Holiday basketball tournament updates from Saturday

Lanierland (Flowery Branch)

After taking a 35-28 halftime lead, the Gainesville Red Elephants pulled off the repeat at Lanierland with a 96-73 victory over East Hall. It marked the first time Gainesville has won two Lanierland titles in a row since 1991-92.

The Flowery Branch Lady Falcons won their third-straight Lanierland title with a 64-44 victory over East Hall. Flowery Branch’s Taniyah Worth took tournament MVP honors. Worth led with 20 points with help from three other players in double-figures: Ashley Woodroffe (16 points), Ashley Scott (12 points) and Caroline Wysocki (11 points). Carly Winters led East Hall with 16 points.

Tournament of Champions (Wheeler High School)

In the Peach Division of the tournament, John Marshall (Va.) defeated Lower Richland (S.C.) 59-48 in the first game of the day. Langston Hughes took the second game 94-73 over Sacred Heart (Ala.). Grayson defeated Miller Grove 68-48 to win Game 3.

In the Apple Division, Jonesboro fell to Pace Academy 39-36 in the opening game. Meadowcreek downed Shiloh 57-47 in Game 2. In Game 3, Holy Spirit took a slim victory over Wheeler, 60-56.

The Blue Division saw an exciting first game with Whitefield Academy holding on to win 47-42 over Impact Christian. Lambert flexed its muscles against Kell in the second game in the division, winning 80-65. Greenforest took Game 3 52-44 over Southwest DeKalb, and Etowah squeaked by Lithonia 37-36 in the evening game.

In the Red Division, Lakewood (S.C.) defeated Marietta 73-54 in the first game. Holy Innocents’ then held on to a 77-71 victory over Milton. In the third game, Duluth moved past Heritage School 45-41 in the 5 p.m. game.

The Westminster Holiday Classic (Westminster)

Pope defeated Durham Academy 53-35 to win the boys Westminster Holiday Classic. In the consolation game, Woodward defeated host Westminster 61-46 for third place.

On the girls side of the tournament, Henry Clay (Ky.) defeated Kennesaw Mountain 39-17 to take the championship. In the consolation game, Paideia defeated Islands 42-26 for third place.

Deep South Classic (Brookwood)

Archer held on to defeat host Brookwood for the boys championship, winning 58-55. Archer led 44-32 heading into the final quarter before Brookwood’s comeback attempt. The Broncos’ three-point heave at the buzzer hit the front of the rim. Archer’s Justin Edmondson had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, and teammate Malik Sproles scored 11 points and was named tourney MVP.

Lanier defeated Effingham County 60-57 to take third place in the boys bracket. Adrian Martin scored 16 points, Alex Walker added 15 points and Sion James 10 had points.

Holy Innocents’ won the girls tournament title with a 58-35 win over Cherokee. Kaila Hubbard of Holy Innocents’ won the tournament MVP.

The Brookwood girls got a 56-55 win over Hillgrove in the third-place game. Kierra Adams scored 24, and Jalyn Bell and Malia Grace each scored 10 points for Brookwood.

Lake City Classic (Allatoona)

Upson-Lee defeated Warner Robins for the tournament title 82-73. Tye Fagan of Upson-Lee won the tournament MVP, and teammate Travon Walker made the all-tourney first team. Nelson Phillips and Jacolbey Owens represented Warner Robins on the first team.

Aquinas and Huffman (Ala.) went into overtime to decide third place, and Huffman eventually prevailed 75-70. Huffman’s Travarus Carroll scored 23 points and had seven rebounds, and teammate Eddie Smith scored 16 points. Trent Bowdre led Aquinas with 21 points.

St. Francis defeated Cedar Grove 69-61. Dwon Odom had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists, C.J. Riley had 15 points, Sam Hines had 13 points and six rebounds and Chase Ellis contributed 10 points and nine rebounds.

Alpharetta defeated Millbrook (N.C.) 59-55. The Raiders trailed their out-of-state opponent 53-52 with under a minute to play.

Chuck Miller Classic (Henry County)

Rockdale County defeated Drew Charter 68-61 in the championship game. Sayvon Traylor had 31 points and six rebounds, Torezz Alexander had 15 points and three steals and Jordan Rome scored 12 points for Rockdale County.