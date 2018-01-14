Girls basketball rankings: Greenville is new No. 1 in Class A public

Greenville is the new No. 1 girls basketball team in the Class A public-school division after Telfair County, the previous No. 1, lost to Wilcox County on Saturday.

Greenville, led by state player-of-the-year candidate Brittany Davis, beat 10th-ranked Marion County 68-58 and then cruised past Brookstone and Callaway by a combined score of 169-52 last week to improve to 16-1. The Patriots moved up from the No. 2 spot, while Telfair County dropped to No. 2.

Wilcox County jumped from No. 9 to No. 6 after earning a season split with Telfair.

The biggest mover of the week was Banks County, which climbed from No. 6 to No. 2 in Class AA. The Leopards picked up victories against Putnam County and Rabun County, the No. 3 and No. 4 teams last week, and routed Oglethorpe County to improve to 16-3 and move into sole possession of first place in 8-AA, one of the state’s toughest regions.

There were few changes in the three highest classifications. All three No. 1 teams – Westlake in AAAAAAA, Lovejoy in AAAAAA and Buford in AAAAA – remained the same, and only one new team moved into the top 10. Hillgrove replaced North Cobb in the No. 9 spot in Class AAAAAAA after beating the Warriors 51-34 on Wednesday.

Joining Hillgrove as new members of the top 10s were Sonoraville, which replaced Peach County in AAA; Bryan County, which replaced St. Vincent’s Academy in AA; and Eagle’s Landing Christian, which replaced Paideia in the Class A private-school division.

Carver-Columbus (AAAA), Greater Atlanta Christian (AAA), Laney (AA) and Holy Innocents’ (A private) remained the other No. 1 teams.

Class AAAAAAA

Westlake (16-1) Collins Hill (15-2) Cherokee (16-2) North Forsyth (16-2) Norcross (17-3) Newton (14-2) South Gwinnett (16-1) Colquitt County (16-4) Hillgrove (12-4) McEachern (9-5)

Class AAAAAA

Lovejoy (18-1) Winder-Barrow (13-3) Harrison (15-4) Lanier (15-3) Forest Park (14-3) Alpharetta (14-2) Northview (14-4) Tucker (14-5) Stephenson (13-5) Sequoyah (14-3)

Class AAAAA

Buford (15-2) Flowery Branch (16-4) Harris County (17-2) Bainbridge (18-2) Villa Rica (15-0) Dutchtown (15-3) Ware County (14-2) Arabia Mountain (14-1) Rome (14-2) Carrollton (13-4)

Class AAAA

Carver-Columbus (18-1) Henry County (17-1) Northwest Whitfield (16-2) Westover (14-2) Spalding (13-3) Marist (14-2) Americus-Sumter (14-3) Luella (13-4) Baldwin (16-2) Madison County (12-5)

Class AAA

Greater Atlanta Christian (13-3) Beach (16-1) Franklin County (18-0) Johnson-Savannah (10-3) Central-Macon (13-2) Lovett (14-4) Haralson County (13-2) Hart County (13-5) Tattnall County (15-4) Sonoraville (12-4)

Class AA

Laney (16-0) Banks County (16-3) Dodge County (14-2) Swainsboro (13-2) Washington County (13-3) Putnam County (14-2) Rabun County (14-3) Josey (15-2) Model (13-3) Bryan County (15-2)

Class A (Private)

Holy Innocents’ (15-1) Wesleyan (15-2) St. Francis (12-3) Our Lady of Mercy (14-1) Calvary Day (15-1) Stratford Academy (13-2) Prince Avenue Christian (15-1) Christian Heritage (14-3) Athens Academy (14-3) Eagle’s Landing Christian (12-5)

Class A (Public)