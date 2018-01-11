GHSA Dual Wrestling Championships: Day 1 Recap

The first day of the GHSA Dual Wrestling Championships in Macon is in the books, and for Class AAAAA and Class AAAA, the second round has fully taken place. For Class AAAAAAA and AAAAAA, the second round will begin tomorrow. For Class AAA-A, the first round will begin tomorrow.

In Class AAAAAAA, Camden County scored a convincing 63-12 victory over West Forsyth. Camden will meet Hillgrove in Round 2 after the Hawks defeated Brookwood 39-28 in the opening round.

Collins Hill edged Newnan 37-35 to advance to face Rockdale County after it beat Cherokee 48-20. North Paulding’s 62-16 victory over Meadowcreek set up a huge second-round meeting against Archer after it downed Lassiter 64-9. North Forsyth defeated Tift 51-12, earning a second-round berth against Mountain View.

In the losers bracket, West Forsyth will face Brookwood, Newnan will meet Cherokee, Meadowcreek will challenge Lassiter and Tift County is slated against East Coweta. Following the second round tomorrow, the losers bracket bye teams will be decided.

In Class AAAAAA, Alexander moved past Greenbrier 68-11 to earn a second-round berth against Dacula. Dacula edged Effingham County 36-34 to advance. Pope defeated Stephenson 55-17 to advance to face Valdosta after it beat Dalton 35-28 in the first round. Creekview handled Habersham Central 51-15 to earn a second-round matchup versus South Paulding. Lee County defeated Heritage-Conyers 63-14, which sets up a second-round matchup against Richmond Hill after it defeated Chattahoochee 67-9.

In the losers bracket, Greenbrier will face Effingham County, Stephenson will meet Dalton, Habersham Central will challenge Forest Park and Heritage is pitted against Chattahoochee. Following the second round tomorrow, the losers bracket bye teams will be decided.

Buford defeated Miller Grove 77-6 to earn a second-round berth against Carrollton in Class AAAAA. The Trojans, who defeated Ware County to earn the matchup against Buford, lost to the Wolves in the second round. Locust Grove was not challenged against Riverwood, 64-10, as it advanced to face Veterans in Round 2. Veterans moved past Whitewater 69-9 to advance. Ola defeated Statesboro 69-3, which sets up a second-round bout against Clarke Central after it moved past Southwest DeKalb. Harris County sent Starr’s Mill to the losers bracket following a 48-15 defeat. Harris will face Cass after it handled Decatur 66-9.

In the losers bracket, Miller Grove will face Ware, Riverwood will meet Whitewater, Statesboro will challenge Southwest DeKalb and Starr’s Mill will meet Decatur.

In Class AAAA, Jefferson moved past Luella 64-12 to move to the second-round match against Marist where Jefferson won 64-10. Marist outscored Cairo 51-28 to advance to the second round. Heritage-Catoosa’s victory against Cross Creek set up a second-round matchup versus West Laurens after it beat Central-Carroll 52-25. West Laurens moved past Heritage 47-27 and will face Jefferson on Friday. Troup County wasn’t challenged in its victory over Columbus, 75-6, to advance to a second-round meeting with Woodward Academy where Troup County won 47-18. Blessed Trinity moved past Perry to face Gilmer in the second round. The Titans fell to Gilmer 45-19 in Round 2, which set up a matchup against Troup County.

For the losers bracket, Luella will face Cairo, Cross Creek will face Central-Carroll, Columbus will face Baldwin and Perry will meet North Oconee. Blessed Trinity, Woodward, Heritage and Marist each await the winners of the first round of the losers bracket.