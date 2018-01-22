10 Georgia signees are among those to be honored by TD Club of Atlanta

Ten members of Georgia’s No. 1-ranked signing class of 2018 will be among those honored Thursday at The Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s annual awards banquet at the Atlanta Marriott.

Rome defensive end Adam Anderson, a Georgia signee, is the winner of the Touchdown Club’s Bobby Dodd National Lineman of the Year award. Anderson, also The Atlanta Journal-Constitution all-classification state player of the year, led his team to a 15-0 finish and the Class AAAAA championship. Past winners of the Lineman of the Year award include Trent Thompson, Robert Nkemdiche and Jadeveon Clowney.

Bobby Dodd National Back of the Year award will go to Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a Clemson signee. Past winners include Jacob Eason, Leonard Fournette, Aaron Murray, Eric Berry and Peyton Manning. Lawrence was part of two state-championship teams at Cartersville, where he threw for a state-record 13,902 yards as a four-year starter.

Georgia signee Justin Fields of Harrison is Touchdown Club’s Mr. Georgia Football. Walton wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (Little Peach Offense) and Grayson linebacker Owen Pappoe (Little Peach Defense) will be given the top awards for Georgia juniors. Both 2019 graduations are committed to Georgia.

Each of the five individual award-winners are five-star recruits who are ranked among the 20 best players nationally in their recruiting class by 247Sports’ Composite Ratings.

The other Georgia class-of-2018 signees to be honored are part of the Touchdown Club’s all-star team, which historically picks among metro Atlanta’s top players.

Those that are signed with Georgia are Marist tight end John FitzPatrick, Pace Academy lineman Jamaree Salyer, Houston County offensive lineman Trey Hill, North Gwinnett offensive lineman Warren Ericson, Marietta defensive lineman Azeez Ojulari, Stockbridge defensive lineman Brenton Cox, Hapeville Charter defensive back Chris Smith and Norcross kicker/punter Jake Camarda.

The event is free to TCA members and $60 for non-members. More information can be found at touchdownclubofatlanta.com.

Here are all of the Touchdown Club’s honorees:

Bobby Dodd National Back of the Year: Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

Bobby Dodd National Linemen of the Year: Adam Anderson, Rome

Mr. Georgia Football Award: Justin Fields, Harrison

Georgia Little Peach Offense (top underclassmen): Dominick Blaylock, Walton

Georgia Little Peach Defense (top underclassmen): Owen Pappoe, Grayson

Coach of the Year Awards:

AAAAAAA: Bill Stewart, North Gwinnett

AAAAAA: Dean Fabrizio, Lee County

AAAAA: John Reid, Rome

AAAA: Tim McFarlin, Blessed Trinity

AAA: Hal Lamb, Calhoun

AA: Winston Gordon, Hapeville Charter

A Public: Jim Dickerson, Clinch County

A Private: Jonathon Gess, Eagles Landing Christian

The George Gardner Officiating Award: Jon Austin

TCA all-star team:

Offense

QB – Bailey Fisher, Rabun County

RB – Dante Black, Brookwood

RB – Chauncey Williams, Meadowcreek

WR – Malachi Carter, Mountain View

WR – Josh Vann, Tucker

WR – Marquez Ezzard, Stockbridge

TE – John FitzPatrick, Marist

OL – Casey Holman, Brookwood

OL – Jamaree Salyer, Pace Academy

OL – Trey Hill, Houston County

OL – Dylan Wonnum, Tucker

OL – Warren Ericson, North Gwinnett

ATH – Matthew Hill, Brookwood

RET – Khaleb Hood, Eagle’s Landing Christian

Defense

OL – Azeez Ojulari, Marietta

DL – Darnell Jefferies, Newton

DL – Brenton Cox, Stockbridge

DL – Harrison Taylor, Eagle’s Landing Christian

LB – Jayden McDonald, North Gwinnett

LB – J.J. Peterson, Colquitt County

LB – Anthony Grant, Buford

LB – Chris Cotter, Brookwood

DB – Chris Smith, Hapeville Charter

DB – Jaycee Horn, Alpharetta

DB – Quindarious Monday, Carver (Atlanta)

P/K – Jake Camarda, Norcross