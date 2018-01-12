Friday basketball scores
Friday, Jan. 12
Basketball scores
GIRLS
Athens Academy 49, Athens Christian 34
Bainbridge 56, Cairo 43
Baldwin 69, Hephzibah 22
Bowdon 48, Gordon Lee 37
Bradwell Institute 56, Richmond Hill 31
Brunswick 50, Effingham County 38
Bryan County 67, Bacon County 32
Butler 44, Harlem 38
Calhoun 70, Bremen 69
Campbell 43, Newnan 34
Carrollton 50, Kell 33
Central-Macon 42, Peach County 22
Central-Talbotton 52, Manchester 27
Chamblee 46, Lithonia 28
Cherokee 71, Lassiter 38
Clarke Central 46, Walnut Grove 42
Clinch County 58, Irwin County 37
Collins Hill 64, Peachtree Ridge 28
Cross Creek 48, Richmond Academy 31
Dacula 42, Habersham Central 32
Decatur 50, Grady 19
Discovery 45, Duluth 34
Douglass 58, Washington 24
Eagle’s Landing 54, Dutchtown 46
Eagle’s Landing Chr. 57, Strong Rock Chr. 46
Forsyth Central 65, Milton 25
Franklin County 64, Hart County 46
Gilmer 46, Pickens 40
Greenforest at Landmark Christian, late
Heritage-Catoosa 56, Dalton 36
Heritage-Rockdale 45, Lakeside-DeKalb 38
Hillgrove 66, Marietta 46
Johns Creek 42, Alpharetta 37
Lamar County 61, Heard County 39
Lambert 50, South Forsyth 48
Lithia Springs 60, Carver-Atlanta 23
Loganville 44, Ola 38
Lovett 36, Cedar Grove 34
Macon County 59, Hawkinsville 16
Madison County 76, Oconee County 31
Monroe 61, Worth County 39
Mountain View 54, North Gwinnett 47
Mt. de Sales 48, First Presbyterian 35
Mt. Vernon 38, Atlanta Int’l 31
North Murray 50, Haralson County 49
Northgate 51, Creekside 49
Northview 49, Centennial 36
Northwest Whitfield 71, LaFayette 34
Osborne 38, River Ridge 31
Pace Academy 54, Towers 31
Pope 57, Cambridge 27
Rome 69, Paulding County 44
Savannah Country Day 40, Claxton 15
Sequoyah 65, Sprayberry 14
Shaw 51, Hardaway 44
South Gwinnett 40, Shiloh 35
Southwest DeKalb 66, Miller Grove 45
Spencer 43, Callaway 40
St. Francis 82, Mt. Pisgah 22
St. Pius 49, Jefferson 39
Stone Mountain 53, Redan 45
SW Atlanta Christian 54, WD Mohammed 35
Swainsboro 49, Toombs County 29
Tallulah Falls 41, Commerce 40
Tattnall County 55, Liberty County 30
Taylor County 56, Dooly County 45
Therrell 44, Coretta Scott King 41
Union County 45, Fannin County 29
Villa Rica 61, Cass 19
Ware County 53, New Hampstead 29
Wayne County 60, South Effingham 37
West Hall 65, Chestatee 62
Westlake 84, Pebblebrook 36
Wheeler County 62, Jenkins County 17
BOYS
Aquinas 67, Hancock Central 44
Banks County 67, Putnam County 45
Benedictine 61, Jeff Davis 49
Bleckley County 52, East Laurens 40
Blessed Trinity 66, White County 55
Brookstone 58, Greenville 28
Brunswick 68, Effingham County 60
Bryan County 48, Bacon County 39
Butler 93, Harlem 25
Cambridge 60, Pope 54
Centennial 64, Northview 36
Central-Macon 66, Peach County 54
Chattooga 49, Model 48
Claxton 56, Savannah Country Day 44
Cook 54, Lowndes 47
Douglas County 68, South Paulding 64
Drew Charter 61, Fulton Leadership 51
Druid Hills 56, Eastside 54
Dublin 82, Northeast 67
Duluth 62, Discovery 51
Eagle’s Landing Chr. 96, Strong Rock Chr. 15
Fayette County 68, Whitewater 61
Flowery Branch 52, Johnson-Gainesville 43
George Walton 68, Providence Christian 58
Georgia Military 65, Glascock County 35
Gilmer 65, Pickens 62
Grady 38, Decatur 37
Grayson 80, Rockdale County 40
Hapeville Charter 64, KIPP Atlanta 48
Hephzibah at Baldwin, late
Heritage-Rockdale 79, Lakeside-DeKalb 72
Jenkins 70, Southeast Bulloch 41
Johnson-Savannah 93, Groves 45
Kell 54, Carrollton 52
Lakeview Academy 69, Riverside Military 57
Lambert 61, South Forsyth 57
Lanier County 69, Telfair County 42
Lovejoy 71, Forest Park 60
Lovett 47, Cedar Grove 45
Mary Persons 81, Perry 78
Miller Grove 63, Southwest DeKalb 58
Mitchell County 64, Chattahoochee County 59
Monroe 68, Worth County 57
Montgomery County 77, Johnson County 45
Newton 74, Archer 61
Norcross 86, Brookwood 36
North Atlanta 62, Dunwoody 44
North Cobb 57, North Paulding 48
Northeast 31, South Atlanta 30
Oconee County 54, Madison County 31
Peachtree Ridge 54, Collins Hill 49
Pebblebrook 69, Westlake 59
Pelham 58, Webster County 47
Salem 58, North Clayton 47
Shiloh 59, South Gwinnett 58
Southwest 47, Washington County 45
Sprayberry 75, Sequoyah 72
Stratford Academy 74, Wilkinson County 65
Swainsboro 83, Toombs County 47
Tallulah Falls 94, Commerce 82
Tattnall County 68, Liberty County 65
Temple 67, Jordan 62
Tift County 50, Camden County 29
Towers 79, Pace Academy 77
Turner County 59, Atkinson County 41
Twiggs County 60, Tattnall Square 56
Valdosta 58, Northside-WR 52
Villa Rica 54, Cass 43
Walker 64, Pinecrest Academy 62
Warner Robins 83, Veterans 39
Washington-Wilkes 85, Taliaferro County 42
WD Mohammed 57, SW Atlanta Christian 56
Wesleyan 55, Galloway 38
Whitefield Academy 52, King’s Ridge 47
Windsor Forest 84, Beach 44
Woodville-Tompkins 61, Portal 46
