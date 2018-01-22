10 Georgia signees are among those to be honored by TD Club of Atlanta
Ten members of Georgia’s No. 1-ranked signing class of 2018 will be among those honored Thursday at The Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s annual awards banquet at the Atlanta Marriott.
Rome defensive end Adam Anderson, a Georgia signee, is the winner of the Touchdown Club’s Bobby Dodd National Lineman of the Year award. Anderson, also The Atlanta Journal-Constitution all-classification state player of the year, led his team to a 15-0 finish and the Class AAAAA championship. Past winners of the Lineman of the Year award include Trent Thompson, Robert Nkemdiche and Jadeveon Clowney.
Bobby Dodd National Back of the Year award will go to Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a Clemson signee. Past winners include Jacob Eason, Leonard Fournette, Aaron Murray, Eric Berry and Peyton Manning. Lawrence was part of two state-championship teams at Cartersville, where he threw for a state-record 13,902 yards as a four-year starter.
Georgia signee Justin Fields of Harrison is Touchdown Club’s Mr. Georgia Football. Walton wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (Little Peach Offense) and Grayson linebacker Owen Pappoe (Little Peach Defense) will be given the top awards for Georgia juniors. Both 2019 graduations are committed to Georgia.
Each of the five individual award-winners are five-star recruits who are ranked among the 20 best players nationally in their recruiting class by 247Sports’ Composite Ratings.
The other Georgia class-of-2018 signees to be honored are part of the Touchdown Club’s all-star team, which historically picks among metro Atlanta’s top players.
Those that are signed with Georgia are Marist tight end John FitzPatrick, Pace Academy lineman Jamaree Salyer, Houston County offensive lineman Trey Hill, North Gwinnett offensive lineman Warren Ericson, Marietta defensive lineman Azeez Ojulari, Stockbridge defensive lineman Brenton Cox, Hapeville Charter defensive back Chris Smith and Norcross kicker/punter Jake Camarda.
The event is free to TCA members and $60 for non-members. More information can be found at touchdownclubofatlanta.com.
Here are all of the Touchdown Club’s honorees:
Bobby Dodd National Back of the Year: Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville
Bobby Dodd National Linemen of the Year: Adam Anderson, Rome
Mr. Georgia Football Award: Justin Fields, Harrison
Georgia Little Peach Offense (top underclassmen): Dominick Blaylock, Walton
Georgia Little Peach Defense (top underclassmen): Owen Pappoe, Grayson
Coach of the Year Awards:
AAAAAAA: Bill Stewart, North Gwinnett
AAAAAA: Dean Fabrizio, Lee County
AAAAA: John Reid, Rome
AAAA: Tim McFarlin, Blessed Trinity
AAA: Hal Lamb, Calhoun
AA: Winston Gordon, Hapeville Charter
A Public: Jim Dickerson, Clinch County
A Private: Jonathon Gess, Eagles Landing Christian
The George Gardner Officiating Award: Jon Austin
TCA all-star team:
Offense
QB – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County
RB – Dante Black, Brookwood
RB – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek
WR – Malachi Carter, Mountain View
WR – Josh Vann, Tucker
WR – Marquez Ezzard, Stockbridge
TE – John FitzPatrick, Marist
OL – Casey Holman, Brookwood
OL – Jamaree Salyer, Pace Academy
OL – Trey Hill, Houston County
OL – Dylan Wonnum, Tucker
OL – Warren Ericson, North Gwinnett
ATH – Matthew Hill, Brookwood
RET – Khaleb Hood, Eagle’s Landing Christian
Defense
OL – Azeez Ojulari, Marietta
DL – Darnell Jefferies, Newton
DL – Brenton Cox, Stockbridge
DL – Harrison Taylor, Eagle’s Landing Christian
LB – Jayden McDonald, North Gwinnett
LB – J.J. Peterson, Colquitt County
LB – Anthony Grant, Buford
LB – Chris Cotter, Brookwood
DB – Chris Smith, Hapeville Charter
DB – Jaycee Horn, Alpharetta
DB – Quindarious Monday, Carver (Atlanta)
P/K – Jake Camarda, Norcross
