Non-region clash between two of state’s best leads weekend schdule

Here are some of the top games of the weekend.

GIRLS

No. 1 (Class AAA) Greater Atlanta Christian at No. 1 (Private) Holy Innocents (Saturday): Both teams could end up being state champions in March, but first they will hook up for a rare non-region game as the regular season begins the home stretch. Holy Innocents’ is ranked among the top 30 teams in the country by some national publications and websites. The Bears are led by Georgia signee, guard Kaila Hubbard, and forward Kennedy Suttle, a Pennsylvania signee, who scored her 1,000th point this season.

No. 5 (Public) Macon County at No. 1 (Public) Greenville (Saturday): Greenville will be tested this weekend as the Patriots will face the two teams directly behind them in the Region 4 standings. After hosting unranked Central-Talbotton (12-4) Friday, Greenville will travel to Montezuma to face the Bulldogs, who are undefeated at home this season. Greenville is led by one of the state’s most complete players, Mississippi State-bound guard, Brittany Davis, who is the state’s leading scorer at 32 points per game. Macon County is led by senior guards Ashley Furlow and Jasmine Larry.

No. 5 (Private) Calvary Day at Emanuel County Institute (Saturday): This is the only regular season matchup between these two Region 3 foes. Calvary Day (15-1) is ranked fifth in the Class A private power ratings as well. The Cavaliers are led by the senior guard duo of Bria Porter and Alex Widener. ECI (11-2) is one of the most underrated teams in the state. The Bulldogs are not ranked in the AJC top 10 but are No. 7 in the public power ratings. Their only losses are to Class AA Metter and to No. 4 Wheeler County (No. 3 in the public power ratings) by just two points.

Washington-Wilkes at No. 7 (Public) Georgia Military College (Friday): GMC was the only unbeaten team left in Class A, that is until the Bulldogs were upset by Greene County on Tuesday, 48-43. Greene County was just 8-8 going into the game and were throttled by GMC last month, 47-28. GMC will try to avoid another upset, this time at the hands of Washington-Wilkes (9-7), another team that is near .500. GMC is led by freshman guard Deandria Stephens, while the Tigers will counter with seniors Zanila Booker and Kelsey Houpt.

BOYS

No. 4 (Private) Christian Heritage at No. 5 (Private) North Cobb Christian (Saturday): This is a rematch of one of the best games of the season. Christian Heritage (16-0) the lone undefeated private school, defeated NCC 100-99 in four overtimes, back on January 5. Christian Koneman had 38 points and 22 rebounds in the win for the Lions.

No. 1 (Public) Manchester at St. Anne-Pacelli (Friday): The Blue Devils will continue their bid to remain undefeated this season after a subpar year in 2016-17, when they finished 15-12. After a challenging weekend last week, when Manchester took down previous No. 1 Central-Talbotton (66-54) and then No. 4 Macon County (74-73), the Blue Devils should have an easier time this weekend, starting with the Vikings (4-12) who have yet to win a region contest thus far (0-8).

No. 6 (Public) Central-Talbotton at Greenville (Friday): After beginning the season 14-0 and rising to the top of the AJC top 10 poll, Central has lost its last three games. New public No. 1 Manchester started the slide last Friday (66-54), and the Hawks then dropped the next two games after that – 40-38 to Class AAAAA Harris County last Saturday, and 53-46 to No. 4 (Public) Macon County on Tuesday. Central should get back on track against Greenville, a team it beat soundly (78-43) on Dec. 1. The Hawks are led by the senior trio of guard ZyTavian Hill, forward Javaris Copeland and guard JaQuavius Smith.