Girls basketball rankings: Shortened schedule produces few major changes
There were few major changes in the girls basketball rankings after a week in which a significant portion of the schedule, particularly in the northern part of the state, was wiped because of the icy road conditions that led to numerous school closings.
All eight No. 1-ranked teams remained the same. Only one – Class AAAAA Buford – failed to go undefeated during the week, but the Wolves held on to the top spot after their 62-58 loss to Norcross. The victory enabled Norcross to jump from No. 5 to No. 3 in Class AAAAAAA.
The other No. 1 teams remain Westlake (AAAAAAA), Lovejoy (AAAAAA), Carver-Columbus (AAAA), Greater Atlanta Christian (AAA), Laney (AA), Holy Innocents’ (A private) and Greenville (A public).
Four top-ranked teams will face significant challenges this week. Lovejoy will host No. 6 (Tuesday); Buford will travel to No. 2 Flowery Branch (Tuesday); Carver will host No. 4 Westover (Tuesday); and Holy Innocents’ will host No. 2 Wesleyan (Friday).
There are five new teams in the rankings this week. Douglas County replaced Sequoyah in Class AAAAAA; Pickens replaced Americus-Sumter in AAAA; North Murray replaced Sonoraville in AAA; Early County replaced Bryan County in AA; and Emanuel County Institute replaced Terrell County in the Class A public-school division.
Class AAAAAAA
- Westlake (17-1)
- Collins Hill (16-2)
- Norcross (18-3)
- Cherokee (18-2)
- North Forsyth (18-2)
- Newton (16-2)
- South Gwinnett (17-1)
- Colquitt County (17-4)
- Hillgrove (12-4)
- McEachern (10-5)
Class AAAAAA
- Lovejoy (18-1)
- Winder-Barrow (15-4)
- Harrison (15-4)
- Lanier (17-3)
- Forest Park (14-3)
- Tucker (14-5)
- Stephenson (13-5)
- Alpharetta (16-3)
- Northview (16-4)
- Douglas County (15-5)
Class AAAAA
- Buford (17-3)
- Flowery Branch (17-4)
- Harris County (19-2)
- Bainbridge (19-3)
- Villa Rica (15-0)
- Dutchtown (16-3)
- Ware County (16-2)
- Arabia Mountain (15-1)
- Rome (15-2)
- Carrollton (15-4)
Class AAAA
- Carver-Columbus (20-1)
- Henry County (18-1)
- Northwest Whitfield (18-2)
- Westover (17-2)
- Spalding (15-3)
- Marist (15-2)
- Baldwin (20-2)
- Luella (13-4)
- Madison County (15-5)
- Pickens (15-4)
Class AAA
- Greater Atlanta Christian (15-3)
- Beach (17-1)
- Franklin County (21-0)
- Central-Macon (15-2)
- Lovett (15-4)
- Haralson County (13-2)
- Hart County (16-5)
- North Murray (14-5)
- Johnson-Savannah (12-5)
- Tattnall County (16-5)
Class AA
- Laney (20-0)
- Banks County (17-4)
- Dodge County (16-3)
- Swainsboro (15-3)
- Washington County (15-4)
- Putnam County (17-2)
- Josey (17-2)
- Rabun County (15-4)
- Model (15-3)
- Early County (15-5)
Class A (Private)
- Holy Innocents’ (17-1)
- Wesleyan (17-2)
- St. Francis (14-3)
- Our Lady of Mercy (15-1)
- Calvary Day (19-1)
- Stratford Academy (16-2)
- Christian Heritage (15-3)
- Prince Avenue Christian (17-2)
- Athens Academy (17-3)
- Eagle’s Landing Christian (14-5)
Class A (Public)
- Greenville (18-1)
- Telfair County (18-2)
- Pelham (17-1)
- Wheeler County (15-2)
- Wilcox County (14-4)
- Bowdon (14-4)
- Macon County (14-4)
- Emanuel County Institute (12-3)
- Marion County (15-4)
- Georgia Military (17-1)
View Comments 0