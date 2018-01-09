Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
53
2
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Tuesday basketball scores

Latest News, Basketball, ajc-sports.ajc.

Tuesday, January 9

Basketball Scores

By Score Atlanta

Boys

Adairsville 68, Haralson County 48

Alpharetta 70, Dunwoody 65

Blessed Trinity 59, Chestatee 35

Butler 95, Westside-Augusta 74

Callaway 78, Jordan 74

Cambridge 79, Chattahoochee 57

Cass 46, Rome 42

Cedar Shoals 66, Loganville 46

Central-Talbotton 68, St. Anne Pacelli 41

Chattooga 88, Gordon Central 42

Colquitt County 53, Lee County 42

Dawson County 48, Union County 45

Dutchtown 41, Hampton 38

Eagles Landing 62, Union Grove 38

Eagles Landing Christian 81, Our Lady of Mercy 32

Eastgate Life 63, Lyndon Academy 24

Etowah 53, Roswell 32

Fellowship Christian 60, Whitefield Academy 43

Franklin County 64, Monroe Area 60

Glynn Academy 63, Bradwell Institute 54

Grayson 62, South Gwinnett 47

Harrison 63, Osborne 31

Hephzibah 41, Academy of Richmond 38

Heritage Christian 73, Jefferson Christian 57

Heritage-Conyers 81, Evans 60

Jeff Davis 60, Bacon County 50

Jefferson 66, Oconee County 47

Jenkins 61, Windsor Forest 57

Johnson-Savannah 76, Savannah 38

LaGrange 64, Troup 63

Lambert 65, Milton 58

Lincoln County 68, Taliaferro County 61

Madison County 62, Lowndes 61

Manchester 82, Brookstone 48

Miller Grove 64, Chamblee 49

Monticello 66, Social Circle 43

Morrow 63, Whitewater 55

Mountain View 56, Mill Creek 50

New Creation 64, Konos Academy 53

Norcross 69, Berkmar 51

Pope 71, Northview 35

Prince Avenue 69, Providence Christian 34

Putnam County 53, Oglethorpe County 48

Ridgeland 54, Gilmer 48

Riverside Military 72, Towns County 53

Riverwood 57, Decatur 40

Salem 59, Eastside 52

Sonoraville 64, Bremen 56

St. Francis 69, Pinecrest Academy 31

St. Pius X 78, North Oconee 31

Stephenson 54, Mundy’s Mill 43

Stratford Academy 65, Tattnall County 57

Toombs Christian 45, Memorial Day 31

Towers 65, McNair 50

Walker 58, Mt. Pisgah Christian 53

Walnut Grove 47, Flowery Branch 34

Wesleyan 54, Paideia 48

Westlake 73, Newnan 33

Westminster 55, Lovett 39

Girls

Alpharetta 58, Dunwoody 33

Atlanta International 60, W.D. Mohammed 39

Banks County 59, Rabun County 49

Bowdon 51, Darlington 39

Bradwell Institute 51, Glynn Academy 42

Brookwood 64, Central Gwinnett 52

Brunswick 39, Richmond Hill 28

Burke County 55, Baldwin 48

Butler 55, Westside-Augusta 26

Chamblee 52, Miller Grove 51

Chattooga 54, Gordon Central 47

Chestatee 59, Blessed Trinity 46

Colquitt County 52, Lee County 26

Crisp County 44, Worth County 43

Dawson County 54, Union County 42

Dutchtown 62, Hampton 37

Eagles Landing 54, Union Grove 46

East Hall 57, Fannin County 44

Eastside 57, Salem 24

Fellowship Christian 56, Whitefield Academy 28

Fitzgerald 76, Berrien 33

George Walton Academy 38, Athens Christian 18

Gordon Lee 59, North Cobb Christian 35

Henry County 51, Woodward Academy 44

Heritage-Conyers 60, Evans 37

Jeff Davis 43, Bacon County 34

Jefferson 47, Oconee County 26

Jenkins 54, Windsor Forest 32

Kell 39, Woodland-Cartersville 26

LaGrange 40, Troup 32

Lovett 53, Westminster 25

Lumpkin County 54, North Hall 52

Madison County 68, Stephens County 40

North Forsyth 59, South Forsyth 37

Northview 60, Pope 40

Our Lady of Mercy 52, Eagles Landing Christian 38

Putnam County 60, Oglethorpe County 14

River Ridge 61, Sprayberry 41

Rome 65, Cass 42

Roswell 45, Etowah 38

South Gwinnett 46, Grayson 42

St. Francis 102, Pinecrest Academy 39

St. Pius X 43, North Oconee 42

Stephenson 78, Mundy’s Mill 49

Swainsboro 59, Metter 43

Tattnall County 73, Long County 44

Treutlen 34, Jenkins County 30

Wesleyan 61, Paideia 24

Westlake 95, Newnan 47

Whitewater 49, Morrow 33

View Comments 0