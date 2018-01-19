Friday basketball scores
Friday, January 19
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta
Boys
Berkmar 64, Brookwood 40
Brooklyn Collegiate 58, Lincoln Academy 55
Brookstone 64, Marion County 57
Butler 77, Josey 62
Cartersville 58, Cedartown 25
Chattahoochee 68, Northview 57
Cook 61, Crisp County 55
Dodge County 67, East Laurens 17
Eagles Landing Christian 56, Berrien 36
Elbert County 54, Social Circle 31
Fellowship Christian 71, Walker 68
Gainesville 89, Dacula 55
Grace Christian 84, Eastgate Life 59
Greater Atlanta Christian 75, Union County 31
Heritage-Catoosa 83, Gilmer 37
Horizon Christian 57, Cherokee Christian 55
Jordan 84, Spencer 77
Liberty County 77, Appling County 59
Long County 65, Tattnall County 62
Miami Christian 70, Mt. Bethel Christian 54
Mill Creek 69, Discovery 56
Monroe Area 80, Jackson County 61
Northside-Columbus 69, Cairo 37
Old Suwanee 79, Friendship Christian 56
Parkview 79, Central Gwinnett 75
Roswell 66, Cherokee 54
Sequoyah 85, Cumberland Christian 73
St. Pius X 71, Stephens County 56
Stratford Academy 60, Mt. de Sales 48
Swainsboro 83, Bacon County 40
Tallulah Falls 89, Riverside Military 84
Veterans 69, Peach County 59
Walnut Grove 69, Johnson-Gainesville 59
Wesleyan 42, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 41
Worth County 71, Dougherty 51
Girls
Alpharetta 58, Centennial 36
Armuchee 67, Gordon Central 57
Athens Academy 51, Prince Avenue 44
Athens Christian 46, Providence Christian 36
Atkinson County 44, Charlton County 38
Baldwin 63, Academy of Richmond 59
Bryan County 53, Toombs County 42
Cairo 66, Northside-Columbus 33
Carrollton 65, Paulding County 17
Cherokee 57, Roswell 37
Christian Heritage 57, Gordon Lee 38
Claxton 49, Portal 23
Colquitt County 39, Camden County 24
Dacula 49, Gainesville 46
Dooly County 71, Crawford County 24
East Laurens 55, Dodge County 47
Fellowship Christian 62, Walker 58
Fitzgerald 64, Thomasville 62
Flowery Branch 73, Loganville 35
Glynn Academy 42, Effingham County 40
Greater Atlanta Christian 66, Union County 53
Harris County 59, Bainbridge 52
Heritage-Conyers 75, Gilmer 44
Howard 47, Cottage 25
Lanier County 68, Clinch County 53
Macon County 56, Taylor County 53
Madison County 54, Jefferson 38
Marist 38, West Hall 31
Mitchell County 52, Brooks County 45
Model 47, Pepperell 28
Monticello 51, Banks County 41
Mountain View 50, Duluth 41
Mt. Pisgah Christian 47, Whitefield Academy 30
North Forsyth 46, Lambert 30
Northside-Warner Robins 64, Lee County 45
Northview 71, Chattahoochee 20
Paideia 43, Atlanta International 20
Parkview 58, Central Gwinnett 39
Pelham 63, Terrell County 43
Putnam County 56, Rabun County 47
Savannah Christian 46, Woodville-Tompkins 32
Spencer 45, Jordan 18
St. Pius X 63, Stephens County 44
Starr’s Mill 52, McIntosh 49
Swainsboro 86, Bacon County 24
Tattnall County 57, Long County 21
Veterans 55, Peach County 47
Walnut Grove 48, Johnson-Gainesville 24
Warner Robins 64, Thomas County Central 16
Wesleyan 77, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 17
Wheeler County 55, Treutlen 35
Worth County 50, Dougherty 46
