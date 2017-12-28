Our Products
Thursday basketball scores

ajc-sports.ajc, Basketball, high school sports, Latest News.

Boys

Adairsville 57, White County 53

Americus-Sumter 63, Rickards, FL 58

Banneker 73, SW Atlanta Christian 61

Blanche Ely, FL 60, Langston Hughes 55

Boyd Anderson, FL 46, Eagles Landing 42

Bradwell Institute 79, Toombs County 27

Brunswick 54, South Cobb 53

Buford 73, Gainesville 72

Burke County 75, Spalding 56

Campbell 108, Grace Christian 41

Carrollton 49, West Laurens 32

Cass 42, Chattahoochee 40

Central Gwinnett 67, Ramsay, AL 65

Clarke Central 77, Fulton Leadership Academy 49

Crisp County 74, Fitzgerald 73

Darlington 64, Calhoun 58

Dooly County 63, Irwin County 59

Drew Charter 65, Heard County 58

Durham Academy, NC 56, Riverwood 43

Dwyer, FL 60, Dutchtown 52

Eagles Landing Christian 75, Holy Innocents’ 35

Flowery Branch 71, North Hall 22

Grayson 60, Sacred Heart, AL 46

Greater Atlanta Christian 65, Auburn, AL 55

Heritage-Catoosa 52, Marietta 50

Holy Spirit Prep 66, Jonesboro 50

Jackson 63, Monroe 57

Johns Creek 57, Lamar County 47

LaFayette 65, Rome 60

Lakeside-Evans 59, Central-Macon 58

Lee-Scott Academy 53, Our Lady of Mercy 36

Liberty County 60, Savannah 50

Lovejoy 61, New Manchester 52

Marshall, VA 56, Miller Grove 53

Model 78, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 67

Monroe Area 78, Hillcrest, SC 74

Morrow 75, Walnut Grove 71

Mountain Heritage,NC 89, Rabun County 58

Mundy’s Mill 88, Rutland 86

Murphy, NC 79, Union County 72

Murray County 65, Gordon Central 53

Newton 89, Spartanburg, SC 55

Norcross 48, Madison Memorial, WI 33

North Cobb 52, Cumberland Christian 40

Northside-Warner Robins 81, Putnam County 42

Paul IV, VA 58, Meadowcreek 51

Piedmont, AL 59, Lumpkin County 46

Prince Avenue 76, Alcovy 72

Redan 71, Newnan 65

Riverside, SC 64, Wesleyan 55

Rockdale County 61, Decatur 54

Section, AL 69, Sonoraville 68

Southwest DeKalb 69, Lambert 58

Spencer County, KY 54, Roswell 43

St. Pius X 86, Bishop Verot, FL 31

Starr’s Mill 66, St. Benedict, TN 61

Sumter Central, AL 76, Lambert 61

Tattnall County 74, Bacon County 36

Terrell County 64, Cook 56

Trinity Christian 71, North Clayton 67

Upson-Lee 80, St. Francis 65

Washington County 69, Marist 56

Webb, TN 47, Columbia 33

Westlake 65, Grady 49

Westminster 76, West Forsyth 69

Wheeler 62, Pace Academy 56

Whitewater 57, Ola 36

Girls

Americus-Sumter 50, Coffee 47

Archer 62, Boiling Springs, SC 24

Bainbridge 53, Gainesville 48

Bradwell Institute 63, Toombs County 29

Cairo 76, Miller County 30

Campbell 65, Chapel Hill 17

Cartersville 46, Ridgeland 33

Centennial 46, Niceville, FL 36

Cherokee 78, Effingham County 33

Cross Creek 48, Strom Thurmond, SC 39

Eagles Landing Christian 66, South Atlanta 40

East Hall 47, Gainesville 38

Fitzgerald 64, Crisp County 44

Forest Park 73, Opelika, AL 49

Glynn Academy 42, Long County 23

Greater Atlanta Christian 43, Charles Henderson,AL 36

Griffin 62, Jackson 42

Grovetown 43, Midland Valley, SC 34

Hazel Green, AL 57, Wheeler 42

Hiram 38, LaGrange 34

Islands 37, Westminster 25

Johns Creek 37, Forsyth Central 25

Kennesaw Mountain 49, Dunwoody 31

Lambert 63, Pebblebrook 49

Lowndes 49, Brunswick 42

Lumpkin County 74, Darlington 40

Macon County 60, Lamar County 52

Marietta 56, South Cobb 26

McEachern 71, Westside-Augusta 22

McIntosh 54, Banneker 18

Miller Grove 72, Grady 21

Morrow 42, Langston Hughes 35

Mt. Pisgah Christian 28, Athens Christian 27

Murphy, NC 56, Union County 39

Norland, FL 47, Dougherty 27

North Gwinnett 73, Dalton 60

Paideia 50, Pope 35

Peachtree Ridge 65, Chattahoochee 29

Pickens 50, Christian Heritage 45

Prince Avenue 50, Oconee County 47

Putnam County 57, Northside-Warner Robins 56

Rhea County, TN 66, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 44

Rockmart 60, Chattooga 49

South Gwinnett 75, Battery Creek, SC 38

Spruce Creek, FL 69, Shiloh 35

St. Pius X 77, Holy Spirit Prep 51

Stephens County 68, Broome, SC 40

Stratford Academy 60, Union Grove 54

Tattnall County 72, Bacon County 19

Terrell Academy 45, Taylor County 36

Upson-Lee 49, Westside-Macon 41

Villa Rica 61, Woodland-Cartersville 11

Ware County 46, Tift County 44

Washington 48, Riverdale 43

Wesleyan 71, Merion, PA 25

White County 81, Adairsville 48

