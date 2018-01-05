How the boys, girls teams stand as new year begins
With the holiday tournaments behind them and the school break complete, Class AAAAAA basketball teams have turned their attention this week to the heart of the schedule.
No team, boys or girls, made it to the new year without suffering at least one loss, but several are off to perfect starts in region play. Defending boys state champion Hughes is 6-0 in Region 5. Stephenson and Jonesboro are unbeaten in Region 4, and Creekview (Region 6) and Cambridge (Region 7) have taken charge in their regions. The best region records among girls teams belong to Harrison (6-0 in Region 6) and Region 5 teams Douglas County (6-0) and South Paulding (5-0).
Here’s a look at the region standings going into Friday’s games. Note that the records are taken from MaxPreps, the official record-keeper for the Georgia High School Association, and that some of those records have not been fully updated.
|BOYS
|GIRLS
|1-AAAAAA
|Region
|Overall
|1-AAAAAA
|Region
|Overall
|Coffee
|0-0
|6-6
|Northside-W.R.
|0-0
|10-2
|Northside-W.R.
|0-0
|5-7
|Valdosta
|0-0
|8-6
|Valdosta
|0-0
|5-7
|Coffee
|0-0
|5-7
|Houston County
|0-0
|4-8
|Houston County
|0-0
|4-7
|Lee County
|0-0
|4-10
|Lee County
|0-0
|2-9
|2-AAAAAA
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|1-0
|14-1
|Glynn Academy
|2-0
|10-3
|Richmond Hill
|1-0
|9-5
|Brunswick
|1-0
|7-7
|Bradwell Institute
|1-1
|11-4
|Bradwell Institute
|1-1
|10-5
|Glynn Academy
|1-1
|10-5
|Richmond Hill
|0-1
|9-5
|Effingham County
|0-2
|9-6
|Effingham County
|0-2
|4-11
|3-AAAAAA
|3-AAAAAA
|Evans
|1-0
|9-4
|Heritage-Conyers
|1-0
|9-3
|Lakeside-Evans
|1-0
|7-6
|Greenbrier
|1-0
|10-4
|Heritage-Conyers
|1-0
|4-6
|Grovetown
|1-0
|8-7
|Greenbrier
|0-1
|9-4
|Evans
|0-1
|8-4
|Grovetown
|0-1
|6-6
|Alcovy
|0-1
|5-7
|Alcovy
|0-1
|4-8
|Lakeside-Evans
|0-1
|5-8
|4-AAAAAA
|4-AAAAAA
|Stephenson
|6-0
|9-3
|Lovejoy
|5-1
|14-1
|Jonesboro
|5-0
|8-5
|Forest Park
|5-1
|12-2
|Tucker
|5-2
|9-7
|Stephenson
|5-1
|8-5
|Lovejoy
|3-3
|7-8
|Tucker
|5-2
|11-5
|Mundy’s Mill
|2-3
|11-4
|Mt. Zion-Jonesboro
|2-2
|5-6
|M.L. King
|2-4
|3-12
|Drew
|2-5
|6-5
|Drew
|2-5
|3-8
|Mundy’s Mill
|1-4
|5-7
|Forest Park
|1-5
|1-12
|Jonesboro
|1-4
|3-7
|Mt. Zion-Jonesboro
|0-4
|3-9
|M.L. King
|0-6
|2-13
|5-AAAAAA
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|6-0
|11-3
|Douglas County
|6-0
|9-5
|Douglas County
|5-1
|10-2
|South Paulding
|5-0
|9-2
|Tri-Cities
|5-2
|12-3
|New Manchester
|4-1
|9-3
|Alexander
|4-2
|6-6
|Alexander
|4-2
|7-7
|Mays
|3-3
|6-7
|Mays
|2-2
|3-7
|South Paulding
|2-3
|3-10
|Tri-Cities
|2-5
|4-9
|Creekside
|1-5
|4-10
|Hughes
|1-4
|3-6
|Northgate
|0-5
|3-8
|Northgate
|0-5
|3-9
|New Manchester
|0-5
|1-11
|Creekside
|0-5
|1-8
|6-AAAAAA
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|5-0
|11-1
|Harrison
|6-0
|11-3
|Sprayberry
|5-1
|9-5
|River Ridge
|4-1
|10-3
|South Cobb
|4-1
|8-4
|Creekview
|4-1
|7-5
|Allatoona
|3-2
|5-9
|Sequoyah
|3-1
|11-1
|Harrison
|2-4
|5-7
|South Cobb
|2-3
|4-8
|River Ridge
|1-4
|3-9
|Osborne
|1-3
|4-4
|Sequoyah
|0-4
|4-8
|Allatoona
|0-5
|2-9
|Osborne
|0-4
|0-10
|Sprayberry
|0-6
|1-13
|Dalton
|0-0
|10-4
|Dalton
|0-0
|5-8
|7-AAAAAA
|7-AAAAAA
|Cambridge
|7-0
|13-1
|Alpharetta
|7-1
|13-1
|Pope
|5-2
|10-4
|Northview
|5-1
|10-4
|Centennial
|5-2
|6-8
|Centennial
|5-2
|8-6
|North Atlanta
|4-3
|8-6
|Johns Creek
|4-3
|9-5
|Alpharetta
|4-4
|8-8
|Pope
|4-3
|9-5
|Chattahoochee
|3-3
|6-7
|Cambridge
|3-4
|5-9
|Northview
|1-5
|4-10
|Dunwoody
|2-5
|4-10
|Johns Creek
|1-6
|4-12
|North Atlanta
|1-6
|1-10
|Dunwoody
|1-6
|2-13
|Chattahoochee
|0-6
|0-13
|8-AAAAAA
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|1-0
|9-4
|Lanier
|1-0
|11-3
|Dacula
|0-0
|7-5
|Apalachee
|0-0
|6-7
|Apalachee
|0-0
|7-6
|Dacula
|0-0
|6-7
|Gainesville
|0-0
|7-6
|Gainesville
|0-0
|5-6
|Habersham Central
|0-0
|4-9
|Habersham Central
|0-0
|1-11
|Winder-Barrow
|0-1
|4-9
|Winder-Barrow
|0-1
|9-3
