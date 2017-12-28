Thursday basketball scores
Boys
Adairsville 57, White County 53
Americus-Sumter 63, Rickards, FL 58
Banneker 73, SW Atlanta Christian 61
Blanche Ely, FL 60, Langston Hughes 55
Boyd Anderson, FL 46, Eagles Landing 42
Bradwell Institute 79, Toombs County 27
Brunswick 54, South Cobb 53
Buford 73, Gainesville 72
Burke County 75, Spalding 56
Campbell 108, Grace Christian 41
Carrollton 49, West Laurens 32
Cass 42, Chattahoochee 40
Central Gwinnett 67, Ramsay, AL 65
Clarke Central 77, Fulton Leadership Academy 49
Crisp County 74, Fitzgerald 73
Darlington 64, Calhoun 58
Dooly County 63, Irwin County 59
Drew Charter 65, Heard County 58
Durham Academy, NC 56, Riverwood 43
Dwyer, FL 60, Dutchtown 52
Eagles Landing Christian 75, Holy Innocents’ 35
Flowery Branch 71, North Hall 22
Grayson 60, Sacred Heart, AL 46
Greater Atlanta Christian 65, Auburn, AL 55
Heritage-Catoosa 52, Marietta 50
Holy Spirit Prep 66, Jonesboro 50
Jackson 63, Monroe 57
Johns Creek 57, Lamar County 47
LaFayette 65, Rome 60
Lakeside-Evans 59, Central-Macon 58
Lee-Scott Academy 53, Our Lady of Mercy 36
Liberty County 60, Savannah 50
Lovejoy 61, New Manchester 52
Marshall, VA 56, Miller Grove 53
Model 78, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 67
Monroe Area 78, Hillcrest, SC 74
Morrow 75, Walnut Grove 71
Mountain Heritage,NC 89, Rabun County 58
Mundy’s Mill 88, Rutland 86
Murphy, NC 79, Union County 72
Murray County 65, Gordon Central 53
Newton 89, Spartanburg, SC 55
Norcross 48, Madison Memorial, WI 33
North Cobb 52, Cumberland Christian 40
Northside-Warner Robins 81, Putnam County 42
Paul IV, VA 58, Meadowcreek 51
Piedmont, AL 59, Lumpkin County 46
Prince Avenue 76, Alcovy 72
Redan 71, Newnan 65
Riverside, SC 64, Wesleyan 55
Rockdale County 61, Decatur 54
Section, AL 69, Sonoraville 68
Southwest DeKalb 69, Lambert 58
Spencer County, KY 54, Roswell 43
St. Pius X 86, Bishop Verot, FL 31
Starr’s Mill 66, St. Benedict, TN 61
Sumter Central, AL 76, Lambert 61
Tattnall County 74, Bacon County 36
Terrell County 64, Cook 56
Trinity Christian 71, North Clayton 67
Upson-Lee 80, St. Francis 65
Washington County 69, Marist 56
Webb, TN 47, Columbia 33
Westlake 65, Grady 49
Westminster 76, West Forsyth 69
Wheeler 62, Pace Academy 56
Whitewater 57, Ola 36
Girls
Americus-Sumter 50, Coffee 47
Archer 62, Boiling Springs, SC 24
Bainbridge 53, Gainesville 48
Bradwell Institute 63, Toombs County 29
Cairo 76, Miller County 30
Campbell 65, Chapel Hill 17
Cartersville 46, Ridgeland 33
Centennial 46, Niceville, FL 36
Cherokee 78, Effingham County 33
Cross Creek 48, Strom Thurmond, SC 39
Eagles Landing Christian 66, South Atlanta 40
East Hall 47, Gainesville 38
Fitzgerald 64, Crisp County 44
Forest Park 73, Opelika, AL 49
Glynn Academy 42, Long County 23
Greater Atlanta Christian 43, Charles Henderson,AL 36
Griffin 62, Jackson 42
Grovetown 43, Midland Valley, SC 34
Hazel Green, AL 57, Wheeler 42
Hiram 38, LaGrange 34
Islands 37, Westminster 25
Johns Creek 37, Forsyth Central 25
Kennesaw Mountain 49, Dunwoody 31
Lambert 63, Pebblebrook 49
Lowndes 49, Brunswick 42
Lumpkin County 74, Darlington 40
Macon County 60, Lamar County 52
Marietta 56, South Cobb 26
McEachern 71, Westside-Augusta 22
McIntosh 54, Banneker 18
Miller Grove 72, Grady 21
Morrow 42, Langston Hughes 35
Mt. Pisgah Christian 28, Athens Christian 27
Murphy, NC 56, Union County 39
Norland, FL 47, Dougherty 27
North Gwinnett 73, Dalton 60
Paideia 50, Pope 35
Peachtree Ridge 65, Chattahoochee 29
Pickens 50, Christian Heritage 45
Prince Avenue 50, Oconee County 47
Putnam County 57, Northside-Warner Robins 56
Rhea County, TN 66, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 44
Rockmart 60, Chattooga 49
South Gwinnett 75, Battery Creek, SC 38
Spruce Creek, FL 69, Shiloh 35
St. Pius X 77, Holy Spirit Prep 51
Stephens County 68, Broome, SC 40
Stratford Academy 60, Union Grove 54
Tattnall County 72, Bacon County 19
Terrell Academy 45, Taylor County 36
Upson-Lee 49, Westside-Macon 41
Villa Rica 61, Woodland-Cartersville 11
Ware County 46, Tift County 44
Washington 48, Riverdale 43
Wesleyan 71, Merion, PA 25
White County 81, Adairsville 48
