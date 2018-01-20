Saturday basketball scores
Saturday, January 20
Basketball Scores
Boys
Adairsville 36, Bremen 35
Allatoona 61, Osborne 29
Baldwin 71, Washington County 40
Ben. L Smith, NC 46, Jonesboro 41
Blessed Trinity 46, Wesleyan 40
Brunswick 79, South Effingham 50
Calhoun County 96, Randolph-Clay 79
Cambridge 74, Alpharetta 63
Campbell 64, Westlake 58
Cass 53, Rockmart 43
Chattahoochee 62, Johns Creek 50
Cherokee County 91, Armuchee 46
Clarke Central 64, Cedar Shoals 51
Columbia 55, Southwest DeKalb 46
Columbus 66, Shaw 64
Creekview 68, Woodstock 62
Douglas County 95, Northgate 35
Druid Hills 57, Eastside 33
East Paulding 97, Strong Rock Christian 27
Emanuel County Institute 51, Calvary Day 45
Fayette County 72, Morrow 70
Forsyth Central 49, South Forsyth 48
Gainesville 83, Buford 81
Georgia Military 63, Lincoln County 51
Glynn Academy 69, Ware County 60
Greene County 74, Warren County 54
Greenforest 70, Our Lady of Mercy 42
Habersham Central 73, West Hall 53
Hapeville Charter 40, Drew Charter 32
Hebron Christian 80, Southside Christian 53
Jordan 76, Lamar County 49
Kell 59, Carrollton 49
LaGrange 58, Cedartown 44
Lakeview Academy 77, Athens Christian 39
Lambert 62, Cardinal Newman 61
Loganville 59, Cross Keys 48
Mary Persons 96, Jackson 80
Metter 67, Portal 61
Miller Grove 61, Parkview 53
Montgomery County 87, McIntosh County Academy 54
Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 57, Athens Academy 46
Newton 65, Morgan County 61
Norcross 78, Riverdale 66
Northeast-Macon 51, Central-Macon 48
Northside-Columbus 70, Westover 58
Oconee County 59, Commerce 29
Paulding County 51, Rome 39
Pinson Valley, AL 68, St. Pius X 65
Pope 53, Dunwoody 52
Rabun County 70, Oglethorpe County 54
Sandy Creek 67, Troup 53
Sonoraville 73, Pickens 55
Southeast Whitfield 57, Woodland-Cartersville 52
Southwest 60, Bleckley County 50
Starr’s Mill 44, Whitewater 37
Stratford Academy 77, George Walton Academy 61
Tattnall Square 59, Paideia 50
Treutlen 76, Claxton 63
Trion 65, Ridgeland 38
Union County 52, Andrews 37
Union Grove 65, Jones County 39
Valdosta 65, Lee County 50
Warner Robins 73, Northside-Warner Robins 54
Washington-Wilkes 55, Hancock Central 54
West Forsyth 57, Roswell 53
Westside-Macon 85, Pike County 31
Woodland-Stockbridge 71, Locust Grove 40
Woodward Academy 67, McIntosh 49
Girls
Alpharetta 61, Cambridge 8
Appling County 43, Bacon County 38
Athens Academy 63, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 31
Bainbridge 47, Veterans 45
Banks County 72, Social Circle 28
Brunswick 71, South Effingham 43
Buford 83, Gainesville 37
Cairo 53, Hardaway 52
Calvary Day 61, Emanuel County Institute 47
Carrollton 62, Kell 28
Cass 69, Rockmart 60
Central-Carroll 44, Cartersville 39
Chattooga 58, Dade County 34
Cherokee 68, Sequoyah 53
Coffee 82, Clinch County 47
Creekview 55, Woodstock 24
Dodge County 48, West Laurens 18
Dougherty 62, Mitchell County 43
Drew 60, Riverdale 43
Eagles Landing 73, Lake Oconee Academy 42
Eagles Landing 75, Stockbridge 21
East Jackson 37, Hebron Christian 34
Fayette County 68, Morrow 34
Fellowship Christian 40, Mt. Pisgah Christian 27
Fitzgerald 68, Brooks County 55
Georgia Military 55, Lincoln County 22
Grayson 47, North Gwinnett 45
Greater Atlanta Christian 69, Dawson County 52
Greene County 58, Warren County 17
Greenville 90, Macon County 59
Hapeville Charter 54, Drew Charter 53
Hart County 63, Wahalla 40
Heritage-Conyers 46, Greenbrier 37
Jackson 55, Grady 26
Jonesboro 59, South Atlanta 45
Lakeview Academy 45, Athens Christian 38
Lanier 51, Centennial 31
Lithia Springs 52, Riverwood 49
Loganville 41, Cross Keys 24
Lovett 65, Redan 23
Mt. de Sales 49, Schley County 35
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 52, Mundy’s Mill 26
Northside-Warner Robins 53, Warner Robins 43
Northview 76, North Atlanta 25
Northwest Whitfield 52, Dalton 49
Our Lady of Mercy 59, Greenforest 40
Pace Academy 49, McNair 36
Paideia 43, Tattnall Square 38
Pickens 60, Sonoraville 51
Pope 58, Dunwoody 30
Prince Avenue 59, Jackson County 46
Putnam County 52, Elbert County 47
Rabun County 59, Oglethorpe County 14
Richmond Hill 54, Liberty County 26
River Ridge 59, North Paulding 55
Rome 65, Paulding County 23
Shaw 49, Columbus 38
South Forsyth 48, Brookwood 45
Southwest 61, Bleckley County 50
Spalding 53, Johnson-Savannah 49
St. Francis 73, Mt. Paran Christian 31
Thomasville 59, Thomas County Central 34
Trion 44, Ridgeland 38
Union Grove 33, Jones County 31
Ware County 38, Glynn Academy 21
Wesleyan 86, Blessed Trinity 28
West Hall 43, Habersham Central 28
Westlake 80, Campbell 32
Wheeler County 62, Woodville-Tompkins 47
Winder-Barrow 74, Monroe 24
Woodland-Cartersville 42, Southeast Whitfield 30
Woodward Academy 45, McIntosh 39
