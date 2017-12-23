Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
45
0
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Saturday basketball scores

ajc-sports.ajc, Basketball, high school sports, Latest News.

Saturday Basketball Scores

Boys

Aquinas 60, Greene County 29

Bleckley County 55, Taylor County 35

Blessed Trinity 49, River Ridge 42

Butler 53, Richmond Academy 48

Chattooga 63, Sand Rock 34

Clarke Central 73, Locust Grove 42

Creekview 68, North Forsyth 51

Creekview 68, North Forsyth 51

Dutchtown 86, Arabia Mountain 85

East Paulding 107, Jackson 104

Enumclaw 44, Stephenson 42

First Presbyterian 54, Pike County 47

Forsyth Central 46, Cherokee 41

Heritage-Conyers 71, Therrell 65

Keenan 57, Westside-Macon 55

Kendrick 66, Quitman County 53

Langston Hughes 79, Greenforest 60

Manchester 71, Treutlen 53

Morgan County 81, Leon 54

Newton 67, Tift County 45

Norcross 75, Holy Spirit 65

North Cobb 60, Fellowship Christian 55

Ola 90, Strong Rock Christian 33

Pelham 69, Montgomery County 66

Richmond Hill 58, Calvary Christian 49

Russell County 68, Northside-Columbus 58

Sequoyah 90, Washington 73

Valdosta 64, Wayne County 16

Westlake 79, Tucker 67

Girls

Alpharetta 61, Wheeler 56

Bluffton, SC 31, Thomas County Central 28

Cambridge 44, Worth County 40

Carrollton 69, Valdosta 59

Coffee 63, Fitzgerald 56

Colquitt County 68, Douglass 34

Druid Hills 40, Discovery 39

Fellowship Christian 63, Coretta Scott King 18

Forest Park 54, Drew 23

Greenville 69, Wilcox County 47

Jackson 83, East Paulding 70

Lovejoy 54, Tift County 44

Luella 67, Jackson-Atlanta 49

Northwest Whitfield 65, Soddy Daisy 28

Pelham 57, Manchester 44

River Ridge 75, Washington 26

Sequoyah 77, East Hall 61

Taylor County 37, Hancock Central 35

Turner County 66, Irwin County 38

Veterans 59, Swainsboro 51

Wesleyan Christian 73, Harris County 67

Westlake 61, Tucker 40

Whitewater 30, Riverdale 27

Woodward Academy 79, Blessed Trinity 69

View Comments 0