in strong Region 5) have won seven straight, including wins over No. 6 Lithonia 59-39 last week and No. 7 Southwest DeKalb 55-46 the week before. Columbia then went to Anchorage and won the Alaska Airlines Classic, winning three games against Alaska teams by an average of 33.5 points.

Two Class A teams reminded the competition of who they are defending champions Greenforest Christian (private) and Wilkinson County (public) scored nice wins.

Greenforest beat third-ranked Eagle’s Landing Christian 69-56 on Saturday and moved up two spots to No. 5 despite an 11-10 record. Almost all of Greenforest’s losses are to ranked teams in higher classifications. Wilkinson County beat fourth-ranked Macon County 75-74 in overtime Saturday night. Wilkinson is ranked No. 7.

Teams will finish up their region schedules this week and begin region tournaments the following week. The state tournament begins Feb. 16.

Click on team name to see team’s schedules and scores.

Class AAAAAAA

Class AAAAAA

Class AAAAA

Class AAAA

Class AAA

Class AA

Class A (Private)

Class A (Public)