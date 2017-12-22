Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
63
3
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

National rankings: North Gwinnett, Rome finish as top Georgia teams

ajc-sports.ajc, Football, Georgia (State Schools), Gwinnett County, high school sports, Latest News, Polls.

North Gwinnett players make their way onto the field before during a GHSA high school football AAAAAAA second round playoff game on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga. (AJ Reynolds/Special)

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

22. (50) Rome

24. (35) North Gwinnett

56. (42) Colquitt County

70. (68) Lowndes

74. (80) Grayson

78. (NR) Lee County

98. (NR) Blessed Trinity

USA Today

23. (NR) North Gwinnett

MaxPreps

24. (NR) North Gwinnett

PrepNation

20. (24) North Gwinnett

21. (NR) Rome

High School Football America

48. (54) North Gwinnett

64. (65) Colquitt County

74. (75) Archer

75. (76) Grayson

78. (80) Rome

91. (94) Blessed Trinity

98. (97) Buford

99. (98) Cartersville

Prep Force

None

View Comments 0