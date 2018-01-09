Tuesday basketball scores
Tuesday, January 9
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta
Boys
Adairsville 68, Haralson County 48
Alpharetta 70, Dunwoody 65
Blessed Trinity 59, Chestatee 35
Butler 95, Westside-Augusta 74
Callaway 78, Jordan 74
Cambridge 79, Chattahoochee 57
Cass 46, Rome 42
Cedar Shoals 66, Loganville 46
Central-Talbotton 68, St. Anne Pacelli 41
Chattooga 88, Gordon Central 42
Colquitt County 53, Lee County 42
Dawson County 48, Union County 45
Dutchtown 41, Hampton 38
Eagles Landing 62, Union Grove 38
Eagles Landing Christian 81, Our Lady of Mercy 32
Eastgate Life 63, Lyndon Academy 24
Etowah 53, Roswell 32
Fellowship Christian 60, Whitefield Academy 43
Franklin County 64, Monroe Area 60
Glynn Academy 63, Bradwell Institute 54
Grayson 62, South Gwinnett 47
Harrison 63, Osborne 31
Hephzibah 41, Academy of Richmond 38
Heritage Christian 73, Jefferson Christian 57
Heritage-Conyers 81, Evans 60
Jeff Davis 60, Bacon County 50
Jefferson 66, Oconee County 47
Jenkins 61, Windsor Forest 57
Johnson-Savannah 76, Savannah 38
LaGrange 64, Troup 63
Lambert 65, Milton 58
Lincoln County 68, Taliaferro County 61
Madison County 62, Lowndes 61
Manchester 82, Brookstone 48
Miller Grove 64, Chamblee 49
Monticello 66, Social Circle 43
Morrow 63, Whitewater 55
Mountain View 56, Mill Creek 50
New Creation 64, Konos Academy 53
Norcross 69, Berkmar 51
Pope 71, Northview 35
Prince Avenue 69, Providence Christian 34
Putnam County 53, Oglethorpe County 48
Ridgeland 54, Gilmer 48
Riverside Military 72, Towns County 53
Riverwood 57, Decatur 40
Salem 59, Eastside 52
Sonoraville 64, Bremen 56
St. Francis 69, Pinecrest Academy 31
St. Pius X 78, North Oconee 31
Stephenson 54, Mundy’s Mill 43
Stratford Academy 65, Tattnall County 57
Toombs Christian 45, Memorial Day 31
Towers 65, McNair 50
Walker 58, Mt. Pisgah Christian 53
Walnut Grove 47, Flowery Branch 34
Wesleyan 54, Paideia 48
Westlake 73, Newnan 33
Westminster 55, Lovett 39
Girls
Alpharetta 58, Dunwoody 33
Atlanta International 60, W.D. Mohammed 39
Banks County 59, Rabun County 49
Bowdon 51, Darlington 39
Bradwell Institute 51, Glynn Academy 42
Brookwood 64, Central Gwinnett 52
Brunswick 39, Richmond Hill 28
Burke County 55, Baldwin 48
Butler 55, Westside-Augusta 26
Chamblee 52, Miller Grove 51
Chattooga 54, Gordon Central 47
Chestatee 59, Blessed Trinity 46
Colquitt County 52, Lee County 26
Crisp County 44, Worth County 43
Dawson County 54, Union County 42
Dutchtown 62, Hampton 37
Eagles Landing 54, Union Grove 46
East Hall 57, Fannin County 44
Eastside 57, Salem 24
Fellowship Christian 56, Whitefield Academy 28
Fitzgerald 76, Berrien 33
George Walton Academy 38, Athens Christian 18
Gordon Lee 59, North Cobb Christian 35
Henry County 51, Woodward Academy 44
Heritage-Conyers 60, Evans 37
Jeff Davis 43, Bacon County 34
Jefferson 47, Oconee County 26
Jenkins 54, Windsor Forest 32
Kell 39, Woodland-Cartersville 26
LaGrange 40, Troup 32
Lovett 53, Westminster 25
Lumpkin County 54, North Hall 52
Madison County 68, Stephens County 40
North Forsyth 59, South Forsyth 37
Northview 60, Pope 40
Our Lady of Mercy 52, Eagles Landing Christian 38
Putnam County 60, Oglethorpe County 14
River Ridge 61, Sprayberry 41
Rome 65, Cass 42
Roswell 45, Etowah 38
South Gwinnett 46, Grayson 42
St. Francis 102, Pinecrest Academy 39
St. Pius X 43, North Oconee 42
Stephenson 78, Mundy’s Mill 49
Swainsboro 59, Metter 43
Tattnall County 73, Long County 44
Treutlen 34, Jenkins County 30
Wesleyan 61, Paideia 24
Westlake 95, Newnan 47
Whitewater 49, Morrow 33
