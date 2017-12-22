Holiday Basketball Tournament updates from Friday

Hawks Naismith Classic (Norcross High School)

The 64-61 contest between the victorious Woodward Academy War Eagles and the South Gwinnett Comets was exciting from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

Woodward was led by Walker Kessler. The sophomore power forward scored 28 points, including four three-pointers, and was 4-for-4 from the foul line. Spencer Felix added 13 points and Jacorrei Turner added 11 points. South Gwinnett was led by Zawdie Jackson Jr., who scored 21 points. Ja’Heim Hudson added 13 points.

Mt. Bethel handed the Holy Innocents’ boys a 68-56 defeat on the back of 19 points from Stanley Eye. Teammate Jordan Meka added 17 points and Jaquez Gilbert scored 16 points. Coleman Boyd was the fourth player to score in double-figures (10 points) for Mt. Bethel. Garrison Powell led Holy Innocents’ with 20 points. Chad McPhearson helped with 10 points.

On the girls side of the tournament, the Holy Innocents’ Lady Golden Bears defeated Columbia 76-30. Kaila Hubbard led Holy Innocents’ with 29 points. Kennedy Suttle helped with 18 points. Rachel Suttle added 11.

The Wesleyan Lady Wolves got a commanding victory over the Sandy Creek Lady Patriots, 69-24. Wesleyan had three players in double-figures in the win and saw scoring from 11 different players. Callie Weaver scored 12 points, Amaya Register added 11 points and A.C. Carter helped with 10 points.

Carrollton Christmas Tournament (Carrollton High School)

The host Carrollton Trojans earned a 62-54 victory over Troup. Carrollton’s Marcellious Lockett led with 15 points and teammate Jeffrey Hodges scored 12 points. Troup found scoring from Jay Jefferson, who added 28 points.

The Riverdale Raiders defeated Heard County 55-42 on the back of a 17-point performance from Justin Blossomgame. Tyshaun Lewis added 10 points for Riverdale. The Raiders took a 14-3 lead after the first quarter and took a 30-20 lead into the locker room. Heard County shaved a point off of the deficit after three quarters but Riverdale put the game away as it outscored Heard 14-11 in the final quarter.

On the girls side of the tournament, the Dutchtown Lady Bulldogs defeated the Chestatee Lady War Eagles 55-27. Dutchtown’s defense helped it pull away during a 19-0 run throughout the third quarter. India Bellamy led the way in the third quarter with 10 points in that quarter. She finished with 20 points.

The hosting Carrollton Lady Trojans got a 78-63 victory over Locust Grove, 78-63. Elexus Bell had a huge night, scoring 30 points. Peyton Lewis and Zamaya Passmore each had 21 points for Carrollton. The Lady Trojans were down 17-16 after the first quarter before outscoring Locust Grove 17-9 in the second quarter to take a 33-26 lead at halftime.

The M.L. King Lady Lions then defeated the Central Gwinnett Lady Black Knights 44-38. M.L. King was was down 9-6 after the first quarter and 19-17 at the half before outscoring the Knights 27-19 in the second half to put the game away.

Storm Classic (Providence Christian)

Pinecrest Academy relied on 20 points from junior guard Ryan DiFazio to move past host Providence Christian, 49-43. The 5-foot-10 DiFazio had five three-pointers in the victory. Teammate Josh Boeye added 12 points. Nick Boeye managed nine for Pinecrest. Aldain Dorsey led Providence with 19 points.

On the boys side, Jackson County defeated Atlanta International 66-44 after being up by 10 points, 33-23, at halftime. A 20-6 run throughout the third quarter put the game out of reach despite a 15-13 fourth quarter in favor of Atlanta International.

In the battle of the War Eagles, Landmark Christian got a 34-point performance from Micah McAllister as they moved past Chestatee 83-76. Andrew Nye and Mitchell Riggs each scored 16 points. The trio of McAllister, Nye and Riggs accounted for 66 of the 83 points Landmark managed. Chestatee’s Cooper Wilson led with 19 points and Cameron Gwyn added 18.

The Peachtree Ridge Lady Lions moved past the Forsyth Central Lady Bulldogs 50-38. Payton Hicks led Peachtree Ridge with 15 points. Korie Mathis helped with 12 points. Six other players – Taylor Irvin (8), Mechella Davis (6), Nadya McCovin (3), Kyra McCoy (2), Taylor Riley (2) Tianna Rivers (2) – added points for the Lady Lions. Forsyth Central’s Ansley Carver (9) and Morgan Day (8) led their team in scoring.

The Walker Lady Wolverines were not challenged in their 50-19 victory over host Providence Christian. Grace Koutouzis led Walker with 13 points. Mattie Garrett added 10 points. Madelyn Levy led Providence with seven points.

The King’s Ridge vs. Jackson County matchup proved to be one of the more closely contested games of the day as King’s Ridge, relying on scoring from just four players, edged Jackson County 39-38. The freshman duo of Carly Fahey, a 5-foot-7 guard, and Arden Holt, a 5-foot-9 forward, combined for 31 of the team’s 39 points. Fahey finished with 20, and Holt added 11. Keirsten Drollette (5) and Riley Moss (3) were the other scorers.

The Lakeview Academy Lady Lions got a convincing victory over Northridge, AL, 57-32. Lakeview got 40 of its points from senior Tori Taylor (22) and junior Sadie Thrailkill (18). Sophomore Maddy Towles scored eight points and junior Jasmine Howard finished with seven.