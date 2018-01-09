Rankings rundown: Week 10

Every Sunday, the AJC releases its top 10 polls for both boys and girls. Here’s a rundown of those teams and where they’re at at this point in the season.

Boys

1. Glenn Hills (14-0)

Region record: 5-0 in Region 4 (first place)

Notes: The Spartans have ripped off 14 wins to start the season and if they win their two games this week against region opponents Screven County (8-16, 4-11 4-AA) and Westside (14-12, 11-4), they will have already matched their win total for last season, when they missed the state playoffs.

2. Thomasville (14-2)

Region record: 1-1 in Region 1 (third place)

Notes: The Bulldogs are behind Early County and Berrien in league standings — those two teams are 2-1, with Berrien beating them 65-64 on Dec. 9 — but have a chance to pull even with Early County (9-5) by beating them on Friday in their only game this week.

3. Washington County (9-3)

Region record: 3-1 in Region 3 (second place)

Notes: The Golden Hawks are building off last season, which saw them finish 15-10 and reach the quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual state champs South Atlanta, 75-69, in a game they led late and which was the narrowest victory for the Hornets in the playoffs. They beat region opponent and No. 4 Dublin 73-72 last week and play three league games this week against Dodge County (7-4, 3-1), Southwest (5-8, 2-3) and a Northeast (12-6, 4-2) team that beat them 52-51 on Dec. 16.

4. Dublin (11-2)

Region record: 1-1 in Region 3 (fourth place)

Notes: The Fighting Irish rebounded from their 73-72 region loss to No. 3 Washington County with a 61-56 win over West Laurens the next day to close out last week. This week they’ll play Northeast (12-6, 4-2) and Dodge County (7-4, 3-1).

5. Laney (11-3)

Region record: 3-1 in Region 4 (second place)

Notes: The Wildcats closed last week with a demolishing of Harlem, 89-30, and plays two league games this week against Screven County (7-7, 2-3) and Josey (4-12, 1-4).

6. South Atlanta (12-2)

Region record: 4-1 in Region 6 (second place)

Notes: The defending state champs have reloaded with a new cast, but they remain in the conversation as a contender. They closed out last week with a region loss to Therrell, 71-67 but will play a league game against first-place Washington (6-9, 4-1) before heading to Tallahassee, Florida for a Martin Luther King holiday tournament.

7. Chattooga (11-2)

Region record: 5-0 in Region 7 (first place)

Notes: The Indians are poised to run away with a No. 1 seed in 7-AA, already with a two-game lead in the standings. They’re building off last season’s surprise playoff run that saw them knock off Thomasville and reach the quarterfinals, where they lost to state runner up Swainsboro, 64-61. They have three games this week against league bottom-feeders Gordon Central (0-12, 0-5) and Model (5-9, 1-4) and AAAA’s Southeast Whitfield (6-9).

8. Bleckley County (11-3)

Region record: 4-1 in Region 3 (first place)

Notes: Royals went 2-1 last week, losing to West Laurens and beating 3-AA’s East Laurens and Dodge County. They have two region games this week against Southwest (5-8, 2-3) and East Laurens (0-14, 0-4).

9. Swainsboro (10-3)

Region record: 6-0 in Region 2 (first place)

Notes: Last year’s finalists will be put to the test Tuesday when they host Metter (11-3, 5-1) in a game that will determine whether they maintain sole possession of first place in 2-AA. They’ll close out the week at Toombs County (1-12, 1-4).

10. Elbert County (14-2)

Region record: 4-0 in Region 8 (second place)

Notes: The Blue Devils have already matched their win total from last season with a thrilling 39-37 overtime win over Hart County to close out last week. They’ll look to surpass the win total on Friday at Oglethorpe County (3-10, 1-1) or on Saturday when they host Rabun County (1-12, 0-1).

Girls

1. Laney (14-0)

Region record: 4-0 in Region 4 (second place)

Notes: The Lady Wildcats haven’t lost since Nov. 22, 2016 and have a real shot at running the tables with just one remaining non-region game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent at an MLK holiday tournament on Friday. They’re in second place in 4-AA only because Josey (15-1, 5-0) has played one more league game, but the two will play on Saturday. De’Sha Benjamin is averaging 25.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 1.9 blocks and 3.7 assists.

2. Dodge County (13-1)

Region record: 3-1 in Region 3 (third place)

Notes: The Lady Indians are on a six-game win streak and place two league games this week against No. 9-ranked and first-place Washington County (10-3, 4-0) and Dublin (7-4, 0-2). They are lead by the three-headed monster of junior Europe Brown (18.8 points), Destanee Wright (16.7 points) and Zannesia Mitchell (16.4 points).

3. Putnam County (12-1)

Region record: 2-1 in Region 8 (third place)

Notes: The Lady War Eagles have three region games this week against Oglethorpe County (0-11, 0-1), No. 6-ranked and first-place Banks County (13-3, 3-0) and Monticello (9-7, 1-3). Sophomore Jashanti Simmons is averaging 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 3.4 assists and Rykia Pennamon averages 18 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 3.2 assists.

4. Rabun County (12-2)

Region record: 1-1 in Region 8 (fourth place)

Notes: The Lady Wildcats reached the title game last season, and are poised to make another deep postseason run. They went 2-0 last week to start the new year, with wins over Stephens County and Monticello. They play three league games this week against No. 6-ranked and first-place Banks County (13-3, 3-0), Social Circle (2-10, 0-3) and second-place Elbert County (10-6, 3-1).

5. Swainsboro (11-2)

Region record: 6-0 in Region 2 (first place)

Notes: The Lady Tigers will play second-place Metter (11-3, 5-1) on Tuesday with their sole possession of first place at stake before closing out the week at Toombs County (1-12, 0-4). Dynesha Brown leads the team in steals (6.6 a game) and scoring (19.1 points) to go with averages of 7.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

6. Banks County (13-3)

Region record: 3-0 in Region 8 (first place)

Notes: The Lady Leopards play three region opponents this week, including key games against fourth-place and No. 4 Rabun County (12-2, 1-1), third-place and No. 3 Putnam County (12-1, 2-1). The third game is at Oglethorpe County (0-11, 0-1).

7. Josey (15-1)

Region record: 5-0 in Region 4

Notes: The Lady Eagles will fight to hold onto their 1/2-game lead over Laney in Region 4 when they two teams meet at Josey on Saturday. But first, they’ll play at Jefferson County (6-4, 1-2) on Friday. Junior Tykedra Rolland leads the team in scoring with 15.8 points to go with 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks.

8. Model (11-3)

Region record: 5-0 in Region 7 (first place)

Notes: The Lady Blue Devils’ window with one of the country’s best players, senior Victaria Saxton, is closing, but they have a chance to make another deep playoff run to follow last season, when they reached the semifinals. This week they play league games against Dade County (0-14, 0-4), Chattooga (6-6, 2-3) and Gordon Central (5-6, 2-3).

9. Washington County (10-3)

Region record: 4-0 in Region 8 (first place)

Notes: The Lady Golden Hawks’ hold on first place will be tested more than once this week with league games against third-place and No. 2-ranked Dodge County (13-1, 3-1), second-place Southwest (8-5, 4-1) and Northeast (5-11, 0-6).

10. St. Vincent’s (10-2)

Region record: 4-1 in Region 2 (third place)

Notes: The Lady Saints burst onto the scene to find themselves ranked after not making last year’s playoffs. They have impressive an impressive league wins over second-place Metter and Bacon County, whom they beat 55-7. They have two region games against Bryan County (12-2, 4-2) and Jeff Davis (6-7, 2-4) and a cross-state game against South Carolina’s May River (5-5).

All stats and records are sourced from MaxPreps. Follow the AJC’s Class AA coverage on Twitter.