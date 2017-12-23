Saturday basketball scores
Saturday Basketball Scores
Boys
Aquinas 60, Greene County 29
Bleckley County 55, Taylor County 35
Blessed Trinity 49, River Ridge 42
Butler 53, Richmond Academy 48
Chattooga 63, Sand Rock 34
Clarke Central 73, Locust Grove 42
Creekview 68, North Forsyth 51
Dutchtown 86, Arabia Mountain 85
East Paulding 107, Jackson 104
Enumclaw 44, Stephenson 42
First Presbyterian 54, Pike County 47
Forsyth Central 46, Cherokee 41
Heritage-Conyers 71, Therrell 65
Keenan 57, Westside-Macon 55
Kendrick 66, Quitman County 53
Langston Hughes 79, Greenforest 60
Manchester 71, Treutlen 53
Morgan County 81, Leon 54
Newton 67, Tift County 45
Norcross 75, Holy Spirit 65
North Cobb 60, Fellowship Christian 55
Ola 90, Strong Rock Christian 33
Pelham 69, Montgomery County 66
Richmond Hill 58, Calvary Christian 49
Russell County 68, Northside-Columbus 58
Sequoyah 90, Washington 73
Valdosta 64, Wayne County 16
Westlake 79, Tucker 67
Girls
Alpharetta 61, Wheeler 56
Bluffton, SC 31, Thomas County Central 28
Cambridge 44, Worth County 40
Carrollton 69, Valdosta 59
Coffee 63, Fitzgerald 56
Colquitt County 68, Douglass 34
Druid Hills 40, Discovery 39
Fellowship Christian 63, Coretta Scott King 18
Forest Park 54, Drew 23
Greenville 69, Wilcox County 47
Jackson 83, East Paulding 70
Lovejoy 54, Tift County 44
Luella 67, Jackson-Atlanta 49
Northwest Whitfield 65, Soddy Daisy 28
Pelham 57, Manchester 44
River Ridge 75, Washington 26
Sequoyah 77, East Hall 61
Taylor County 37, Hancock Central 35
Turner County 66, Irwin County 38
Veterans 59, Swainsboro 51
Wesleyan Christian 73, Harris County 67
Westlake 61, Tucker 40
Whitewater 30, Riverdale 27
Woodward Academy 79, Blessed Trinity 69
