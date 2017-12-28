Holiday basketball tournament updates from Thursday

Tournament of Champions (Wheeler)

In the first game of Day 2 of the Tournament of Champions, Grayson moved past Sacred Heart Catholic (Ala.) 60-46. Grayson found scoring from 11 players, and none of them had more than 10 points. Nick Edwards led with nine points. Terrence Porter and D.J. Williams each had eight.

Southwest DeKalb defeated Lambert 69-58 in the second game of the day. K.D. Johnson led SWD with 33 points on 13-of-18 shooting and 7-of-10 from the free throw line. Eugene Brown and James Glisson each added 12 points.

Heritage edged Marietta 52-50 in a tight Game 3, led by three players who scored in double-figures. Lance Terry led with 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting. Kasen Jennings helped with 12 points, and Jake Canter finished with 11. Two other players, Dylan McClean (4) and Ebenezer Dowuona (4) accounted for the rest of Heritage’s points.

Game 4 saw Holy Spirit Prep pull away from Jonesboro in the second half to take a 66-50 victory. Four players — Anthony Edwards (19 points), Kamani Johnson (18 points), George Maslennikov (12 points) and Michaiah Jeremiah (10) — finished in double-figures for Holy Spirit.

Blanche Ely (Fla.) took Game 5 over Langston Hughes 60-55 led by a 24-point performance by Michael Forrest on 8-of-15 from the floor and 3-of-8 shooting from behind the arc. Joshua Scott helped with 16 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting.

Lithonia relied on scoring from all but two players on the 14-man roster with just one, Sydarius Stinson (10 points), scoring in double-figures to take Game 6 over Whitefield Academy 65-33. After gaining a 19-3 lead after the first quarter, Lithonia had little trouble holding onto the momentum and the game.

In Game 6, Duluth relied on an 18-14 advantage in the fourth quarter to pad its thin lead and take the victory over Lakewood (S.C.), 59-52. Will Huzzie (14 points), Adam Flagler (12 points) and Christian Kelly (11 points) led for Duluth. Juwan Perdue scored 15 points to lead Lakewood.

Etowah’s Jaxon Etter (13 points) and Adrian Cohen (12 points) led the Eagles in the 54-36 victory over Impact Christian Academy (Fla.). Etter was 3-of-8 from the floor and 7-of-9 from the free-throw line on the night. Cohen shot 4-of-7 from the floor and 3-of-6 from behind the arc.

Miller Grove’s 53-50 victory over Marshall (Va.) was taken over by Maurice Harvey and Terrence Edwards. A 14-5 third quarter in favor of Marshall was negated with a 19-12 Miller Grove run to close the game. Harvey finished with 19 points and shot 7-of-17 from the field and 3-of-6 behind the arc. Edwards had 17 points and was 5-of-6 from the floor with one three-pointer on one attempt.

Eagle’s Landing Christian handed Holy Innocents’ a 75-35 defeat behind Malachi Rhodes’ 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

Campbell Holiday Classic (Campbell)

On the boys side of the Campbell Holiday Classic, North Cobb defeated Cumberland Christian 52-40. North Cobb’s Kevin Hester and Steven Hubert each had 10 points. Cumberland was led by Jordan Stanley and Brevin Ellis, each with nine points.

Mays held off Woodstock 55-38 on the back of a 20-point game from Horace Wyatt. Woodstock’s Nathan Garner led with eight points.

Walton took a 66-48 victory over Richard Hardy (Tenn.) behind 18 points from Patrick McDonough. Tanarrio Rainsby scored 19 points for Richard Hardy.

For the girls, Creekview took care of Walton 55-32 behind 15 points from Kennedy Carter. Khamari Whaley led Walton with 10 points.

Lambert took a 63-49 victory over Pebblebrook. Jaleah Greene led the Lady Longhorns with 20 points. Pebblebrook was led by Jalecia Bass, who scored 15 points.

Marietta was never challenged in its 56-24 victory over South Cobb. Taylor Smith led Marietta with 21 points. Jodi Mullins and Cisly Cooper each had seven points for South Cobb.

Campbell took a 65-17 win over Chapel Hill. Jameah Alston led with 11 points for Campbell.

Lanierland (Flowery Branch)

On the boys side, Lakeview Academy moved past Chestatee 62-49 after finding an answer to Chestatee’s three-point threat. Adam Cottrell led with 20 points, and K.J. Millwood added 11.

Flowery Branch outplayed North Hall to take a 71-22 victory highlighted by a 19-point performance by senior guard Justin Quick. Patsheko Lutumba added 13 points, and Myles Janess and Angel Rivera each netted nine points.

The East Hall boys got a huge win over rival West Hall 83-60. Darryl Gray and Jayvion Rucker each had 13 points. Teammate Luke Holtzclaw added 11 points as last year’s runner-up advanced.

For the girls, Flowery Branch moved past Johnson-Gainesville 62-23. The Lady Falcons found scoring from nine of 12 players after opening the game with a 13-0 run. Jenna Sutton led Branch with 18 points and Ashley Woodruffe scored 14.

In a closely contested matchup, the West Hall girls to a 46-42 victory over Chestatee. Anna McKendree led West Hall with 19 points. Lindsey Caudell cancelled those out by netting 19 for Chestatee. Reagan Horton helped with 11 points for West Hall, seven in the final frame.

The East Hall girls took a 47-38 victory over Gainesville behind a 17-point night from Georgia State signee Carly Winters. Tija Blackwell scored 17 and Tia Shelton added 13 points for Gainesville.

North Hall’s 53-46 victory over Lakeview Academy was highlighted by Ansleigh Ferguson’s 22 points and eight rebounds. Grace Hollifield helped with 10 points and Natalie Nixon netted eight.

Tucker Holiday Shootout (Tucker)

On the boys side, Westlake opened the day with a 65-49 victory over Grady. Quincy Olivary, a 6-foot-3 point guard, led with 12 points. Jermontae Hill led Grady with 19 points.

Jeremiah Smith led Douglas County past Shaw. The 6-foot-5 power forward scored 16 points in the victory. Shaw’s Lincoln Smith, a 6-foot-5 wing player, scored 11 points.

Towers held off Stockbridge 61-57 in the final game of Thursday. Jakeem Faulkner led Towers with 18 points, and Davian Johnson was Stockbridge’s high scorer with 14.

The Tucker girls got a convincing 58-24 victory over Hapeville Charter. Jasani Buchanan paced Tucker with 12 points. Ashely Eberhart led Hapeville with 13 points.

Miller Grove’s girls defeated Grady 72-21. Marguerite McGill led the Lady Wolverines with 20 points. Trinity Lewis led Grady with nine points.

Westminster Holiday Classic (Westminster)

On the boys side, Durham Academy (N.C.) defeated Riverwood 56-43. Pope took a 68-40 victory over Islands. Woodward Academy moved past Dunwoody 66-45.

For the girls, Paideia took a 50-35 victory over Pope. Henry Clay (Ky.) defeated Kell 42-32. Kennesaw Mountain defeated Dunwoody 49-31.