Boys basketball rankings: Four No. 1 teams lose; each keeps its position

Four No. 1-ranked boys basketball teams lost last week. Each maintained its position in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution rankings.

Newton, the No. 3 team in Class AAAAAAA, was responsible for two No. 1 teams going down. The Rams defeated Warner Robins of AAAAA 80-65 on Monday and Morgan County of AAA 65-61 on Saturday. Morgan County (20-1) had won its first 20 games.

Newton’s Region 8-AAAAAAA rival, Grayson, ranked No. 7, also took out a No. 1 team, Hughes of AAAAAA. Grayson beat Hughes 65-64 on Monday. Hughes (15-5) is the defending champion in its class.

The fourth No. 1 team to lose was Glenn Hills of AA. Laney beat Glenn Hills 59-49 in a Region 4-AA game. Glenn Hills (18-1, 8-1) has beaten Laney (17-3, 8-1) twice, although only one counted in the region standings.

New to the rankings are Stephenson for Lanier in AAAAAA, Towers for Dawson County in AAA, Banks County and Therrell for Elbert County and Bleckley County in AA and Georgia Military College for Wilcox County in A public.

