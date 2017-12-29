Holiday basketball tournament updates from Friday

Flowery Branch – Lanierland

For the boys, East Hall moved past Lakeview 75-62 to advance to the finals to face Gainesville in the championship game on Saturday. Gainesville earned its championship berth with an 81-44 victory over Flowery Branch after being up 66-29 entering the fourth quarter.

On the girls side, the semifinal matchup between East Hall and West Hall lived up to the hype as the Lady Vikings defeated rival West Hall 57-47. East Hall made seven three-pointers in the victory. Carly Winters accounted for three of the triples to help her 13-point showing.

Flowery Branch handed North Hall a 75-50 defeat which will set up an opportunity for a three-peat in the championship game against East Hall on Saturday. Lexi Sengkhammee hit seven three-pointers in the victory. Teammate Taniyah Worth added 16 points and Caroline Wysocki helped with 14 points.

Campbell High School – Campbell Holiday Classic

Richard Hardy moved past Grace Christian 87-47 behind huge performances from Tannario Rainsbo (30 points) and Devin Evans (25 points). The Woodstock boys took a big victory over Cumberland Christian, 83-78. Dylin Hardeman led with 34 points for Woodstock. Jerry Vaughn’s 23 points led Cumberland.

Mays held on to win a hard-fought game against North Cobb 63-59. Donald Harris (17 points) and Horace Wyatt (16 points) paced Mays. North Cobb’s Kevin Hester led with 21 points.

On the girls side, South Cobb defeated Chapel Hill. Cisley Copper and Jodi Mullins led with 11 points. Amber Bullock paced Chapel Hills with eight points.

Pebblebrook stormed past Walton 61-49. Milana Holmes led with 25 points for Pebblebrook. Walton’s Adia Brown added 11 points for the Lady Raiders.

Creekview took a slim 45-41 victory over Lambert led by a 16-point night from Kennedy Carter. Summer Edwards paced Lambert with 12 points.

Wheeler High School – Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic

In the first game of the day, Lambert defeated Impact Christian 68-50. Jordan McIlwain led the way with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Teammate Luke Champion helped with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Meadowcreek advanced with a 64-57 victory over Jonesboro. Jamir Chaplin scored 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting to lead the way. Cory Hightower finished with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and a perfect 2-for-2 behind the arc.

Landers Nolley II finished with 35 points on 11-of-17 shooting and 4-of-7 three-pointers to lead Langston Hughes past John Marshall (Va.). Tyler Smith helped with 10 points. DeMarr McRae led John Marshall with 20 points and Isaiah Todd added 13.

Pebblebrook outscored Grayson 24-15 in the final frame to take a 71-52 victory to advance. Mervin James led the way with 24 points. Grant Howard (14 points), Jalen Harper (13 points) and Josh Graham (12 points) were the others in double-figures.

Westminster – The Westminster Holiday Classic

For the boys, Riverwood moved past Dunwoody 57-45 after holding Dunwoody to just three points in the first quarter.

Kennesaw Mountain was not challenged in its 59-26 victory over Islands. After only allowing eight points in the first quarter, the Mustangs held Islands scoreless in the second quarter to take a 34-8 lead at halftime which put the game out of reach.

On the girls side, Pope moved past Kell 41-25. After jumping to a 12-6 lead after the first quarter, the Lady Greyhounds pushed the lead to 22-10 at the break. A 12-7 run in Pope’s favor pushed the lead to 34-17 and put the game out of reach entering the final frame.

Henry Clay (Ala.) defeated Paideia 40-36 after being down 10-5 after the first quarter. Paideia put together a 15-point fourth quarter to try to get back into the game but it was not enough.

Durham Academy (N.C.) handed Woodward Academy a 53-36 defeat after taking a 24-13 lead at the half. Durham mounted an 18-10 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Tucker High School – Tucker Holiday Shootout

The Stockbridge boys defeated Chamblee 61-54 in the first game of the final day of the Tucker Holiday Shootout. Stockbridge got 26 points from Kavonte Ivey, and Chamblee’s Chance Moore and Anthony Frazier each scored 12.

In Game 2, Towers’ boys handled North Gwinnett 76-55 as David Manigo led Towers with 17 points. Cam Rowland led North Gwinnett with 12 points.

In the invitational’s final game, Douglas County’s boys held off host Tucker 53-50 despite a game-high 15 points from Tucker’s Nicolas Watson. Malik Battle led Douglas County with 14 points.

Newnan High School – Newnan Holiday Classic

The Trinity Christian boys defeated Lovejoy 62-57. Jamir Williams led Trinity with 20 points, and Omari Callahan and Malcolm Rouse each scored 18 points for Lovejoy.

Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys handled Redan 77-48 behind 20 points from Hunter McIntosh and 18 points apiece from Ben Sheppard and Roy Dixon. Redan got 15 points from Tez Glover.

Newnan’s boys got a 58-48 win over Auburn (Ala.). Luis Gonzalez led all scorers with 19 points for Newnan, and teammate Jatayveous Watson scored 18. Justin Brooks of Auburn also scored 18 points.

On the girls side, Grayson defeated LaGrange 59-29. Jazmine Robinson led all scorers with 26 points.

North Clayton’s girls defeated East Coweta 51-44. Kiera Wright scored 16 points to lead North Clayton.

North Cobb’s girls defeated Hiram 45-28, and the Newnan girls fell to Auburn 31-22.