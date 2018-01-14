Our Products
Boys basketball rankings: Warner Robins now No. 1 after Buford loss

Two No. 1-ranked boys basketball teams, both defending champions, were beaten last week.

Langston Hughes remained No. 1. Buford did not, giving way to Warner Robins.

Hughes (15-4, 10-1) was upset by Alexander 70-66 in a Region 5-AAAAAA game on Tuesday, then bounced back to beat current No. 6-ranked Tri-Cities 69-58 on Friday. Region 5 is also home to No. 5 Douglas County, making it the state’s toughest at the top. Alexander (9-6, 7-2) remains unranked despite its second-place standing in the region.

Buford (15-3, 6-1) lost to Cedar Shoals 65-64 in a Region 8-AAAAA game on Friday. That was a rematch of the 2017 championship game, won by Buford. Cedar Shoals (8-10, 6-1) remains unranked but moved into a tie for first in the region.

The new No. 1 team in AAAAA is Warner Robins (15-2), which has lost only to AAAA No. 1 Upson-Lee and AAAAAA No. 4 Gainesville. Warner Robins has emerged as a factor in basketball the past five seasons. The Demons reached the quarterfinals last season, the semifinals in 2015 and the finals in 2014 but have never won a state championship in boys basketball.

Two other No. 1 teams had good weeks that are worth noting.

Upson-Lee of AAAA extended its winning streak to 50 with a 74-34 victory over Howard. Upson-Lee’s next game is Friday at home against No. 5 Mary Persons (17-1). Mary Persons’ only loss was against Upson-lee on Dec. 5.

Manchester, the No. 1 Class A public-school team, had two quality wins in recent days. The Blue Devils defeated current No. 6 Central-Talbotton 56-44 on Friday in a game between unbeaten teams. On Saturday, Manchester beat current No. 4 Macon County 74-73.

New to the rankings this week are Wheeler for Etowah in AAAAAAA, Eagle’s Landing and Jackson-Atlanta for Columbia and Woodland-Stockbridge in AAAAA, Stratford Academy and Lakeview Academy for Walker and King’s Ridge Christian in A private and Wilcox County for Hancock Central in A public.

Click on any team name below to see the team’s schedule and scores.

Class AAAAAAA

  1. McEachern (14-2)
  2. Norcross (16-2)
  3. Pebblebrook (16-2)
  4. Mountain View (16-2)
  5. Meadowcreek (13-3)
  6. Newton (15-3)
  7. Grayson (13-3)
  8. Peachtree Ridge (14-3)
  9. Wheeler (12-6)
  10. Collins Hill (16-2)

Class AAAAAA

  1. Langston Hughes (15-4)
  2. Brunswick (17-1)
  3. Cambridge (17-1)
  4. Gainesville (11-6)
  5. Douglas County (13-4)
  6. Tri-Cities (14-4)
  7. Bradwell Institute (13-5)
  8. Jonesboro (12-6)
  9. Creekview (15-2)
  10. Lanier (13-5)

Class AAAAA

  1. Warner Robins (14-2)
  2. Buford (15-3)
  3. Miller Grove (12-6)
  4. Southwest DeKalb (13-6)
  5. Lithonia (15-4)
  6. Stockbridge (13-4)
  7. Villa Rica (16-0)
  8. Clarke Central (14-4)
  9. Jackson-Atlanta (15-1)
  10. Eagle’s Landing (11-5)

Class AAAA

  1. Upson-Lee (18-0)
  2. St. Pius (16-2)
  3. Americus-Sumter (15-2)
  4. Cartersville (12-2)
  5. Mary Persons (17-1)
  6. Sandy Creek (12-5)
  7. Westover (13-4)
  8. Carver-Columbus (15-4)
  9. Baldwin (13-5)
  10. Salem (14-4)

Class AAA

  1. Morgan County (17-0)
  2. Jenkins (12-3)
  3. Johnson (13-2)
  4. Westside (9-7)
  5. Greater Atlanta Christian (14-3)
  6. Cedar Grove (11-6)
  7. Central-Macon (12-3)
  8. Windsor Forest (11-6)
  9. Dawson County (13-4)
  10. Pace Academy (9-8)

Class AA

  1. Glenn Hills (16-0)
  2. Thomasville (15-2)
  3. Dublin (13-2)
  4. South Atlanta (15-2)
  5. Laney (13-3)
  6. Chattooga (14-2)
  7. Bleckley County (13-3)
  8. Washington County (10-5)
  9. Swainsboro (12-3)
  10. Elbert County (15-2)

Class A (Private)

  1. St. Francis (15-2)
  2. Aquinas (16-3)
  3. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (15-2)
  4. Christian Heritage (16-0)
  5. North Cobb Christian (13-5)
  6. Greenforest Christian (7-9)
  7. Holy Innocents’ (10-7)
  8. Stratford Academy (8-4)
  9. Mount Vernon Presbyterian (11-4)
  10. Lakeview Academy (11-5)

Class A (Public)

  1. Manchester (14-0)
  2. Calhoun County (16-2)
  3. Lanier County (15-2)
  4. Macon County (12-3)
  5. Woodville-Tompkins (15-2)
  6. Central-Talbotton (14-1)
  7. Montgomery County (13-3)
  8. Wilkinson County (11-6)
  9. Pelham (13-3)
  10. Wilcox County (13-3)

 

