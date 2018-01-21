Our Products
Girls basketball rankings: Shortened schedule produces few major changes

ajc-sports.ajc, Basketball, high school sports, Latest News, Polls.

There were few major changes in the girls basketball rankings after a week in which a significant portion of the schedule, particularly in the northern part of the state, was wiped because of the icy road conditions that led to numerous school closings.

All eight No. 1-ranked teams remained the same. Only one – Class AAAAA Buford – failed to go undefeated during the week, but the Wolves held on to the top spot after their 62-58 loss to Norcross. The victory enabled Norcross to jump from No. 5 to No. 3 in Class AAAAAAA.

The other No. 1 teams remain Westlake (AAAAAAA), Lovejoy (AAAAAA), Carver-Columbus (AAAA), Greater Atlanta Christian (AAA), Laney (AA), Holy Innocents’ (A private) and Greenville (A public).

Four top-ranked teams will face significant challenges this week. Lovejoy will host No. 6 (Tuesday); Buford will travel to No. 2 Flowery Branch (Tuesday); Carver will host No. 4 Westover (Tuesday); and Holy Innocents’ will host No. 2 Wesleyan (Friday).

There are five new teams in the rankings this week. Douglas County replaced Sequoyah in Class AAAAAA; Pickens replaced Americus-Sumter in AAAA; North Murray replaced Sonoraville in AAA; Early County replaced Bryan County in AA; and Emanuel County Institute replaced Terrell County in the Class A public-school division.

Class AAAAAAA

  1. Westlake (17-1)
  2. Collins Hill (16-2)
  3. Norcross (18-3)
  4. Cherokee (18-2)
  5. North Forsyth (18-2)
  6. Newton (16-2)
  7. South Gwinnett (17-1)
  8. Colquitt County (17-4)
  9. Hillgrove (12-4)
  10. McEachern (10-5)

Class AAAAAA

  1. Lovejoy (18-1)
  2. Winder-Barrow (15-4)
  3. Harrison (15-4)
  4. Lanier (17-3)
  5. Forest Park (14-3)
  6. Tucker (14-5)
  7. Stephenson (13-5)
  8. Alpharetta (16-3)
  9. Northview (16-4)
  10. Douglas County (15-5)

Class AAAAA

  1. Buford (17-3)
  2. Flowery Branch (17-4)
  3. Harris County (19-2)
  4. Bainbridge (19-3)
  5. Villa Rica (15-0)
  6. Dutchtown (16-3)
  7. Ware County (16-2)
  8. Arabia Mountain (15-1)
  9. Rome (15-2)
  10. Carrollton (15-4)

Class AAAA

  1. Carver-Columbus (20-1)
  2. Henry County (18-1)
  3. Northwest Whitfield (18-2)
  4. Westover (17-2)
  5. Spalding (15-3)
  6. Marist (15-2)
  7. Baldwin (20-2)
  8. Luella (13-4)
  9. Madison County (15-5)
  10. Pickens (15-4)

Class AAA

  1. Greater Atlanta Christian (15-3)
  2. Beach (17-1)
  3. Franklin County (21-0)
  4. Central-Macon (15-2)
  5. Lovett (15-4)
  6. Haralson County (13-2)
  7. Hart County (16-5)
  8. North Murray (14-5)
  9. Johnson-Savannah (12-5)
  10. Tattnall County (16-5)

Class AA

  1. Laney (20-0)
  2. Banks County (17-4)
  3. Dodge County (16-3)
  4. Swainsboro (15-3)
  5. Washington County (15-4)
  6. Putnam County (17-2)
  7. Josey (17-2)
  8. Rabun County (15-4)
  9. Model (15-3)
  10. Early County (15-5)

Class A (Private)

  1. Holy Innocents’ (17-1)
  2. Wesleyan (17-2)
  3. St. Francis (14-3)
  4. Our Lady of Mercy (15-1)
  5. Calvary Day (19-1)
  6. Stratford Academy (16-2)
  7. Christian Heritage (15-3)
  8. Prince Avenue Christian (17-2)
  9. Athens Academy (17-3)
  10. Eagle’s Landing Christian (14-5)

Class A (Public)

  1. Greenville (18-1)
  2. Telfair County (18-2)
  3. Pelham (17-1)
  4. Wheeler County (15-2)
  5. Wilcox County (14-4)
  6. Bowdon (14-4)
  7. Macon County (14-4)
  8. Emanuel County Institute (12-3)
  9. Marion County (15-4)
  10. Georgia Military (17-1)
