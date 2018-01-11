What we’ve learned from early region action

View Caption Hide Caption

After breaking down Region’s 1-4 on Tuesday, it’s time to take a look at the others. Here’s some of what we have been able to learn so far in Region 5-8.

Region 5

Teams: Cartersville, Cedartown, Central-Carroll, Chapel Hill, LaGrange, Sandy Creek, Troup

Boys: Things are looking good for Cartersville, which is currently at the top of Region 5-AAAA with a 4-0 record. The Purple Hurricanes, which took the region’s No. 3 seed a year ago topped defending region champion LaGrange 64-60 on the road this past Saturday and followed it with a 62-58 win over Sandy Creek this Tuesday. The real log-jam is created, however, by Cedartown’s recent victory. The Bulldogs followed a lopsided loss to Cartersville with a 55-41 win over LaGrange and at this rate the region tournament could see some interesting matchups early.

Girls: On the girls side, Sandy Creek will face LaGrange this Friday for the first time since topping the Grangers 62-45 in last year’s Region 5 championship game.

Region 6

Teams: Gilmer, Heritage-Catoosa, LaFayette, Northwest Whitfield, Pickens, Ridgeland, Southeast Whitfield

Boys: Only LaFayette (6-0) and reigning Region 6 champion Northwest Whitfield (5-1) have fewer than three region losses and the two rivals will meet for the second time this season tomorrow night. In their first meeting on Dec. 1, LaFayette held off NW Whitfield 63-52.

Girls: Northwest Whitfield continues to dominate the region competition and the team that is currently closest to them in the standings (Pickens at 6-1) fell 88-58 in their matchup with the Bruins. Expect Northwest Whitfield to continue cruising until the postseason.

Region 7

Teams: Blessed Trinity, Chestatee, Marist, West Hall, White County

Boys: The smallest region in the classification has just started region play, but Blessed Trinity is on a seven-game winning streak and looking very capable of repeating as region champs

Girls: Blessed Trinity (0-2) is the only remaining team in the region that Marist (3-0) is yet to face, but Marist’s narrow 46-44 win at home over West Hall sets up an intriguing rematch at West Hall on Jan. 19 that could set the seeding for the five-team region tournament.

Region 8

Teams: Jefferson, Madison County, North Oconee, Oconee County, St. Pius, Stephens County

Boys: St. Pius continues to impress and climbed to No. 2 in the most recent Class AAAA poll. The Golden Lions visit Jefferson this Friday and the winner will sit at the top of the standings as the only Region 8 squad without a region loss.

Girls: Madison County was able to beat Jefferson (58-56) and St. Pius (60-55) to create a little breathing room at the top of Region 8 and Friday’s St. Pius at Jefferson matchup will give the Region 8-leading Red Raiders a two-game lead over one of their biggest challengers for the top seed.