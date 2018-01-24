A look at the classification’s top performers

Here’s a look at the classification’s statistical leaders in key categories as the regular season enters the home stretch:

BOYS

Keundre Campbell, Webster County, 23.7 points per game. The 6-3 sophomore guard leads the state in scoring. He was considered one of the top freshman in the state last season. The Bobcats are 6-12 overall.

Dwayne Wright, Lincoln County, 12.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot junior leads Class A in rebounding and also has six double-doubles this season. He also plays football (DB/WR) for the Red Devils, who are 5-10 overall. (Aaron Northcutt of Landmark Christian was averaging 12.7 boards per game before an injury in December sidelined him for the season.)

Dwon Odum, St. Francis, 7.8 assists per game. The 6-1 point guard also averages 16 points per game for the Knights, who are 17-1 and the top ranked private school team in the AJC top 10. He already reportedly holds offers from Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Virginia.

Amari McGriff, Lanier County, 4.5 blocks per game. The 6-6 sophomore’s presence around the rim is one reason the Bulldogs are 18-2 and ranked No. 4 in the public school top 10.

Ny’Jel Bacon, Lanier County, 4.1 steals per game. The 5-10 senior guard leads a swarming Bulldog defense that averages 14 steals per game.

Micah McAllistar, Landmark Christian, 4.1 three-pointers per game. The 6-1 junior was an all-region performer last season for the War Eagles, who are 12-7.

Jaylyn Clark, Greenforest Christian, 88 percent free throw percentage. The 6-1 senior guard is also the Eagle’s leading scorer at 17 points per game.

GIRLS

Brittany Davis, Greenville, 31.6 points per game. The 5-9 senior guard has signed with last year’s NCAA Tournament runner-up Mississippi State, and has the Patriots (18-1) ranked No. 1 in the public school top 10.

Morgan Jones, Our Lady of Mercy, 15.4 rebounds per game. The 6-foot senior is one of the state’s most versatile players. She is also No. 2 in the state in scoring at 30.8 points per game and has led the Bobcats to a 15-1 record and the No. 4 ranking in the private school top 10.

Miya Byrd, Turner County, 7.1 assists per game. The 5-7 sophomore guard also leads the team in rebounding at 7.8 per game. The Rebels are 15-4 and unranked, but are a threat to make a deep run in the state tournament.

Aminata Ly, Greenforest Christian, 8.2 blocks per game. The 6-3 junior nearly averages a triple-double with 10.6 points and 14.2 rebounds per game for the 5-8 Eagles.

Brittany Davis, Greenville, 7.3 steals per game. As mentioned previously, Davis leads the state in scoring as well at 31.6 points per game.

Brittany Davis, Greenville, 3.6 three-pointers per game. Davis’ might be the state’s top shooter from distance in any classification, as she also leads Class A in three-pointers made (68), three-pointers attempted (129) and three-point percentage (53 percent).

Brittany Davis, Greenville and Gabby Mastandrea, Athens Academy, 77 percent free throw percentage. Davis has attempted three times as many free throws as Mastandrea – 199 to 66.