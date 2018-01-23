Rankings rundown: Week 12

Every Sunday, the AJC releases its top 10 polls for both boys and girls. Here’s a rundown of those teams and where they’re at at this point in the season.

Boys

1. Glenn Hills (18-1)

Region record: 8-1 in Region 4 (tied for first)

Notes: The Spartans will not finish the season with a perfect record. On Friday, region rival and then-No. 5 Laney got to them, beating Glenn Hills 59-49 at Laney. Despite the loss, the Spartans hold onto their No. 1 ranking and finished the week 2-1 with wins over Evans (71-50) and Butler (94-63). They play just one game this week, hosting last-place Harlem (7-13, 2-7) on Friday.

2. Laney (17-3)

Region record: 8-1 in Region 4 (tied for first)

Notes: The Wildcats jumped three spots to No. 2 with their 59-49 win on Friday over previously-undefeated and still-No. 1 Glenn Hills in a 4-AA contest that pulled the two teams into a tie for first place. After two close losses to the Spartans earlier in the season — 62-61 on Dec. 12 and 51-46 on Dec. 23 — the Wildcats won by double-digits in the first time they played Glenn Hills at home. They also beat Midland Valley-S.C. (65-41) and Westside (66-48) for an undefeated week. They play two region games this week against Butler (10-10, 6-3) and Jefferson County (12-4, 5-3).

3. Dublin (15-2)

Region record: 5-1 in Region 3 (first place)

Notes: The Fighting Irish went 2-0 last week with region wins over Bleckley County (73-59) and East Laurens (74-38). They’ll play three more region games this week against Northeast (15-8, 6-4), Bleckley County (13-6, 6-4) and East Laurens (0-20, 0-9).

4. Thomasville (17-3)

Region record: 3-1 in Region 1 (second place)

Notes: The Bulldogs lost a non-region game to A-public’s No. 9-ranked Pelham, 60-59, at home after leading by 8 heading into the fourth quarter. Though they’d rebound with wins over Fitzgerald (77-44) and Thomas County Central (77-45), they dropped two spots in the rankings. They play two region games this week against Early County (14-6, 3-2) and first-place Berrien (10-10, 4-1), which beat them 65-64 at Thomasville on Dec. 9.

5. South Atlanta (15-2)

Region record: 5-1 in Region 6 (first place)

Notes: The Hornets played just one game last week, edging AAAA’s North Clayton 79-76. The the game was close came as a surprise given that North Fulton entered the contest just 6-12. Given the slim margin, the Hornets dropped a spot in the rankings. They play three region games this week against KIPP (6-14, 2-5), Hapeville Charter (6-14, 4-4) and Douglass (5-10, 2-4).

6. Chattooga (15-2)

Region record: 8-0 in Region 7 (first place)

Notes: The Indians played one game and won it 87-60 over league opponent Dade County. They play three more region games including a rematch with Dade County (7-13, 5-4), followed by Armuchee (4-15, 4-5) and Pepperell (8-7, 6-3).

7. Swainsboro (15-3)

Region record: 10-0 in Region 2 (first place)

Notes: The Tigers went 3-0 last week with wins over region opponents Benedictine (66-54) and Bacon County (80-43) and AAAAA’s Statesboro (65-61). The win over Statesboro, which had 16-3 record heading into the matchup, bumped the Tigers up two spots in the rankings. They play three more games this week, including league games against Bryan County (6-13, 2-8) and Jeff Davis (15-6, 7-3) and AAAAAA’s Effingham County (11-10).

8. Therrell (11-7)

Region record: 4-1 in Region 6 (second place)

Notes: The Panthers make their debut in the rankings and no top 10 team has more losses. They’re ranked in large part due to beating South Atlanta 71-67 on Jan. 6, which is part of their current five-game win streak. They also beat AAAA’s No. 9 Salem in November, so they’ve proven they can be dangerous despite their opponent or their record. They didn’t play last week and have two region games this week against Douglass (5-10, 2-4) and Washington (7-11, 5-2)

9. Washington County (12-6)

Region record: 5-3 in Region 3 (second place)

Notes: The Golden Hawks dropped a spot thanks to a 71-40 loss to Baldwin, the No. 6 team in AAAA. The loss capped a 2-1 week that saw them beat Stone Mountain (61-44) and East Laurens (58-46). They play three games this week including against league opponents Dodge County (11-5, 4-4) and East Laurens (0-20, 0-9) and Class A-public’s Hancock Central (10-8).

10. Banks County (18-3)

Region record: 7-1 in Region 8 (second place)

Notes: The Leopards enter the rankings this week on a five-game win streak. They went 2-0 last week with league wins over Monticello (68-61) and Social Circle (63-56). They play one game this week, but it’s against the first-place Elbert County Blue Devils (18-3, 8-1), whose spot they took in the rankings.

Girls

1. Laney (20-0)

Region record: 9-0 in Region 4 (first place)

Notes: The Lady Wildcats were busy last week, going 4-0 last week with dominating wins over Johnson County (73-53), Westside (68-25), Glenn Hills (85-28) and Jefferson County (81-38). They play two region games this week against Butler (7-12, 6-3) and Jefferson County (8-7, 3-5).

2. Banks County (17-4)

Region record: 7-1 in Region 8 (first place)

Notes: The Lady Leopards hold their spot in the rankings despite a disappointing 51-41 region loss to unranked Monticello. They rebounded with a 72-28 win over Social Circle to close out the week. They play region games against Elbert County (12-9, 5-4) and No. 8 Rabun County (16-3, 4-3) this week.

3. Dodge County (16-3)

Region record: 5-3 in Region 3 (second place)

Notes: The Lady Indians hold their spot in the rankings despite a 55-47 loss to an underwhelming East Laurens team, which was sandwiched by wins over Southwest (68-46) and West Laurens (52-48). Their ranking and region status will be tested this week with a road game against No. 5 and first-place Washington County (15-4, 8-0), which beat them 71-52 at Dodge County on Jan. 9. They also play two non-region games against A-public’s No. 2 Telfair County (18-2) and Hawkinsville (0-18).

4. Swainsboro (15-3)

Region record: 10-0 in Region 2 (first place)

Notes: The Lady Tigers closed the week with a 52-42 loss to AAAA’s Statesboro after picking up league wins over St. Vincent’s (48-45) and Bacon County (86-24). They play three games this week, including against region opponents Bryan County (16-3, 7-3) and Jeff Davis (11-9, 5-5) and AAAAAA’s Effingham County (6-15)

5. Washington County (15-4)

Region record: 8-0 in Region 3 (first place)

Notes: The Lady Golden Hawks went 2-1 last week with wins over Evans (54-43) and East Laurens (72-52) and a loss to AAAA’s No. 7 Baldwin (57-47). They play three games this week, starting at home against the No. 3 Dodge County (16-3, 5-3) team they already dominated on the road two weeks ago, followed by East Laurens (14-6, 5-4) and A-public’s Hancock Central (8-11).

6. Putnam County (17-2)

Region record: 7-2 in Region 8 (second place)

Notes: The Lady Eagles went 3-0 last week against Social Circle (65-41), No. 8 Rabun County (56-47) and Elbert County (52-47). They play only one game this week at region opponent Oglethorpe County (0-15, 0-5).

7. Josey (18-2)

Region record: 8-1 in Region 4 (second place)

Notes: The Lady Eagles picked up region wins over Harlem (61-24) and Butler (54-40) last week and as a result, the moved up a spot in the rankings. This week they play two region games against Screven County (1-18, 0-8) and Westside (10-9, 5-4).

8. Rabun County (16-4)

Region record: 4-3 in Region 8 (third place)

Notes: The Lady Wildcats dropped a spot in the rankings thanks to their 56-47 loss to No. 6 Putnam County, though they closed the week with blowouts over Oglethorpe County (59-14) and Franklin-N.C. (78-38). They play two league games this week against Monticello (12-8, 4-4) and No. 2 Banks County ( 17-4, 7-1). It’s worth noting that Monticello upset Banks County with a 51-41 win last week, making this week’s slate all-the-more challenging for Rabun County.

9. Model (16-3)

Region record: 10-0 in Region 7 (first place)

Notes: The Lady Blue Devils went 2-0 last week with league wins over Pepperell (47-28) and Coosa (53-42). They play two more region games this week against Gordon Central (5-8, 2-5) and Armuchee (10-8, 5-3).

10. Early County (15-5)

Region record: 4-1 (tied for first place)

Notes: The Lady Bobcats replace Bryan County in the rankings after blowout wins over non-region opponents Terrell County (66-43) and Seminole County (54-22) last week. They play two league games this week against Thomasville (8-10, 2-2) and Fitzgerald (10-4, 4-1), the team they’re tied with for first place in the standings.

All stats and records are sourced from MaxPreps.