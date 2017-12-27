Holiday basketball tournament updates from Wednesday

Lake City Classic (Allatoona High School)

Cedar Grove defeated Alexander 45-40 behind 16 points by Jamari Dean. Brady Spence led Alexander with 10 points.

Warner Robins got 20 points from Georgia State commit Nelson Phillips in the Demons’ 79-49 win over Hillgrove. Orry Clements-Owens scored 16 points to lead Hillgrove.

Dacula defeated Marianna (Fla.) 68-51. Brenden Tucker scored 18 points for the Falcons. Stephon McMillian had 12 points for Marianna.

Cam Gardner’s 18 points helped lead Aquinas past Alpharetta, 71-55. Alpharetta’s R.J. Pass scored 14 points in defeat.

Upson-Lee defeated Millbrook (N.C.) 66-62 as Tye Fagan of Upson-Lee led all scorers with 19 points. Millbrook’s Adrian Scarborough scored 18 points.

Dwon Odom of St. Francis scored 15 points in his team’s 78-47 win over Parkview. Parkview’s Chris Conner scored 16 points for Parkview.

North Cobb Christian fell to Huffman (Ala.) 66-64 despite Myson Lowe’s 19 points for NCC. Travarus Carroll scored 17 points to lead Huffman.

Host Allatoona defeated Cartersville 42-33 behind 14 points from Jeremiah Sanabria. Cartersville’s Jaylen Pugh led the Purple Hurricanes with 15 points.

Newnan Holiday Classic (Newnan High School)

New Manchester’s boys fell to Auburn (Ala.) 69-57. Auburn’s Christian Brandt poured in 40 points, hitting 30 three-pointers. Tyrique Hamm scored 13 points for New Manchester.

The Redan boys defeated Trinity Christian 84-68. The Raiders got 19 points, five rebounds and four assists from Siah Gray and 22 points, four assists and three steals from Javen Smith. Jamir Williams had 20 points for Trinity Christian.

North Cobb’s girls beat Auburn (Ala.) 32-31 as Sydney Solomon scored 11 points. Auburn’s Olivia Porter led the Lady Tigers with 10 points.

Grayson’s girls defeated East Coweta 62-52. Jazmine Robinson scored 17 points in the Lady Rams’ win, and London Fowler had a game-high 19 points.

The North Clayton girls held off LaGrange 47-44. Kiera Wright scored 14 and Jasmine Holcomb scored 12 for North Clayton, and Chnairiea Strozier had 16 points for LaGrange.

Tucker Holiday Shootout (Tucker High School)

Tucker defeated Grady 61-42. Nicholas Watson scored 32 points to lead all scorers, and Jeffery Riddle and Franky Fernandez each scored 11 points for Grady.

The Hapeville Charter girls defeated Grady 55-35. Cherry Reeves scored 27 points for the Lady Hornets.

Tucker’s girls won 63-41 over Sandy Creek. Tucker’s Taylor Smith had 15 points in the win, and Daija Powell had 14 points for Sandy Creek.