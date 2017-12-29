Top 5 boys and girls basketball players from Class AAA

The vast amount of talent displayed across Class AAA high school basketball is impressive, making it hard to narrow down the best boys and girls players. But sometimes the cream rises to the top of the cream. Here are, in no particular order, some of the best players to watch this season:

Boys

— Khavon Moore, Westside-Macon, senior: Moore is a 6-foot-8, 187-pound forward and is rated as the third best player across the state in the Class of 2018. Through 10 games, Moore is averaging 22.6 points per game with 8.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

— Amanze Ngumezi, Johnson-Savannah, senior: The 6-9, 235-pound power forward signed with the University of Georgia on Nov. 15, 2017. Ngumezi is rated as the fifth best player in the state from the senior class. Through eight games, Ngumezi is averaging 16.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

— Isaiah Kelly, Pace Academy, senior: The 6-7, 205-pound forward is rated as the 13th best player in the state and has a 0.8628 composite rating (three-star), according to 247Sports.com. Kelly is a hard commit to Yale as of Sept. 25, 2017.

— Brice Paster, Peach County, senior: Peach County’s Paster is a 6-3 shooting guard averaging 22.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game through 13 games. The Trojans average 55.8 points per game and are shooting 42 percent from the field.

— Elijah Goodman, Monroe Area, senior: Through eight games, Goodman is averaging 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

Girls

— Robyn Benton, Greater Atlanta Christian, senior: Through nine games, the 5-8 guard is averaging 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 4.6 steals per game. Benton will take her talents to Auburn next season.

— Jabreika Bass, Beach, senior: Through 11 games, Bass is averaging 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.5 assists per game. She has helped the Beach Lady Bulldogs to an 8-3 record (4-1 in region play).

— Taylor Sutton, Greater Atlanta Christian, senior: Sutton is a 5-6 guard who has averaged 12.6 points, 3.7 assists, three rebounds and three steals per game. She signed with Middle Tennessee State University.

— Macey Gregg, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, junior: Gregg, at 5-9, has averaged 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.7 assists per game.

— Elizabeth Sierzant, Islands, junior: The 5-7 guard has scored 18.4 points per game through 10 games. She is also averaging 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game.