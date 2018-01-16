Our Products
Tuesday basketball scores

Boys

Baldwin 67, Cross Creek 55

Collins Hill 51, North Gwinnett 48

Effingham County 53, Bluffton, SC 48

Glenn Hills 94, Butler 63

Hart County 49, Monroe Area 44

Jenkins 75, Groves 41

Lakeview Academy 67, Hebron Christian 59

Lincoln County 66, Glascock County 38

Marion County 80, Dooly County 73

Prince Avenue 68, Athens Academy 56

Putnam County 64, Social Circle 62

Riverside Military 68, Commerce 62

St. Pius X 64, Oconee County 51

Girls

Athens Academy 39, George Walton Academy 29

Bacon County 34, Vidalia 32

Baldwin 61, Cross Creek 43

Berrien 53, Brooks County 36

Buford 64, Loganville 23

Butler 49, Glenn Hills 16

Camden County 51, Brunswick 39

Central-Talbotton 56, Macon County 47

Coffee 57, Northside-Warner Robins 46

Dutchtown 51, Union Grove 34

Eagles Landing 72, Hampton 29

Eagles Landing Christian 72, Nathanael Greene 27

Emanuel County Institute 49, Jenkins County 33

Greene County 48, Georgia Military 43

Hart County 69, Monroe Area 44

Jeff Davis 51, Toombs County 36

Josey 61, Harlem 24

Lakeview Academy 64, Hebron Christian 53

Laney 69, Westside-Augusta 25

Lanier County 61, Atkinson County 41

Manchester 62, Crawford County 34

Marion County 75, Dooly County 39

Mitchell County 70, Stewart County 23

Northeast-Macon 49, Bleckley County 31

Pierce County 54, Tattnall County 51

Portal 32, Screven County 24

Prince Avenue 39, Athens Academy 29

Putnam County 65, Social Circle 41

Richmond Hill 55, South Effingham 25

Shaw 58, Americus-Sumter 50

St. Pius X 34, Oconee County 27

Swainsboro 48, St. Vincents 45

Tattnall Square 51, First Presbyterian 34

Taylor County 38, Brookstone 31

Washington County 72, East Laurens 52

West Laurens 50, Howard 43

Wilkinson County 32, Mt. de Sales 26

