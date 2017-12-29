Friday basketball scores
Boys
Bradwell Institute 73, Metter 40
Centennial 60, East Jackson 48
Central-Carroll 87, Calhoun 80
Christian Heritage 59, Adairsville 58
Clarke Central 66, Banneker 46
Columbia 74, Landstown 67
Decatur 66, New Creation 64
Douglass 54, Athens Christian 44
Early County 75, Cook 62
Elbert County 76, Alcovy 48
Etowah 58, Southwest DeKalb 42
Graves County 52, Dutchtown 49
Habersham Central 83, Hebron Christian 75
Holy Innocents’ 68, Marietta 66
Jeff Davis 79, Brooks County 54
Jefferson 64, Gulf Breeze 57
Jenkins County 54, Toombs County 50
Lake Nona, FL 48, South Effingham 36
Lambert 68, Impact Christian, FL 50
Langston Hughes 54, Marshall 51
Lanier 59, Walnut Grove 54
Liberty County 55, Beach 48
Long County 74, Bacon County 38
Lowndes 59, Navarre 46
Madison County 55, Southside Christian 49
Mays 63, North Cobb 59
Meadowcreek 64, Jonesboro 57
Mundy’s Mill 51, Johns Creek 49
North Oconee 53, Model 52
Richard Hardy 87, Grace 47
Roswell 83, South Plaquemines 46
Social Circle 48, Galloway School 39
South Forsyth 65, Harrison 61
Stratford Academy 73, Strong Rock Christian 48
Terrell County 75, Dooly County 51
Trinity Christian 62, Lovejoy 57
Union County 82, Towns County 59
Varina 51, Cedar Shoals 50
Wesleyan 44, Hillcrest 42
West Laurens 64, Putnam County 38
White County 74, Pickens 67
Woodland-Cartersville 49, Gordon Lee 39
Woodstock 83, Cumberland Christian 78
Girls
Airport, SC 49, Berkmar 18
Alcovy 50, Athens Christian 29
Allatoona 43, Cartersville 33
Americus-Sumter 45, Clinch County 29
Apalachee 42, Columbia 33
Athens Academy 73, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 28
Bainbridge 59, Dougherty 50
Baldwin 39, Lakeside-Evans 27
Banks County 55, North Gwinnett 40
Bradwell Institute 73, Metter 39
Brunswick 59, Valdosta 56
Camden County 46, Liberty County 11
Carver-Atlanta 62, Rogers 53
Cass 74, Chattooga 37
Central-Macon 49, Cedar Shoals 45
Chestatee 44, Gainesville 43
Christian Heritage 79, Adairsville 43
Colquitt County 65, Rickards, FL 45
Coosa 43, Gordon Lee 42
Creekview 45, Lambert 41
Creekview 45, Lambert 41
Darlington 51, Hayesville, NC 46
East Hall 57, West Hall 47
Forest Park 60, Jemison 43
Franklin County 43, Grovetown 19
Georgia Military 53, Fullington Academy 28
Glynn Academy 64, Appling County 26
Hart County 59, T.L. Hanna 47
Henry Clay 40, Paideia 36
Henry Clay, AL 40, Paideia 36
Heritage-Conyers 72, Mt. Pisgah Christian 27
Hewitt-Trussville 59, Duluth 24
Highland Springs 50, Carrollton 46
Holy Innocents’ 68, Hillgrove 48
Jonesboro 53, Decatur 42
Kennesaw Mountain 59, Islands 26
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 48, Van Buren County 34
Lamar County 60, Northeast-Macon 44
Lovejoy 55, Woodmont 39
Lumpkin County 55, Polk County 38
Macon County 58, Washington 42
McIntosh 52, Douglas County 48
Mercer County 84, Greater Atlanta Christian 68
Montgomery County 42, Portal 22
Mountain View 60, Neuse Charter 37
Mt. de Sales 39, Schley County 34
North Cobb 45, Hiram 28
Northside-Warner Robins 53, Westside-Macon 48
Our Lady of Mercy 54, Tuscaloosa Academy 44
Parkview 58, Heard County 38
Pebblebrook 61, Walton 49
Pickens 62, White County 54
Pope 41, Kell 25
Putnam County 64, Upson-Lee 48
Richmond Hill 32, Savannah 17
Riverdale 70, Collins Hill 61
South Cobb 45, Chapel Hill 24
South Gwinnett 55, Pace Academy 37
St. Pius X 52, Charlotte Catholic 31
Starr’s Mill 55, Pope John Paul II 32
Stephens County 67, Powdersville 44
Stratford Academy 52, Lake Oconee Academy 27
Strom Thurmond 46, Evans 43
Terrell County 67, Spencer 51
Thomasville 52, Mitchell County 38
Tift County 44, Jackson 41
Toombs County 42, Jenkins County 40
Tucker 68, Opelika, AL 50
Union County 52, Towns County 33
Union Grove 46, Eagles Landing Christian 41
Walnut Hills 67, Centennial 29
Washington County 61, Southwest Atlanta 27
Wesleyan 58, St. Agnes Academy 48
Westlake 60, Male 50
Westwood (GISA) 79, Roswell 33
