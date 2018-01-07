Girls basketball rankings: Defending champs Buford, Laney start 2018 at No. 1

Two defending state champions are ranked No. 1 in their classifications in the first AJC girls basketball rankings of 2018.

Class AA Laney, the champion in 2017, is the only undefeated top-ranked team this week. The Wildcats are 14-0 this season and have won 44 consecutive games since a 62-56 loss in the second game of the 2016-17 season against North Augusta, an undefeated state champion in South Carolina last year.

Defending champion Buford is ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA. The Wolves are 11-2, with the only losses coming against Collins Hill (No. 2 in AAAAAAA) and Lovejoy (No. 1 in AAAAAA) by a combined total of 14 points.

Other No. 1-ranked teams include Westlake (AAAAAAA), Lovejoy (AAAAAA), Carver-Columbus (AAAA), Greater Atlanta Christian (AAA), Holy Innocents’ (A private) and Telfair County (A public).

McEachern, which has won four consecutive titles and five of the past six in the highest classification, starts the new year at No. 10 in Class AAAAAAA after starting the season 7-5. The other defending champions are Mays (unranked in AAAAAA), Columbus (unranked in AAAA), Beach (No. 2 in AAA), Wesleyan (No. 2 in A private) and Pelham (No. 3 in A public).

For rankings of Georgia’s boys basketball teams, click here.

Class AAAAAAA

Westlake (13-1) Collins Hill (13-2) Cherokee (13-2) North Forsyth (13-2) Norcross (14-3) Newton (12-2) South Gwinnett (14-1) Colquitt County (14-3) North Cobb (13-2) McEachern (7-5)

Class AAAAAA

Lovejoy (15-1) Harrison (13-3) Winder-Barrow (11-3) Alpharetta (13-1) Lanier (13-3) Forest Park (13-2) Northview (11-4) Sequoyah (12-2) Tucker (11-5) Stephenson (10-5)

Class AAAAA

Buford (11-2) Flowery Branch (13-4) Dutchtown (13-2) Harris County (13-2) Bainbridge (16-2) Villa Rica (12-0) Ware County (10-2) Arabia Mountain (13-1) Rome (10-2) Carrollton (11-4)

Class AAAA

Carver-Columbus (15-1) Henry County (15-0) Americus-Sumter (13-1) Northwest Whitfield (13-2) Spalding (11-3) Marist (12-2) Luella (13-3) Baldwin (14-1) Westover (12-0) Madison County (9-5)

Class AAA

Greater Atlanta Christian (11-3) Beach (13-1) Franklin County (16-0) Johnson-Savannah (8-3) Central-Macon (12-2) Haralson County (11-1) Lovett (12-4) Hart County (11-4) Peach County (11-4) Tattnall County (12-4)

Class AA

Laney (14-0) Dodge County (13-1) Putnam County (12-1) Rabun County (12-2) Swainsboro (11-2) Banks County (13-3) Josey (15-1) Model (11-3) Washington County (10-3) St. Vincent’s (10-2)

Class A (Private)

Holy Innocents’ (13-1) Wesleyan (12-2) St. Francis (8-3) Our Lady of Mercy (13-1) Calvary Day (14-1) Stratford Academy (11-2) Prince Avenue Christian (12-1) Christian Heritage (12-3) Paideia (9-4) Athens Academy (12-2)

Class A (Public)

Telfair County (14-1) Greenville (13-1) Pelham (12-1) Wheeler County (10-2) Macon County (10-2) Marion County (12-1) Georgia Military (12-0) Terrell County (9-2) Wilcox County (8-4) Bowdon (11-3)