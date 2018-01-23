Tuesday basketball scores
Tuesday, January 23
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta
Boys
Aquinas 91, Taliaferro County 28
Athens Academy 37, Providence Christian 33
Bacon County 61, Toombs County 59
Brookstone 73, St. Anne Pacelli 48
Buford 60, Flowery Branch 46
Calhoun 60, Adairsville 47
Cambridge 63, North Atlanta 62
Cherokee Christian 70, Hearts Academy 31
Columbia 59, Lithonia 39
Cook 50, Worth County 47
Covenant Christian 65, Maranatha Christian 42
Darlington 46, Gordon Lee 35
Dodge County 49, Washington County 44
Eagles Landing Christian 76, Drew Charter 53
Effingham County 68, Bradwell Institute 57
Elbert County 61, Banks County 56
Emanuel County Institute 49, Johnson County 35
Fellowship Christian 54, Whitefield Academy 47
Friend Christian 69, Fideles Christian 49
Fulton Leadership Academy 54, Our Lady of Mercy 52
Georgia Military 63, Warren County 31
Hapeville Charter 46, Washington 33
Hebron Christian 69, Riverside Military 62
Heritage-Conyers 71, Greenbrier 64
Jonesboro 74, Mundy’s Mill 62
King’s Way 75, Bible Baptist 25
Lakeside-Evans 49, Evans 44
Landmark Christian 79, Strong Rock Christian 38
Lithia Springs 74, Banneker 34
Lovett 55, McNair 41
Manchester 68, Greenville 58
McIntosh 61, Fayette County 57
Mill Creek 67, North Gwinnett 62
Miller Grove 54, Clarkston 19
Milton 61, South Forsyth 55
Monticello 78, Oglethorpe County 77
Newton 71, Grayson 69
North Springs 49, Decatur 40
Pace Academy 42, Westminster 40
Portal 56, Savannah Country Day 34
Prince Avenue 58, George Walton Academy 37
Richmond Hill 62, Glynn Academy 56
Ringgold 59, North Murray 39
Rome 46, Woodland-Cartersville 42
Roswell 56, Walton 54
Sequoyah 72, Dalton 66
Sonoraville 65, Haralson County 24
South Cobb 61, River Ridge 50
St. Francis 78, Pinecrest Academy 51
St. Pius X 63, Madison County 57
Stephens County 59, Oconee County 35
Stratford Academy 44, First Presbyterian 42
Towns County 67, Commerce 52
Union County 55, North Hall 42
Washington-Wilkes 52, Greene County 51
Wesleyan 65, Southwest Atlanta 63
Westside-Macon 76, Peach County 47
Wilson Academy 54, Miller’s Military 32
Woodville-Tompkins 70, Claxton 51
Girls
Alpharetta 50, Chattahoochee 17
Americus-Sumter 54, Cairo 42
Athens Academy 43, Providence Christian 20
Athens Christian 58, Loganville Christian 5
Banks County 65, Elbert County 29
Bible Baptist 37, King’s Way 17
Brookwood 71, Meadowcreek 11
Buford 69, Flowery Branch 38
Burke County 72, Academy of Richmond 35
Calhoun 63, Adairsville 61
Callaway 49, Jordan 36
Cambridge 47, North Atlanta 33
Cedar Grove 41, Stone Mountain 40
Cherokee 71, Etowah 30
Coffee 41, Houston County 29
Cook 49, Worth County 44
Decatur 63, North Springs 46
Dodge County 62, Washington County 58
Drew 53, Forest Park 47
Dutchtown 59, Stockbridge 16
Eagles Landing 46, Jones County 21
Eagles Landing Christian 64, Drew Charter 36
Effingham County 39, Bradwell Institute 38
Fellowship Christian 61, Whitefield Academy 24
Georgia Military 55, Warren County 21
Gordon Lee 46, Darlington 36
Greenville 84, Manchester 45
Griffin 54, Whitewater 36
Heritage-Conyers 51, Greenbrier 48
Hillgrove 59, Kennesaw Mountain 37
Jackson 51, Kendrick 47
Jonesboro 54, Mundy’s Mill 47
Lambert 53, West Forsyth 21
Laney 83, Butler 36
Locust Grove 56, Ola 49
Loganville 50, Clarke Central 47
Lowndes 55, Colquitt County 49
Macon County 73, Schley County 26
Madison County 46, St. Pius X 43
Mill Creek 47, North Gwinnett 35
Miller Grove 66, Clarkston 31
Mountain View 59, Peachtree Ridge 31
North Forsyth 65, Forsyth Central 37
Northwest Whitfield 76, Ridgeland 30
Pace Academy 45, Westminster 16
Peach County 43, Westside-Macon 34
Pope 45, Johns Creek 36
Richmond Hill 62, Glynn Academy 42
River Ridge 58, South Cobb 45
Rome 57, Woodland-Cartersville 27
Roswell 77, Walton 54
Sequoyah 87, Dalton 47
Starr’s Mill 46, Morrow 29
Stephens County 36, Oconee County 35
Stratford Academy 48, First Presbyterian 20
Tattnall County 45, Appling County 25
Taylor County 75, Crawford County 47
Toombs County 53, Bacon County 33
Walker 37, Mt. Pisgah Christian 32
Washington 54, Hapeville Charter 50
Wesleyan 85, Southwest Atlanta 17
Winder-Barrow 60, Lanier 39
