Girls basketball rankings: Greenville is new No. 1 in Class A public
Greenville is the new No. 1 girls basketball team in the Class A public-school division after Telfair County, the previous No. 1, lost to Wilcox County on Saturday.
Greenville, led by state player-of-the-year candidate Brittany Davis, beat 10th-ranked Marion County 68-58 and then cruised past Brookstone and Callaway by a combined score of 169-52 last week to improve to 16-1. The Patriots moved up from the No. 2 spot, while Telfair County dropped to No. 2.
Wilcox County jumped from No. 9 to No. 6 after earning a season split with Telfair.
The biggest mover of the week was Banks County, which climbed from No. 6 to No. 2 in Class AA. The Leopards picked up victories against Putnam County and Rabun County, the No. 3 and No. 4 teams last week, and routed Oglethorpe County to improve to 16-3 and move into sole possession of first place in 8-AA, one of the state’s toughest regions.
There were few changes in the three highest classifications. All three No. 1 teams – Westlake in AAAAAAA, Lovejoy in AAAAAA and Buford in AAAAA – remained the same, and only one new team moved into the top 10. Hillgrove replaced North Cobb in the No. 9 spot in Class AAAAAAA after beating the Warriors 51-34 on Wednesday.
Joining Hillgrove as new members of the top 10s were Sonoraville, which replaced Peach County in AAA; Bryan County, which replaced St. Vincent’s Academy in AA; and Eagle’s Landing Christian, which replaced Paideia in the Class A private-school division.
Carver-Columbus (AAAA), Greater Atlanta Christian (AAA), Laney (AA) and Holy Innocents’ (A private) remained the other No. 1 teams.
Class AAAAAAA
- Westlake (16-1)
- Collins Hill (15-2)
- Cherokee (16-2)
- North Forsyth (16-2)
- Norcross (17-3)
- Newton (14-2)
- South Gwinnett (16-1)
- Colquitt County (16-4)
- Hillgrove (12-4)
- McEachern (9-5)
Class AAAAAA
- Lovejoy (18-1)
- Winder-Barrow (13-3)
- Harrison (15-4)
- Lanier (15-3)
- Forest Park (14-3)
- Alpharetta (14-2)
- Northview (14-4)
- Tucker (14-5)
- Stephenson (13-5)
- Sequoyah (14-3)
Class AAAAA
- Buford (15-2)
- Flowery Branch (16-4)
- Harris County (17-2)
- Bainbridge (18-2)
- Villa Rica (15-0)
- Dutchtown (15-3)
- Ware County (14-2)
- Arabia Mountain (14-1)
- Rome (14-2)
- Carrollton (13-4)
Class AAAA
- Carver-Columbus (18-1)
- Henry County (17-1)
- Northwest Whitfield (16-2)
- Westover (14-2)
- Spalding (13-3)
- Marist (14-2)
- Americus-Sumter (14-3)
- Luella (13-4)
- Baldwin (16-2)
- Madison County (12-5)
Class AAA
- Greater Atlanta Christian (13-3)
- Beach (16-1)
- Franklin County (18-0)
- Johnson-Savannah (10-3)
- Central-Macon (13-2)
- Lovett (14-4)
- Haralson County (13-2)
- Hart County (13-5)
- Tattnall County (15-4)
- Sonoraville (12-4)
Class AA
- Laney (16-0)
- Banks County (16-3)
- Dodge County (14-2)
- Swainsboro (13-2)
- Washington County (13-3)
- Putnam County (14-2)
- Rabun County (14-3)
- Josey (15-2)
- Model (13-3)
- Bryan County (15-2)
Class A (Private)
- Holy Innocents’ (15-1)
- Wesleyan (15-2)
- St. Francis (12-3)
- Our Lady of Mercy (14-1)
- Calvary Day (15-1)
- Stratford Academy (13-2)
- Prince Avenue Christian (15-1)
- Christian Heritage (14-3)
- Athens Academy (14-3)
- Eagle’s Landing Christian (12-5)
Class A (Public)
- Greenville (16-1)
- Telfair County (16-1)
- Pelham (15-1)
- Wheeler County (12-2)
- Macon County (13-2)
- Wilcox County (11-4)
- Georgia Military (15-0)
- Terrell County (12-2)
- Bowdon (13-4)
- Marion County (14-4)
