How teams stand heading down the home stretch

The fight for seeding in the boys and girls basketball region tournaments is nearing its conclusion, with the end of the regular season less than two weeks away.

Class AAAAAA teams will be busy heading down the home stretch as they scramble to make up games that were postponed last week because of the icy road conditions that forced the closing of schools in several districts.

Three schools – Coffee (Region 1), Brunswick (Region 2) and Heritage-Conyers (Region 3) – have both their boys and girls teams currently sitting alone in first place. Stephenson (Region 4) and Lanier (Region 8) could accomplish the same feat if they stay hot over the next 11 days.

The region tournaments will be held the first full week of February. The top four teams from those tournaments will advance to the state playoffs, which begin Feb. 16 at school sites.

Here’s a look at the region standings going into Tuesday’s games. Note that the records are taken from MaxPreps, the official record-keeper for the Georgia High School Association, and that some of those records may not have been fully updated.

BOYS GIRLS 1-AAAAAA Region Overall 1-AAAAAA Region Overall Coffee 4-0 12-6 Coffee 4-0 11-7 Valdosta 4-1 11-8 Valdosta 4-1 14-7 Lee County 2-2 7-13 Northside-W.R. 2-3 15-5 Northside-W.R. 1-4 7-14 Houston County 1-3 5-11 Houston County 0-4 5-12 Lee County 0-4 2-15 2-AAAAAA 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 4-1 18-2 Brunswick 5-0 12-8 Bradwell Institute 3-2 14-5 Bradwell Institute 3-2 13-6 Glynn Academy 3-2 14-7 Glynn Academy 3-2 12-7 Richmond Hill 2-2 11-8 Richmond Hill 1-3 12-7 Effingham County 0-5 11-10 Effingham County 0-5 6-15 3-AAAAAA 3-AAAAAA Heritage-Conyers 5-0 8-7 Heritage-Conyers 5-0 14-4 Lakeside-Evans 4-2 19-0 Greenbrier 4-2 14-6 Evans 3-3 12-8 Grovetown 4-2 11-10 Grovetown 3-3 9-8 Alcovy 2-3 8-10 Alcovy 2-4 6-12 Lakeside-Evans 2-4 7-11 Greenbrier 1-5 12-8 Evans 0-6 9-11 4-AAAAAA 4-AAAAAA Stephenson 9-1 12-5 Lovejoy 9-1 18-1 Jonesboro 9-1 12-7 Stephenson 9-2 13-6 Tucker 7-3 11-8 Tucker 8-2 14-5 Lovejoy 5-5 9-10 Forest Park 7-2 15-3 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 3-5 6-10 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 4-4 7-8 Drew 4-7 7-10 Drew 3-7 9-7 Mundy’s Mill 3-6 12-7 M.L. King 2-9 4-16 M.L. King 2-9 3-17 Mundy’s Mill 1-8 5-11 Forest Park 1-7 1-15 M.L. King 1-9 4-12 5-AAAAAA 5-AAAAAA Hughes 11-1 16-5 Douglas County 11-0 15-5 Douglas County 8-3 15-4 South Paulding 8-1 14-3 Alexander 8-3 10-7 New Manchester 7-3 12-5 Tri-Cities 8-4 15-5 Alexander 7-4 10-9 Mays 6-4 10-8 Mays 5-3 6-9 South Paulding 4-4 5-12 Hughes 4-7 7-9 Creekside 3-9 6-15 Tri-Cities 3-8 5-13 New Manchester 1-10 3-16 Northgate 1-9 5-13 Northgate 0-11 4-15 Creekside 0-10 1-13 6-AAAAAA 6-AAAAAA Creekview 10-0 18-2 Harrison 10-0 15-4 Dalton 3-0 16-4 Creekview 8-2 13-6 Sprayberry 8-2 12-6 Sequoyah 6-3 15-4 South Cobb 6-3 11-7 River Ridge 6-3 13-5 Allatoona 6-4 8-12 Dalton 2-1 8-12 Harrison 4-6 7-12 Osborne 3-6 6-7 Sequoyah 1-8 7-12 South Cobb 3-6 5-13 River Ridge 1-8 3-14 Sprayberry 1-9 2-16 Osborne 1-9 1-17 Allatoona 0-9 3-14 7-AAAAAA 7-AAAAAA Cambridge 11-0 18-1 Northview 11-1 16-5 Pope 8-3 13-5 Alpharetta 11-2 16-3 North Atlanta 6-4 10-8 Johns Creek 8-3 13-6 Alpharetta 7-5 12-9 Pope 7-4 12-6 Centennial 7-5 9-12 Centennial 6-6 9-12 Chattahoochee 6-5 10-9 Cambridge 4-7 6-13 Northview 2-9 5-14 Dunwoody 3-8 6-14 Johnson Creek 2-9 5-15 North Atlanta 2-9 2-14 Dunwoody 1-10 2-18 Chattahoochee 0-11 0-21 8-AAAAAA 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 5-0 13-6 Lanier 5-0 17-3 Lanier 4-1 14-6 Winder-Barrow 4-1 13-4 Dacula 3-2 10-8 Dacula 4-1 10-9 Apalachee 2-3 9-10 Gainesville 1-4 6-11 Winder-Barrow 1-4 5-15 Habersham Central 1-4 2-17 Habersham Central 0-5 5-15 Apalachee 0-5 6-13