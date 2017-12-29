Our Products
Friday basketball scores

Boys

Bradwell Institute 73, Metter 40

Centennial 60, East Jackson 48

Central-Carroll 87, Calhoun 80

Christian Heritage 59, Adairsville 58

Clarke Central 66, Banneker 46

Columbia 74, Landstown 67

Decatur 66, New Creation 64

Douglass 54, Athens Christian 44

Early County 75, Cook 62

Elbert County 76, Alcovy 48

Etowah 58, Southwest DeKalb 42

Graves County 52, Dutchtown 49

Habersham Central 83, Hebron Christian 75

Holy Innocents’ 68, Marietta 66

Jeff Davis 79, Brooks County 54

Jefferson 64, Gulf Breeze 57

Jenkins County 54, Toombs County 50

Lake Nona, FL 48, South Effingham 36

Lambert 68, Impact Christian, FL 50

Langston Hughes 54, Marshall 51

Lanier 59, Walnut Grove 54

Liberty County 55, Beach 48

Long County 74, Bacon County 38

Lowndes 59, Navarre 46

Madison County 55, Southside Christian 49

Mays 63, North Cobb 59

Meadowcreek 64, Jonesboro 57

Mundy’s Mill 51, Johns Creek 49

North Oconee 53, Model 52

Richard Hardy 87, Grace 47

Roswell 83, South Plaquemines 46

Social Circle 48, Galloway School 39

South Forsyth 65, Harrison 61

Stratford Academy 73, Strong Rock Christian 48

Terrell County 75, Dooly County 51

Trinity Christian 62, Lovejoy 57

Union County 82, Towns County 59

Varina 51, Cedar Shoals 50

Wesleyan 44, Hillcrest 42

West Laurens 64, Putnam County 38

White County 74, Pickens 67

Woodland-Cartersville 49, Gordon Lee 39

Woodstock 83, Cumberland Christian 78

Girls

Airport, SC 49, Berkmar 18

Alcovy 50, Athens Christian 29

Allatoona 43, Cartersville 33

Americus-Sumter 45, Clinch County 29

Apalachee 42, Columbia 33

Athens Academy 73, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 28

Bainbridge 59, Dougherty 50

Baldwin 39, Lakeside-Evans 27

Banks County 55, North Gwinnett 40

Bradwell Institute 73, Metter 39

Brunswick 59, Valdosta 56

Camden County 46, Liberty County 11

Carver-Atlanta 62, Rogers 53

Cass 74, Chattooga 37

Central-Macon 49, Cedar Shoals 45

Chestatee 44, Gainesville 43

Christian Heritage 79, Adairsville 43

Colquitt County 65, Rickards, FL 45

Coosa 43, Gordon Lee 42

Creekview 45, Lambert 41

Darlington 51, Hayesville, NC 46

East Hall 57, West Hall 47

Forest Park 60, Jemison 43

Franklin County 43, Grovetown 19

Georgia Military 53, Fullington Academy 28

Glynn Academy 64, Appling County 26

Hart County 59, T.L. Hanna 47

Henry Clay, AL 40, Paideia 36

Heritage-Conyers 72, Mt. Pisgah Christian 27

Hewitt-Trussville 59, Duluth 24

Highland Springs 50, Carrollton 46

Holy Innocents’ 68, Hillgrove 48

Jonesboro 53, Decatur 42

Kennesaw Mountain 59, Islands 26

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 48, Van Buren County 34

Lamar County 60, Northeast-Macon 44

Lovejoy 55, Woodmont 39

Lumpkin County 55, Polk County 38

Macon County 58, Washington 42

McIntosh 52, Douglas County 48

Mercer County 84, Greater Atlanta Christian 68

Montgomery County 42, Portal 22

Mountain View 60, Neuse Charter 37

Mt. de Sales 39, Schley County 34

North Cobb 45, Hiram 28

Northside-Warner Robins 53, Westside-Macon 48

Our Lady of Mercy 54, Tuscaloosa Academy 44

Parkview 58, Heard County 38

Pebblebrook 61, Walton 49

Pickens 62, White County 54

Pope 41, Kell 25

Putnam County 64, Upson-Lee 48

Richmond Hill 32, Savannah 17

Riverdale 70, Collins Hill 61

South Cobb 45, Chapel Hill 24

South Gwinnett 55, Pace Academy 37

St. Pius X 52, Charlotte Catholic 31

Starr’s Mill 55, Pope John Paul II 32

Stephens County 67, Powdersville 44

Stratford Academy 52, Lake Oconee Academy 27

Strom Thurmond 46, Evans 43

Terrell County 67, Spencer 51

Thomasville 52, Mitchell County 38

Tift County 44, Jackson 41

Toombs County 42, Jenkins County 40

Tucker 68, Opelika, AL 50

Union County 52, Towns County 33

Union Grove 46, Eagles Landing Christian 41

Walnut Hills 67, Centennial 29

Washington County 61, Southwest Atlanta 27

Wesleyan 58, St. Agnes Academy 48

Westlake 60, Male 50

Westwood (GISA) 79, Roswell 33

