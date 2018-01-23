Our Products
Tuesday basketball scores

ajc-sports.ajc, Basketball, Latest News.

Tuesday, January 23

Basketball Scores

By Score Atlanta

Boys

Aquinas 91, Taliaferro County 28

Athens Academy 37, Providence Christian 33

Bacon County 61, Toombs County 59

Brookstone 73, St. Anne Pacelli 48

Buford 60, Flowery Branch 46

Calhoun 60, Adairsville 47

Cambridge 63, North Atlanta 62

Cherokee Christian 70, Hearts Academy 31

Columbia 59, Lithonia 39

Cook 50, Worth County 47

Covenant Christian 65, Maranatha Christian 42

Darlington 46, Gordon Lee 35

Dodge County 49, Washington County 44

Eagles Landing Christian 76, Drew Charter 53

Effingham County 68, Bradwell Institute 57

Elbert County 61, Banks County 56

Emanuel County Institute 49, Johnson County 35

Fellowship Christian 54, Whitefield Academy 47

Friend Christian 69, Fideles Christian 49

Fulton Leadership Academy 54, Our Lady of Mercy 52

Georgia Military 63, Warren County 31

Hapeville Charter 46, Washington 33

Hebron Christian 69, Riverside Military 62

Heritage-Conyers 71, Greenbrier 64

Jonesboro 74, Mundy’s Mill 62

King’s Way 75, Bible Baptist 25

Lakeside-Evans 49, Evans 44

Landmark Christian 79, Strong Rock Christian 38

Lithia Springs 74, Banneker 34

Lovett 55, McNair 41

Manchester 68, Greenville 58

McIntosh 61, Fayette County 57

Mill Creek 67, North Gwinnett 62

Miller Grove 54, Clarkston 19

Milton 61, South Forsyth 55

Monticello 78, Oglethorpe County 77

Newton 71, Grayson 69

North Springs 49, Decatur 40

Pace Academy 42, Westminster 40

Portal 56, Savannah Country Day 34

Prince Avenue 58, George Walton Academy 37

Richmond Hill 62, Glynn Academy 56

Ringgold 59, North Murray 39

Rome 46, Woodland-Cartersville 42

Roswell 56, Walton 54

Sequoyah 72, Dalton 66

Sonoraville 65, Haralson County 24

South Cobb 61, River Ridge 50

St. Francis 78, Pinecrest Academy 51

St. Pius X 63, Madison County 57

Stephens County 59, Oconee County 35

Stratford Academy 44, First Presbyterian 42

Towns County 67, Commerce 52

Union County 55, North Hall 42

Washington-Wilkes 52, Greene County 51

Wesleyan 65, Southwest Atlanta 63

Westside-Macon 76, Peach County 47

Wilson Academy 54, Miller’s Military 32

Woodville-Tompkins 70, Claxton 51

Girls

Alpharetta 50, Chattahoochee 17

Americus-Sumter 54, Cairo 42

Athens Academy 43, Providence Christian 20

Athens Christian 58, Loganville Christian 5

Banks County 65, Elbert County 29

Bible Baptist 37, King’s Way 17

Brookwood 71, Meadowcreek 11

Buford 69, Flowery Branch 38

Burke County 72, Academy of Richmond 35

Calhoun 63, Adairsville 61

Callaway 49, Jordan 36

Cambridge 47, North Atlanta 33

Cedar Grove 41, Stone Mountain 40

Cherokee 71, Etowah 30

Coffee 41, Houston County 29

Cook 49, Worth County 44

Decatur 63, North Springs 46

Dodge County 62, Washington County 58

Drew 53, Forest Park 47

Dutchtown 59, Stockbridge 16

Eagles Landing 46, Jones County 21

Eagles Landing Christian 64, Drew Charter 36

Effingham County 39, Bradwell Institute 38

Fellowship Christian 61, Whitefield Academy 24

Georgia Military 55, Warren County 21

Gordon Lee 46, Darlington 36

Greenville 84, Manchester 45

Griffin 54, Whitewater 36

Heritage-Conyers 51, Greenbrier 48

Hillgrove 59, Kennesaw Mountain 37

Jackson 51, Kendrick 47

Jonesboro 54, Mundy’s Mill 47

Lambert 53, West Forsyth 21

Laney 83, Butler 36

Locust Grove 56, Ola 49

Loganville 50, Clarke Central 47

Lowndes 55, Colquitt County 49

Macon County 73, Schley County 26

Madison County 46, St. Pius X 43

Mill Creek 47, North Gwinnett 35

Miller Grove 66, Clarkston 31

Mountain View 59, Peachtree Ridge 31

North Forsyth 65, Forsyth Central 37

Northwest Whitfield 76, Ridgeland 30

Pace Academy 45, Westminster 16

Peach County 43, Westside-Macon 34

Pope 45, Johns Creek 36

Richmond Hill 62, Glynn Academy 42

River Ridge 58, South Cobb 45

Rome 57, Woodland-Cartersville 27

Roswell 77, Walton 54

Sequoyah 87, Dalton 47

Starr’s Mill 46, Morrow 29

Stephens County 36, Oconee County 35

Stratford Academy 48, First Presbyterian 20

Tattnall County 45, Appling County 25

Taylor County 75, Crawford County 47

Toombs County 53, Bacon County 33

Walker 37, Mt. Pisgah Christian 32

Washington 54, Hapeville Charter 50

Wesleyan 85, Southwest Atlanta 17

Winder-Barrow 60, Lanier 39

