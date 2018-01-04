Ranked teams play region games during the break

The schedule of games will get back to full strength starting this weekend, but here are a few scores and highlights from a region games during the holiday break:

(Boys) No. 1 (Public) Central-Talbotton 64, Hawkinsville 52. The top-ranked Hawks sleepwalked through the first quarter, as they trailed 16-5 going into the second period. But Central-Talbotton outscored the Red Devils 23-9 in the second quarter and 19-10 in the third to remain unbeaten (12-0). The Hawks were paced by senior guards Javaris Copeland and ZyTavian Hill, who scored 21 and 17 points, respectively.

(Girls) No. 8 (Private) Calvary Day 60, No. 7 (Public) Woodville-Tompkins 49. In a battle of top 10 teams, the Cavaliers got a game-high 16 points from Abigail Jenkins and used a 22-7 fourth quarter spurt to remain unbeaten in Region 3. Calvary Day (14-1) also got a huge performance from Tynley Smeltzer, who scored 11 points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked four shots. Jasmine Akins added 10 points for the Cavs while Bria Porter had 10 rebounds to go with eight points. Woodville-Tompkins was led by Kenrianna Bennett’s 12 points.

(Boys) No. 2 (Public) Woodville-Tompkins 68, Calvary Day 53. The Wolverines had three players score in double figures en route to a 15-point win. Deante Green led the way with 17 points while Charleston Willingham and Preston Crisp scored 15 and 14 points, respectively. Christian Davis and Josh Mack each scored 14 points for Calvary Day (4-5), which jumped out to 12-11 lead after the first quarter. But Woodville-Tompkins (12-2) blew the game open in the second by outscoring the Cavs 28-11.

(Girls) No. 10 (Private) Lakeview Academy 59, Hebron Christian 34. Lakeview (7-6) raced to a 29-14 halftime lead to remain unbeaten in Region 8. Savanna Kinsey scored 11 points while Maddie Towles added 10 to lead Lakeview.