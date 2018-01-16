Tuesday basketball scores
Boys
Baldwin 67, Cross Creek 55
Collins Hill 51, North Gwinnett 48
Effingham County 53, Bluffton, SC 48
Glenn Hills 94, Butler 63
Hart County 49, Monroe Area 44
Jenkins 75, Groves 41
Lakeview Academy 67, Hebron Christian 59
Lincoln County 66, Glascock County 38
Marion County 80, Dooly County 73
Prince Avenue 68, Athens Academy 56
Putnam County 64, Social Circle 62
Riverside Military 68, Commerce 62
St. Pius X 64, Oconee County 51
Girls
Athens Academy 39, George Walton Academy 29
Bacon County 34, Vidalia 32
Baldwin 61, Cross Creek 43
Berrien 53, Brooks County 36
Buford 64, Loganville 23
Butler 49, Glenn Hills 16
Camden County 51, Brunswick 39
Central-Talbotton 56, Macon County 47
Coffee 57, Northside-Warner Robins 46
Dutchtown 51, Union Grove 34
Eagles Landing 72, Hampton 29
Eagles Landing Christian 72, Nathanael Greene 27
Emanuel County Institute 49, Jenkins County 33
Greene County 48, Georgia Military 43
Hart County 69, Monroe Area 44
Jeff Davis 51, Toombs County 36
Josey 61, Harlem 24
Lakeview Academy 64, Hebron Christian 53
Laney 69, Westside-Augusta 25
Lanier County 61, Atkinson County 41
Manchester 62, Crawford County 34
Marion County 75, Dooly County 39
Mitchell County 70, Stewart County 23
Northeast-Macon 49, Bleckley County 31
Pierce County 54, Tattnall County 51
Portal 32, Screven County 24
Prince Avenue 39, Athens Academy 29
Putnam County 65, Social Circle 41
Richmond Hill 55, South Effingham 25
Shaw 58, Americus-Sumter 50
St. Pius X 34, Oconee County 27
Swainsboro 48, St. Vincents 45
Tattnall Square 51, First Presbyterian 34
Taylor County 38, Brookstone 31
Washington County 72, East Laurens 52
West Laurens 50, Howard 43
Wilkinson County 32, Mt. de Sales 26
