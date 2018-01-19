Our Products
Friday basketball scores

ajc-sports.ajc, Basketball, Latest News.

Friday, January 19

Basketball Scores

By Score Atlanta

Boys

Berkmar 64, Brookwood 40

Brooklyn Collegiate 58, Lincoln Academy 55

Brookstone 64, Marion County 57

Butler 77, Josey 62

Cartersville 58, Cedartown 25

Chattahoochee 68, Northview 57

Cook 61, Crisp County 55

Dodge County 67, East Laurens 17

Eagles Landing Christian 56, Berrien 36

Elbert County 54, Social Circle 31

Fellowship Christian 71, Walker 68

Gainesville 89, Dacula 55

Grace Christian 84, Eastgate Life 59

Greater Atlanta Christian 75, Union County 31

Heritage-Catoosa 83, Gilmer 37

Horizon Christian 57, Cherokee Christian 55

Jordan 84, Spencer 77

Liberty County 77, Appling County 59

Long County 65, Tattnall County 62

Miami Christian 70, Mt. Bethel Christian 54

Mill Creek 69, Discovery 56

Monroe Area 80, Jackson County 61

Northside-Columbus 69, Cairo 37

Old Suwanee 79, Friendship Christian 56

Parkview 79, Central Gwinnett 75

Roswell 66, Cherokee 54

Sequoyah 85, Cumberland Christian 73

St. Pius X 71, Stephens County 56

Stratford Academy 60, Mt. de Sales 48

Swainsboro 83, Bacon County 40

Tallulah Falls 89, Riverside Military 84

Veterans 69, Peach County 59

Walnut Grove 69, Johnson-Gainesville 59

Wesleyan 42, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 41

Worth County 71, Dougherty 51

Girls

Alpharetta 58, Centennial 36

Armuchee 67, Gordon Central 57

Athens Academy 51, Prince Avenue 44

Athens Christian 46, Providence Christian 36

Atkinson County 44, Charlton County 38

Baldwin 63, Academy of Richmond 59

Bryan County 53, Toombs County 42

Cairo 66, Northside-Columbus 33

Carrollton 65, Paulding County 17

Cherokee 57, Roswell 37

Christian Heritage 57, Gordon Lee 38

Claxton 49, Portal 23

Colquitt County 39, Camden County 24

Dacula 49, Gainesville 46

Dooly County 71, Crawford County 24

East Laurens 55, Dodge County 47

Fellowship Christian 62, Walker 58

Fitzgerald 64, Thomasville 62

Flowery Branch 73, Loganville 35

Glynn Academy 42, Effingham County 40

Greater Atlanta Christian 66, Union County 53

Harris County 59, Bainbridge 52

Heritage-Conyers 75, Gilmer 44

Howard 47, Cottage 25

Lanier County 68, Clinch County 53

Macon County 56, Taylor County 53

Madison County 54, Jefferson 38

Marist 38, West Hall 31

Mitchell County 52, Brooks County 45

Model 47, Pepperell 28

Monticello 51, Banks County 41

Mountain View 50, Duluth 41

Mt. Pisgah Christian 47, Whitefield Academy 30

North Forsyth 46, Lambert 30

Northside-Warner Robins 64, Lee County 45

Northview 71, Chattahoochee 20

Paideia 43, Atlanta International 20

Parkview 58, Central Gwinnett 39

Pelham 63, Terrell County 43

Putnam County 56, Rabun County 47

Savannah Christian 46, Woodville-Tompkins 32

Spencer 45, Jordan 18

St. Pius X 63, Stephens County 44

Starr’s Mill 52, McIntosh 49

Swainsboro 86, Bacon County 24

Tattnall County 57, Long County 21

Veterans 55, Peach County 47

Walnut Grove 48, Johnson-Gainesville 24

Warner Robins 64, Thomas County Central 16

Wesleyan 77, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 17

Wheeler County 55, Treutlen 35

Worth County 50, Dougherty 46

