Top weekend games: Week 9

Class AA

Let’s take a look at some of the top AA boys and girls games taking place this weekend.

We’ll start in Washington County, where both the boys and girls teams host a ranked Dublin team in Region 3 on Friday.

On the boys’ side, the Fighting Irish are ranked No. 4 with a 10-1 record, 1-0 in league play, while the Golden Hawks are 8-3 and 2-1. If the Fighting Irish win, they’ll be alone atop the league standings as the only undefeated team in 3-AA, but a Golden Hawks win puts them in first place possibly by themselves depending on what Bleckely County (9-3, 2-1) does.

On the girls’ side, the No. 10 Lady Golden Hawks (9-3, 3-0) host the No. 9 Lady Fighting Irish (7-2, 0-1). The Lady Golden Hawks are currently in first place and a win will likely knock Dublin out of the rankings.

The only other matchup involving two ranked teams takes place on Saturday, when the No. 10 Berrien Rebels (8-6) host Lanier County (12-1), the No. 8 team in A-public. It’s a non-region contest, but it will serve as a good barometer for the Rebels and their spot in the rankings could depend on if they win this game and the game before, when they play Early County (8-4, 1-1) on Friday in a 1-AA game. The Rebels are 2-0 in league play.

On Friday in Elberton, Elbert County hosts a pair of ranked Banks County squads in Region 8 action.

The Banks County boys (13-1, 2-0) are ranked No. 3 while Elbert County (12-2, 3-0) is unranked, but can take over first place in 8-A with a win. The Banks County girls (11-3, 2-0) are No. 6 and, again, Elbert County (10-4, 3-0) is unranked but can take over first place with a win.

Other games to keep an eye on:

  • No. 2 South Atlanta boys (11-1, 3-0 6-AA) at Therrell (7-7, 1-1) on Saturday
  • No. 6 Swainsboro boys (7-3, 4-0 2-AA) hosts Vidalia (9-5, 4-1) on Friday
  • No. 3 Swainsboro girls (9-2, 4-0) at St. Vincent’s (9-1, 3-0) on Saturday
  • No. 5 Model (10-3, 4-0) at Rockmart (9-3, 4-0) on Friday

Note: at the time of this blog posting, the last rankings releases for the boys and girls were from Dec. 22.

