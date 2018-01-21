Girls basketball rankings: Shortened schedule produces few major changes

There were few major changes in the girls basketball rankings after a week in which a significant portion of the schedule, particularly in the northern part of the state, was wiped because of the icy road conditions that led to numerous school closings.

All eight No. 1-ranked teams remained the same. Only one – Class AAAAA Buford – failed to go undefeated during the week, but the Wolves held on to the top spot after their 62-58 loss to Norcross. The victory enabled Norcross to jump from No. 5 to No. 3 in Class AAAAAAA.

The other No. 1 teams remain Westlake (AAAAAAA), Lovejoy (AAAAAA), Carver-Columbus (AAAA), Greater Atlanta Christian (AAA), Laney (AA), Holy Innocents’ (A private) and Greenville (A public).

Four top-ranked teams will face significant challenges this week. Lovejoy will host No. 6 (Tuesday); Buford will travel to No. 2 Flowery Branch (Tuesday); Carver will host No. 4 Westover (Tuesday); and Holy Innocents’ will host No. 2 Wesleyan (Friday).

There are five new teams in the rankings this week. Douglas County replaced Sequoyah in Class AAAAAA; Pickens replaced Americus-Sumter in AAAA; North Murray replaced Sonoraville in AAA; Early County replaced Bryan County in AA; and Emanuel County Institute replaced Terrell County in the Class A public-school division.

Class AAAAAAA

Westlake (17-1) Collins Hill (16-2) Norcross (18-3) Cherokee (18-2) North Forsyth (18-2) Newton (16-2) South Gwinnett (17-1) Colquitt County (17-4) Hillgrove (12-4) McEachern (10-5)

Class AAAAAA

Lovejoy (18-1) Winder-Barrow (15-4) Harrison (15-4) Lanier (17-3) Forest Park (14-3) Tucker (14-5) Stephenson (13-5) Alpharetta (16-3) Northview (16-4) Douglas County (15-5)

Class AAAAA

Buford (17-3) Flowery Branch (17-4) Harris County (19-2) Bainbridge (19-3) Villa Rica (15-0) Dutchtown (16-3) Ware County (16-2) Arabia Mountain (15-1) Rome (15-2) Carrollton (15-4)

Class AAAA

Carver-Columbus (20-1) Henry County (18-1) Northwest Whitfield (18-2) Westover (17-2) Spalding (15-3) Marist (15-2) Baldwin (20-2) Luella (13-4) Madison County (15-5) Pickens (15-4)

Class AAA

Greater Atlanta Christian (15-3) Beach (17-1) Franklin County (21-0) Central-Macon (15-2) Lovett (15-4) Haralson County (13-2) Hart County (16-5) North Murray (14-5) Johnson-Savannah (12-5) Tattnall County (16-5)

Class AA

Laney (20-0) Banks County (17-4) Dodge County (16-3) Swainsboro (15-3) Washington County (15-4) Putnam County (17-2) Josey (17-2) Rabun County (15-4) Model (15-3) Early County (15-5)

Class A (Private)

Holy Innocents’ (17-1) Wesleyan (17-2) St. Francis (14-3) Our Lady of Mercy (15-1) Calvary Day (19-1) Stratford Academy (16-2) Christian Heritage (15-3) Prince Avenue Christian (17-2) Athens Academy (17-3) Eagle’s Landing Christian (14-5)

Class A (Public)