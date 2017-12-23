A look at girls basketball as the season begins to hit full stride

Basketball season is officially here as several teams have already played at least one region game as schedules slow down a bit during the holiday break. Here’s a look at the early landscape on the girls side. We’ll break down the boys on Tuesday.

Power ratings

Just a reminder: As is the case with football in Class A, the top 24 teams advancing to the state playoffs after the regular season and region tournaments is determined by a power ranting system. Teams earn points based on wins (five points per win), losses (zero points) and wins by opponents who defeated them (1/3 of a point for each win). Point totals are divided by the number of games played (including invitational tournaments and region tournaments) to determine the rating. Games against teams outside of Georgia and against teams playing a non-region schedule do not count toward power rating points. The first Georgia High School Association/MaxPreps power rating rankings will be posted Jan. 16, 2018.

Teams to watch

Holy Innocents’ (7-1), the 2016 champions, are currently No. 1 in the Atlanta Journal Constitution Class A private top 10. The Bears have one loss to Class AAAAA No. 1 Buford… Wesleyan (7-1), last year’s champ, is currently No. 2 in the AJC top 10. The Wolves’ lone defeat this season also came at the hands of Buford, by two points…. Greenville is 8-0 largely due to the play of senior G Brittany Davis, who is averaging 33 points and 10 rebounds … Telfair County’s (11-1) only loss this season was by five points to Dodge County, ranked No. 8 in Class AA. The Trojans are led by junior guard India Wells, who is averaging 20 points per game.



Players to watch

Morgan Jones, Sr., G/F, Our Lady of Mercy; Brittany Davis, Sr., G, Greenville; India Wells, Jr., G, Telfair County; Destiny McClendon, Fr., Lake Oconee Academy; Kaila Hubbard, Sr., G/F, Holy Innocents’; Zakiyah Office, Sr., F, Turner County; Madaline Wynn, Jr., C, Savannah Country Day; Alex Widener, Sr., G, Calvary Day; Skylar Prather, Sr., G, Manchester; Ny’Asia Howard, Sr., G/T, Telfair County.