Saturday basketball scores

Basketball, high school sports

Saturday, January 20

Basketball Scores

By Score Atlanta

Boys 

Adairsville 36, Bremen 35

Allatoona 61, Osborne 29

Baldwin 71, Washington County 40

Ben. L Smith, NC 46, Jonesboro 41

Blessed Trinity 46, Wesleyan 40

Brunswick 79, South Effingham 50

Calhoun County 96, Randolph-Clay 79

Cambridge 74, Alpharetta 63

Campbell 64, Westlake 58

Cass 53, Rockmart 43

Chattahoochee 62, Johns Creek 50

Cherokee County 91, Armuchee 46

Clarke Central 64, Cedar Shoals 51

Columbia 55, Southwest DeKalb 46

Columbus 66, Shaw 64

Creekview 68, Woodstock 62

Douglas County 95, Northgate 35

Druid Hills 57, Eastside 33

East Paulding 97, Strong Rock Christian 27

Emanuel County Institute 51, Calvary Day 45

Fayette County 72, Morrow 70

Forsyth Central 49, South Forsyth 48

Gainesville 83, Buford 81

Georgia Military 63, Lincoln County 51

Glynn Academy 69, Ware County 60

Greene County 74, Warren County 54

Greenforest 70, Our Lady of Mercy 42

Habersham Central 73, West Hall 53

Hapeville Charter 40, Drew Charter 32

Hebron Christian 80, Southside Christian 53

Jordan 76, Lamar County 49

Kell 59, Carrollton 49

LaGrange 58, Cedartown 44

Lakeview Academy 77, Athens Christian 39

Lambert 62, Cardinal Newman 61

Loganville 59, Cross Keys 48

Mary Persons 96, Jackson 80

Metter 67, Portal 61

Miller Grove 61, Parkview 53

Montgomery County 87, McIntosh County Academy 54

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 57, Athens Academy 46

Newton 65, Morgan County 61

Norcross 78, Riverdale 66

Northeast-Macon 51, Central-Macon 48

Northside-Columbus 70, Westover 58

Oconee County 59, Commerce 29

Paulding County 51, Rome 39

Pinson Valley, AL 68, St. Pius X 65

Pope 53, Dunwoody 52

Rabun County 70, Oglethorpe County 54

Sandy Creek 67, Troup 53

Sonoraville 73, Pickens 55

Southeast Whitfield 57, Woodland-Cartersville 52

Southwest 60, Bleckley County 50

Starr’s Mill 44, Whitewater 37

Stratford Academy 77, George Walton Academy 61

Tattnall Square 59, Paideia 50

Treutlen 76, Claxton 63

Trion 65, Ridgeland 38

Union County 52, Andrews 37

Union Grove 65, Jones County 39

Valdosta 65, Lee County 50

Warner Robins 73, Northside-Warner Robins 54

Washington-Wilkes 55, Hancock Central 54

West Forsyth 57, Roswell 53

Westside-Macon 85, Pike County 31

Woodland-Stockbridge 71, Locust Grove 40

Woodward Academy 67, McIntosh 49

Girls

Alpharetta 61, Cambridge 8

Appling County 43, Bacon County 38

Athens Academy 63, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 31

Bainbridge 47, Veterans 45

Banks County 72, Social Circle 28

Brunswick 71, South Effingham 43

Buford 83, Gainesville 37

Cairo 53, Hardaway 52

Calvary Day 61, Emanuel County Institute 47

Carrollton 62, Kell 28

Cass 69, Rockmart 60

Central-Carroll 44, Cartersville 39

Chattooga 58, Dade County 34

Cherokee 68, Sequoyah 53

Coffee 82, Clinch County 47

Creekview 55, Woodstock 24

Dodge County 48, West Laurens 18

Dougherty 62, Mitchell County 43

Drew 60, Riverdale 43

Eagles Landing 73, Lake Oconee Academy 42

Eagles Landing 75, Stockbridge 21

East Jackson 37, Hebron Christian 34

Fayette County 68, Morrow 34

Fellowship Christian 40, Mt. Pisgah Christian 27

Fitzgerald 68, Brooks County 55

Georgia Military 55, Lincoln County 22

Grayson 47, North Gwinnett 45

Greater Atlanta Christian 69, Dawson County 52

Greene County 58, Warren County 17

Greenville 90, Macon County 59

Hapeville Charter 54, Drew Charter 53

Hart County 63, Wahalla 40

Heritage-Conyers 46, Greenbrier 37

Jackson 55, Grady 26

Jonesboro 59, South Atlanta 45

Lakeview Academy 45, Athens Christian 38

Lanier 51, Centennial 31

Lithia Springs 52, Riverwood 49

Loganville 41, Cross Keys 24

Lovett 65, Redan 23

Mt. de Sales 49, Schley County 35

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 52, Mundy’s Mill 26

Northside-Warner Robins 53, Warner Robins 43

Northview 76, North Atlanta 25

Northwest Whitfield 52, Dalton 49

Our Lady of Mercy 59, Greenforest 40

Pace Academy 49, McNair 36

Paideia 43, Tattnall Square 38

Pickens 60, Sonoraville 51

Pope 58, Dunwoody 30

Prince Avenue 59, Jackson County 46

Putnam County 52, Elbert County 47

Rabun County 59, Oglethorpe County 14

Richmond Hill 54, Liberty County 26

River Ridge 59, North Paulding 55

Rome 65, Paulding County 23

Shaw 49, Columbus 38

South Forsyth 48, Brookwood 45

Southwest 61, Bleckley County 50

Spalding 53, Johnson-Savannah 49

St. Francis 73, Mt. Paran Christian 31

Thomasville 59, Thomas County Central 34

Trion 44, Ridgeland 38

Union Grove 33, Jones County 31

Ware County 38, Glynn Academy 21

Wesleyan 86, Blessed Trinity 28

West Hall 43, Habersham Central 28

Westlake 80, Campbell 32

Wheeler County 62, Woodville-Tompkins 47

Winder-Barrow 74, Monroe 24

Woodland-Cartersville 42, Southeast Whitfield 30

Woodward Academy 45, McIntosh 39

