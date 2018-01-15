MLK Day basketball recaps

On Monday across the state, several basketball showcases honored Martin Luther King Jr. Here is the action from a few of those events.

DREAM CHALLENGE (MOREHOUSE COLLEGE)

In first game of the Dream Challenge at Morehouse College, Windsor Forest defeated Mount Vernon 55-48 after taking a 34-29 lead at halftime. Zim Fields led Windsor Forest with 24 points. Teammate Juwan Davis added 11. Mount Vernon was led by Tahj Keeton with 18 points and Marquez Frye with 14 points.

In Game 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian defeated East Hall 73-49 after taking a 40-12 lead at the half. On the 14-man roster, the Chargers have only two players under six feet tall. Mekhi Cameron, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, led ELCA with 19 points, five rebounds and four steals. Teammate Jamaine Mann, a 6-5 power forward, helped with 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Malachi Rhodes, a 6-7 forward, added 10 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

Morgan County outlasted the Meadowcreek boys 51-44 in overtime. The teams ended regulation tied 43-43. Alec Woodard led Morgan County with 13 points, Tyrin Lawrence scored 10 and Stevin Green contributed nine. For Meadowcreek, Jamir Chaplin led all scorers with 14 points, and Amari Kelly scored 10.

Newton pulled away from Warner Robins late for an 80-65 win. Ashton Hagans had a triple-double with 23 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Teammates Dre Butler (19 points) and Tyrese Brown (16) each helped with scoring. Nelson Phillips and Jacolbey Owens each scored 16 points for Warner Robins.

Shiloh defeated Lakeside-Evans 63-41, and Johnson-Savannah defeated The Heritage School 61-53.

MLK SHOWCASE (HARRIS COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL)

In the first game of the MLK Showcase at Harris County High School, Stratford Academy defeated Kendrick 72-62. The Eagles’ Devin Butts, a 6-3 junior guard, led with 25 points. Kendrick’s Tyler Brooks led with 33 points.

In Game 2, Loachapoka (Ala.) defeated Shaw, 43-39. Kaitlin Hill led Loachapoka with 20 points. Zykeria Lipscomb paced Shaw with 13 points.

Fulton Leadership Academy held off Spencer’s boys 77-74 after one overtime. Spencer came back from a 14-point halftime deficit to tie the game 68-68 after regulation. Yizar Rainwater had 23 points for FLA, and RiQuieto Leonard had 16 points for Spencer.

Harris County’s girls handled Stockbridge 68-35 as Jessika Carter of Harris County led all scorers with 20 points. Stockbridge’s Kayla Taylor led her team with 12 points.

The Stockbridge boys defeated host Harris County 48-35 in the final game of the event. Kavonte Ivory scored 10 points for Stockbridge, and Tailique Williams had 11 for Harris County.

MLK HOLIDAY CLASSIC (DOUGLAS COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL)

In the first game, Drew finished on top of a closely-contested matchup over Hapeville Charter, 60-56. William Tripp Black took MVP honors for Drew.

For the girls, hosting Douglas County took a 65-54 victory over Fayette County. Forward Amari Robinson scored a career-high 41 points in the victory.

BCB MLK JR. SHOWCASE (PEACHTREE RIDGE)

In the first game of the day, Norcross defeated Buford 62-52 after a battle down the stretch. Norcross’ Myra Strickland led with 18 points, all from outside the arc. Morgan Robinson-Nwagwu and Yamani Paul each had 17 points. Buford was led by Kya Styles (14 points) and Tory Ozment (12 points).

A layup by Nick Edwards with one second left capped off a come-from-behind victory as the Grayson Rams came from 20 points down to win 65-64 over Langston Hughes. Edwards finished with 21 points (11 in the fourth quarter). Langston Hughes star Landers Nolley finished with 32 points but was silenced in the final frame (2 points).