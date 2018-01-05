Top Class AAA games to follow this weekend

Now that the holiday tournaments are behind them, Class AAA girls and boys teams have headed into region competition and will battle for the top four seeds for the next seven weeks. Here are some of the top games to follow this weekend:

Boys

— Top-ranked Morgan County will test its unbeaten record against Hart County. The Bulldogs (13-0,1-0) have had success through the holiday tournaments, beating Maclay, TN (65-56), Leon, FL (80-54), KIPP (75-52), Butler (72-67) and Morrow (76-60). Morgan is coming off a commanding 67-37 victory against Franklin County on Tuesday. Hart County will be looking to get back on track after falling to East Jackson, 73-56, Tuesday.

— In Savannah, second-ranked Jenkins will travel to Beach in a game that should provide local bragging rights. The Warriors are coming off a 70-61 victory against Prattville, Ala., in the Dwight Madison Christmas Tournament. Beach struggled through the holiday break, losing four consecutive games.

— Fourth-ranked Cedar Grove will play host to the Westminster Wildcats. The Saints are riding momentum from a 64-63 overtime victory against Woodland-Stockbridge in the Big South Shootout at Duluth on Tuesday. Westminster has had less luck lately, falling to Woodward Academy (62-45) and Pope (62-56).

Girls

— Jenkins of Savannah will face a tall task against the 13-1, 5-0 Beach Lady Bulldogs. Get used to hearing the name Jabreika Bass. She has led the Bulldogs with 10.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.2 assists per game. Tatiannya Morris adds 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.4 assists per game.

— Franklin County will put its 14-0 record to the test on the road against Jackson County. The Lady Lions have defeated Aquinas (56-7), Grovetown (43-19), Cross Creek (49-23) and Morgan County (59-32) since Christmas.

— The Lady Spartans of Greater Atlanta Christian (10-3, 3-0) will go on the road against Fannin County. GAC got back on the right side of things with a 71-38 victory against Lumpkin County on Jan. 2 after dropping two games in the Naples Holiday Shootout in Naples, Fla. The Lady Spartans are poised for yet another solid postseason with four players averaging double-figures. Senior Robyn Benton is leading the way with 17.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 3.2 assists per game. Taylor Sutton is averaging 14.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game with 3.9 assists and 2.8 steals. Caria Reynolds and MaryMartha Thomas each average 10.5 points per game.