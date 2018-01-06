Saturday basketball scores
Saturday, January 6
Basketball Scores
By Score Atlanta
Boys
Allatoona 61, Sequoyah 46
Alpharetta 66, Woodstock 47
Archer 48, Brookwood 46
Berkmar 72, Cedar Shoals 63
Bradwell Institute 60, Long County 44
Brookstone 69, Mt. de Sales 59
Cambridge 75, Centennial 51
Carrollton 104, East Paulding 66
Cartersville 64, LaGrange 60
Christian Heritage 73, Trion 45
Covenant Christian 79, Peachtree Academy 54
Creekview 64, Osborne 29
Drew Charter 81, Our Lady of Mercy 46
East Coweta 83, Callaway 56
Etowah 57, Hillgrove 51
Fulton Leadership Academy 61, Strong Rock Christian 44
Glynn Academy 85, Liberty County 83
Grayson 51, Stephenson 43
Henry County 76, Locust Grove 32
Holy Innocents’ 60, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 56
Howard 78, Veterans 69
Jeff Davis 79, Appling County 51
Johns Creek 49, North Atlanta 47
Jonesboro 64, Lovejoy 43
Kell 70, Paulding County 60
LaFayette 62, Coahulla Creek 53
Lincoln County 68, Washington-Wilkes 65
Loganville 68, Monroe Area 59
Lowndes 70, Camden County 60
Lumpkin County 52, Fannin County 50
Mary Persons 77, Lamar County 69
McIntosh 51, Fayette County 45
Miller Grove 56, Columbia 50
Model 65, Bremen 56
Mountain View 53, Clarke Central 42
Mt. Zion, Carroll 46, Temple 42
New Faith Christian 82, Griffin Christian 60
Newton 75, Eastside 47
North Clayton 43, Luella 42
North Cobb 68, Newnan 49
North Springs 47, South Forsyth 38
Northeast-Macon 89, Rutland 82
Northview 84, Dunwoody 55
Pope 70, Chattahoochee 58
Riverwood 62, Grady 49
Rockmart 51, Adairsville 46
Roswell 49, North Forsyth 40
Sonoraville 81, Pickens 61
South Cobb 65, Harrison 52
Southeast Whitfield 53, Murray County 29
Southwest DeKalb 56, Spalding 27
St. Pius X 51, Marist 36
Therrell 71, South Atlanta 67
Towers 94, Stone Mountain 35
Tri-Cities 87, Creekside 52
Trinity Christian 81, Loganville Christian 28
Union County 58, Andrews, NC 42
Vidalia 60, Montgomery County 59
Walker 60, Fellowship Christian 54
Walton 65, Kennesaw Mountain 62
Warren County 79, Glascock County 49
Westlake 64, Eagles Landing 61
Westside-Macon 81, Baldwin 74
Whitewater 67, Forest Park 44
Woodville-Tompkins 86, Johnson County 34
Girls
Baldwin 63, Westside-Macon 53
Banks County 56, North Hall 51
Bowdon 64, North Cobb Christian 42
Bradwell Institute 58, Long County 25
Brookwood 55, Archer 48
Calhoun County 41, Mitchell County 28
Carrollton 86, East Paulding 14
Centennial 56, Cambridge 36
Central-Macon 61, Southwest 46
Christian Heritage 67, Trion 27
Coahulla Creek 64, LaFayette 26
Colquitt County 55, Tift County 34
Dacula 54, Apalachee 40
Dawson County 66, Forsyth Central 36
Decatur 53, Alcovy 46
Dodge County 66, Bleckley County 41
Drew 53, KIPP Atlanta Charter 52
Effingham County 60, South Effingham 53
Fannin County 34, Lumpkin County 31
Fayette County 55, McIntosh 37
Fellowship Christian 54, Walker 39
Forest Park 70, Whitewater 14
Glynn Academy 51, Liberty County 23
Greenville 75, Manchester 36
Henry County 81, Locust Grove 49
Heritage-Conyers 53, Morgan County 47
Heritage-Ringgold 58, Gilmer 38
Johns Creek 54, North Atlanta 29
Landmark Christian 72, Elite Scholars Academy 32
Lanier 51, North Gwinnett 38
Lassiter 71, Blessed Trinity 66
Loganville 38, Monroe Area 34
Lovejoy 70, Jonesboro 28
Lovett 59, Pace Academy 28
Luella 70, North Clayton 37
Marist 28, St. Pius X 26
Miller Grove 51, Columbia 46
Mt. Paran Christian 44, Tallulah Falls 33
Murray County 60, Southeast Whitfield 23
Northview 79, Dunwoody 53
Northwest Whitfield 69, Dade County 28
Paulding County 35, Kell 33
Pickens 58, Sonoraville 46
Pope 55, Chattahoochee 13
Putnam County 72, Twiggs County 51
River Ridge 72, Dalton 66
Rutland 47, Northeast-Macon 41
Sequoyah 46, Allatoona 18
South Atlanta 35, Therrell 33
South Forsyth 66, North Springs 48
South Gwinnett 54, Parkview 51
Southland Academy 53, Glenwood 46
Starr’s Mill 52, Morrow 35
Swainsboro 59, St. Vincents 46
Union County 48, Andrews, NC 29
Veterans 50, Howard 28
Villa Rica 66, Rome 52
Washington-Wilkes 54, Lincoln County 19
Wesleyan 71, Woodward Academy 31
Westlake 78, Eagles Landing 51
Wheeler County 68, McIntosh County Academy 15
Winder-Barrow 50, Flowery Branch 49
Windsor Forest 58, Groves 9
View Comments 0