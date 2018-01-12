Our Products
Friday basketball scores

Friday, Jan. 12
Basketball scores
By Score Atlanta

 

GIRLS

Athens Academy 49, Athens Christian 34

Bainbridge 56, Cairo 43

Baldwin 69, Hephzibah 22

Bowdon 48, Gordon Lee 37

Bradwell Institute 56, Richmond Hill 31

Brunswick 50, Effingham County 38

Bryan County 67, Bacon County 32

Butler 44, Harlem 38

Calhoun 70, Bremen 69

Campbell 43, Newnan 34

Carrollton 50, Kell 33

Central-Macon 42, Peach County 22

Central-Talbotton 52, Manchester 27

Chamblee 46, Lithonia 28

Cherokee 71, Lassiter 38

Clarke Central 46, Walnut Grove 42

Clinch County 58, Irwin County 37

Collins Hill 64, Peachtree Ridge 28

Cross Creek 48, Richmond Academy 31

Dacula 42, Habersham Central 32

Decatur 50, Grady 19

Discovery 45, Duluth 34

Douglass 58, Washington 24

Eagle’s Landing 54, Dutchtown 46

Eagle’s Landing Chr. 57, Strong Rock Chr. 46

Forsyth Central 65, Milton 25

Franklin County 64, Hart County 46

Gilmer 46, Pickens 40

Greenforest at Landmark Christian, late

Heritage-Catoosa 56, Dalton 36

Heritage-Rockdale 45, Lakeside-DeKalb 38

Hillgrove 66, Marietta 46

Johns Creek 42, Alpharetta 37

Lamar County 61, Heard County 39

Lambert 50, South Forsyth 48

Lithia Springs 60, Carver-Atlanta 23

Loganville 44, Ola 38

Lovett 36, Cedar Grove 34

Macon County 59, Hawkinsville 16

Madison County 76, Oconee County 31

Monroe 61, Worth County 39

Monroe 61, Worth County 39

Mountain View 54, North Gwinnett 47

Mt. de Sales 48, First Presbyterian 35

Mt. Vernon 38, Atlanta Int’l 31

North Murray 50, Haralson County 49

Northgate 51, Creekside 49

Northview 49, Centennial 36

Northwest Whitfield 71, LaFayette 34

Osborne 38, River Ridge 31

Pace Academy 54, Towers 31

Pope 57, Cambridge 27

Rome 69, Paulding County 44

Savannah Country Day 40, Claxton 15

Sequoyah 65, Sprayberry 14

Shaw 51, Hardaway 44

South Gwinnett 40, Shiloh 35

Southwest DeKalb 66, Miller Grove 45

Spencer 43, Callaway 40

St. Francis 82, Mt. Pisgah 22

St. Pius 49, Jefferson 39

Stone Mountain 53, Redan 45

SW Atlanta Christian 54, WD Mohammed 35

Swainsboro 49, Toombs County 29

Tallulah Falls 41, Commerce 40

Tattnall County 55, Liberty County 30

Taylor County 56, Dooly County 45

Therrell 44, Coretta Scott King 41

Union County 45, Fannin County 29

Villa Rica 61, Cass 19

Ware County 53, New Hampstead 29

Wayne County 60, South Effingham 37

West Hall 65, Chestatee 62

Westlake 84, Pebblebrook 36

Wheeler County 62, Jenkins County 17

Wheeler County 62, Jenkins County 17

 

BOYS

Aquinas 67, Hancock Central 44

Banks County 67, Putnam County 45

Benedictine 61, Jeff Davis 49

Bleckley County 52, East Laurens 40

Blessed Trinity 66, White County 55

Brookstone 58, Greenville 28

Brunswick 68, Effingham County 60

Bryan County 48, Bacon County 39

Butler 93, Harlem 25

Cambridge 60, Pope 54

Centennial 64, Northview 36

Central-Macon 66, Peach County 54

Chattooga 49, Model 48

Claxton 56, Savannah Country Day 44

Cook 54, Lowndes 47

Douglas County 68, South Paulding 64

Drew Charter 61, Fulton Leadership 51

Druid Hills 56, Eastside 54

Dublin 82, Northeast 67

Duluth 62, Discovery 51

Eagle’s Landing Chr. 96, Strong Rock Chr. 15

Fayette County 68, Whitewater 61

Flowery Branch 52, Johnson-Gainesville 43

George Walton 68, Providence Christian 58

Georgia Military 65, Glascock County 35

Gilmer 65, Pickens 62

Grady 38, Decatur 37

Grayson 80, Rockdale County 40

Hapeville Charter 64, KIPP Atlanta 48

Hephzibah at Baldwin, late

Heritage-Rockdale 79, Lakeside-DeKalb 72

Jenkins 70, Southeast Bulloch 41

Johnson-Savannah 93, Groves 45

Kell 54, Carrollton 52

Lakeview Academy 69, Riverside Military 57

Lambert 61, South Forsyth 57

Lanier County 69, Telfair County 42

Lovejoy 71, Forest Park 60

Lovett 47, Cedar Grove 45

Mary Persons 81, Perry 78

Miller Grove 63, Southwest DeKalb 58

Mitchell County 64, Chattahoochee County 59

Monroe 68, Worth County 57

Montgomery County 77, Johnson County 45

Newton 74, Archer 61

Norcross 86, Brookwood 36

North Atlanta 62, Dunwoody 44

North Cobb 57, North Paulding 48

Northeast 31, South Atlanta 30

Oconee County 54, Madison County 31

Peachtree Ridge 54, Collins Hill 49

Pebblebrook 69, Westlake 59

Pelham 58, Webster County 47

Salem 58, North Clayton 47

Shiloh 59, South Gwinnett 58

Southwest 47, Washington County 45

Sprayberry 75, Sequoyah 72

Stratford Academy 74, Wilkinson County 65

Swainsboro 83, Toombs County 47

Tallulah Falls 94, Commerce 82

Tattnall County 68, Liberty County 65

Temple 67, Jordan 62

Tift County 50, Camden County 29

Towers 79, Pace Academy 77

Turner County 59, Atkinson County 41

Twiggs County 60, Tattnall Square 56

Valdosta 58, Northside-WR 52

Villa Rica 54, Cass 43

Walker 64, Pinecrest Academy 62

Warner Robins 83, Veterans 39

Washington-Wilkes 85, Taliaferro County 42

WD Mohammed 57, SW Atlanta Christian 56

Wesleyan 55, Galloway 38

Whitefield Academy 52, King’s Ridge 47

Windsor Forest 84, Beach 44

Woodville-Tompkins 61, Portal 46

