Girls basketball rankings: Greenville is new No. 1 in Class A public

Greenville is the new No. 1 girls basketball team in the Class A public-school division after Telfair County, the previous No. 1, lost to Wilcox County on Saturday.

Greenville, led by state player-of-the-year candidate Brittany Davis, beat 10th-ranked Marion County 68-58 and then cruised past Brookstone and Callaway by a combined score of 169-52 last week to improve to 16-1. The Patriots moved up from the No. 2 spot, while Telfair County dropped to No. 2.

Wilcox County jumped from No. 9 to No. 6 after earning a season split with Telfair.

The biggest mover of the week was Banks County, which climbed from No. 6 to No. 2 in Class AA. The Leopards picked up victories against Putnam County and Rabun County, the No. 3 and No. 4 teams last week, and routed Oglethorpe County to improve to 16-3 and move into sole possession of first place in 8-AA, one of the state’s toughest regions.

There were few changes in the three highest classifications. All three No. 1 teams – Westlake in AAAAAAA, Lovejoy in AAAAAA and Buford in AAAAA – remained the same, and only one new team moved into the top 10. Hillgrove replaced North Cobb in the No. 9 spot in Class AAAAAAA after beating the Warriors 51-34 on Wednesday.

Joining Hillgrove as new members of the top 10s were Sonoraville, which replaced Peach County in AAA; Bryan County, which replaced St. Vincent’s Academy in AA; and Eagle’s Landing Christian, which replaced Paideia in the Class A private-school division.

Carver-Columbus (AAAA), Greater Atlanta Christian (AAA), Laney (AA) and Holy Innocents’ (A private) remained the other No. 1 teams.

Class AAAAAAA

  1. Westlake (16-1)
  2. Collins Hill (15-2)
  3. Cherokee (16-2)
  4. North Forsyth (16-2)
  5. Norcross (17-3)
  6. Newton (14-2)
  7. South Gwinnett (16-1)
  8. Colquitt County (16-4)
  9. Hillgrove (12-4)
  10. McEachern (9-5)

Class AAAAAA

  1. Lovejoy (18-1)
  2. Winder-Barrow (13-3)
  3. Harrison (15-4)
  4. Lanier (15-3)
  5. Forest Park (14-3)
  6. Alpharetta (14-2)
  7. Northview (14-4)
  8. Tucker (14-5)
  9. Stephenson (13-5)
  10. Sequoyah (14-3)

Class AAAAA

  1. Buford (15-2)
  2. Flowery Branch (16-4)
  3. Harris County (17-2)
  4. Bainbridge (18-2)
  5. Villa Rica (15-0)
  6. Dutchtown (15-3)
  7. Ware County (14-2)
  8. Arabia Mountain (14-1)
  9. Rome (14-2)
  10. Carrollton (13-4)

Class AAAA

  1. Carver-Columbus (18-1)
  2. Henry County (17-1)
  3. Northwest Whitfield (16-2)
  4. Westover (14-2)
  5. Spalding (13-3)
  6. Marist (14-2)
  7. Americus-Sumter (14-3)
  8. Luella (13-4)
  9. Baldwin (16-2)
  10. Madison County (12-5)

Class AAA

  1. Greater Atlanta Christian (13-3)
  2. Beach (16-1)
  3. Franklin County (18-0)
  4. Johnson-Savannah (10-3)
  5. Central-Macon (13-2)
  6. Lovett (14-4)
  7. Haralson County (13-2)
  8. Hart County (13-5)
  9. Tattnall County (15-4)
  10. Sonoraville (12-4)

Class AA

  1. Laney (16-0)
  2. Banks County (16-3)
  3. Dodge County (14-2)
  4. Swainsboro (13-2)
  5. Washington County (13-3)
  6. Putnam County (14-2)
  7. Rabun County (14-3)
  8. Josey (15-2)
  9. Model (13-3)
  10. Bryan County (15-2)

Class A (Private)

  1. Holy Innocents’ (15-1)
  2. Wesleyan (15-2)
  3. St. Francis (12-3)
  4. Our Lady of Mercy (14-1)
  5. Calvary Day (15-1)
  6. Stratford Academy (13-2)
  7. Prince Avenue Christian (15-1)
  8. Christian Heritage (14-3)
  9. Athens Academy (14-3)
  10. Eagle’s Landing Christian (12-5)

Class A (Public)

  1. Greenville (16-1)
  2. Telfair County (16-1)
  3. Pelham (15-1)
  4. Wheeler County (12-2)
  5. Macon County (13-2)
  6. Wilcox County (11-4)
  7. Georgia Military (15-0)
  8. Terrell County (12-2)
  9. Bowdon (13-4)
  10. Marion County (14-4)
