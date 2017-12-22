National rankings: North Gwinnett, Rome finish as top Georgia teams
Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
22. (50) Rome
24. (35) North Gwinnett
56. (42) Colquitt County
70. (68) Lowndes
74. (80) Grayson
78. (NR) Lee County
98. (NR) Blessed Trinity
23. (NR) North Gwinnett
24. (NR) North Gwinnett
20. (24) North Gwinnett
21. (NR) Rome
48. (54) North Gwinnett
64. (65) Colquitt County
74. (75) Archer
75. (76) Grayson
78. (80) Rome
91. (94) Blessed Trinity
98. (97) Buford
99. (98) Cartersville
None
View Comments 0