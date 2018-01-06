Our Products
Saturday basketball scores

Saturday, January 6

Basketball Scores

By Score Atlanta

Boys

Allatoona 61, Sequoyah 46

Alpharetta 66, Woodstock 47

Archer 48, Brookwood 46

Berkmar 72, Cedar Shoals 63

Bradwell Institute 60, Long County 44

Brookstone 69, Mt. de Sales 59

Cambridge 75, Centennial 51

Carrollton 104, East Paulding 66

Cartersville 64, LaGrange 60

Christian Heritage 73, Trion 45

Covenant Christian 79, Peachtree Academy 54

Creekview 64, Osborne 29

Drew Charter 81, Our Lady of Mercy 46

East Coweta 83, Callaway 56

Etowah 57, Hillgrove 51

Fulton Leadership Academy 61, Strong Rock Christian 44

Glynn Academy 85, Liberty County 83

Grayson 51, Stephenson 43

Henry County 76, Locust Grove 32

Holy Innocents’ 60, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 56

Howard 78, Veterans 69

Jeff Davis 79, Appling County 51

Johns Creek 49, North Atlanta 47

Jonesboro 64, Lovejoy 43

Kell 70, Paulding County 60

LaFayette 62, Coahulla Creek 53

Lincoln County 68, Washington-Wilkes 65

Loganville 68, Monroe Area 59

Lowndes 70, Camden County 60

Lumpkin County 52, Fannin County 50

Mary Persons 77, Lamar County 69

McIntosh 51, Fayette County 45

Miller Grove 56, Columbia 50

Model 65, Bremen 56

Mountain View 53, Clarke Central 42

Mt. Zion, Carroll 46, Temple 42

New Faith Christian 82, Griffin Christian 60

Newton 75, Eastside 47

North Clayton 43, Luella 42

North Cobb 68, Newnan 49

North Springs 47, South Forsyth 38

Northeast-Macon 89, Rutland 82

Northview 84, Dunwoody 55

Pope 70, Chattahoochee 58

Riverwood 62, Grady 49

Rockmart 51, Adairsville 46

Roswell 49, North Forsyth 40

Sonoraville 81, Pickens 61

South Cobb 65, Harrison 52

Southeast Whitfield 53, Murray County 29

Southwest DeKalb 56, Spalding 27

St. Pius X 51, Marist 36

Therrell 71, South Atlanta 67

Towers 94, Stone Mountain 35

Tri-Cities 87, Creekside 52

Trinity Christian 81, Loganville Christian 28

Union County 58, Andrews, NC 42

Vidalia 60, Montgomery County 59

Walker 60, Fellowship Christian 54

Walton 65, Kennesaw Mountain 62

Warren County 79, Glascock County 49

Westlake 64, Eagles Landing 61

Westside-Macon 81, Baldwin 74

Whitewater 67, Forest Park 44

Woodville-Tompkins 86, Johnson County 34

Girls

Baldwin 63, Westside-Macon 53

Banks County 56, North Hall 51

Bowdon 64, North Cobb Christian 42

Bradwell Institute 58, Long County 25

Brookwood 55, Archer 48

Calhoun County 41, Mitchell County 28

Carrollton 86, East Paulding 14

Centennial 56, Cambridge 36

Central-Macon 61, Southwest 46

Christian Heritage 67, Trion 27

Coahulla Creek 64, LaFayette 26

Colquitt County 55, Tift County 34

Dacula 54, Apalachee 40

Dawson County 66, Forsyth Central 36

Decatur 53, Alcovy 46

Dodge County 66, Bleckley County 41

Drew 53, KIPP Atlanta Charter 52

Effingham County 60, South Effingham 53

Fannin County 34, Lumpkin County 31

Fayette County 55, McIntosh 37

Fellowship Christian 54, Walker 39

Forest Park 70, Whitewater 14

Glynn Academy 51, Liberty County 23

Greenville 75, Manchester 36

Henry County 81, Locust Grove 49

Heritage-Conyers 53, Morgan County 47

Heritage-Ringgold 58, Gilmer 38

Johns Creek 54, North Atlanta 29

Landmark Christian 72, Elite Scholars Academy 32

Lanier 51, North Gwinnett 38

Lassiter 71, Blessed Trinity 66

Loganville 38, Monroe Area 34

Lovejoy 70, Jonesboro 28

Lovett 59, Pace Academy 28

Luella 70, North Clayton 37

Marist 28, St. Pius X 26

Miller Grove 51, Columbia 46

Mt. Paran Christian 44, Tallulah Falls 33

Murray County 60, Southeast Whitfield 23

Northview 79, Dunwoody 53

Northwest Whitfield 69, Dade County 28

Paulding County 35, Kell 33

Pickens 58, Sonoraville 46

Pope 55, Chattahoochee 13

Putnam County 72, Twiggs County 51

River Ridge 72, Dalton 66

Rutland 47, Northeast-Macon 41

Sequoyah 46, Allatoona 18

South Atlanta 35, Therrell 33

South Forsyth 66, North Springs 48

South Gwinnett 54, Parkview 51

Southland Academy 53, Glenwood 46

Starr’s Mill 52, Morrow 35

Swainsboro 59, St. Vincents 46

Union County 48, Andrews, NC 29

Veterans 50, Howard 28

Villa Rica 66, Rome 52

Washington-Wilkes 54, Lincoln County 19

Wesleyan 71, Woodward Academy 31

Westlake 78, Eagles Landing 51

Wheeler County 68, McIntosh County Academy 15

Winder-Barrow 50, Flowery Branch 49

Windsor Forest 58, Groves 9

 

