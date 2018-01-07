Boys basketball rankings: Four No. 1 teams are still undefeated

Four undefeated teams – one on a 48-game winning streak – are atop of the AJC’s first boys basketball rankings of 2018.

Upson-Lee (16-0) is still rolling after finishing 32-0 last season while winning Class AAAA and their first-ever state title. Senior guard Tye Fagan again leads the Knights in scoring at 25.9 points per game. Upson-Lee was the only undefeated boys team during the 2016-17 season.

Also No. 1 and undefeated this season are Morgan County (15-0) in AAA, Glenn Hills (14-0) in AA and Manchester (11-0) in A public.

Upson-Lee is one of three defending champions that are No. 1. The others are Hughes (AAAAAA) and Buford (AAAAA).

The other defending champions are Tift County (unranked in AAAAAAA), Pace Academy (No. 9 in AAA), South Atlanta (No. 6 in AA), Greenforest Christian (No. 7 in A private) and Wilkinson County (No. 6 in A public).

The other No. 1 teams are McEachern (11-1) in AAAAAAA and St. Francis (11-2) in A private.

McEachern, which is ranked in several national polls, is the only No. 1-ranked team in any classification that has never won a state championship.

