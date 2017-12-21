Holiday Basketball Tournament updates from Thursday

Hawks Naismith (Norcross High School)

In the opening game of the Hawks Naismith Classic at Norcross High School, the Harrison Lady Hoyas defeated the Lambert Lady Longhorns 58-44.

Harrison had three players in double-figures in the victory. The Lady Hoyas were led by Sarah Woghiren, who scored 19 points. Audrey Jordan added 13 points. MaeOla Willis was the third player in double figures for the Hoyas, scoring 12 points.

The Collins Hill Lady Eagles picked up an important victory over the Buford Lady Wolves, 56-48. After one quarter, the game was tied at 16. Collins Hill outscored Buford 13-4 to take a 29-20 lead at halftime. Collins Hill put the game out of reach with a 17-point third quarter, which gave the Lady Eagles a commanding lead. Buford cut into the lead but could not overcome the 17-point deficit entering the final quarter.

The Buford boys got a big win over Shiloh, 71-60. Marcus Watson led the Wolves with 32 points. David Viti helped with 12 points, and Donell Nixon added 11. Justin Spencer, Toneari Lane and Kendall Lewis each had 10 points for Shiloh.

In the final game from Norcross, Miller Grove defeated Allatoona 51-39. Miller Grove was led by Jermon Clark, who scored 16 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Lorenzo Anderson added 10 points and Maurice Harvey scored nine points. Devan Dixon led Allatoona with 11 points. Terrell Ard and Jeremiah Sanabria both added eight for the Buccaneers.

Storm Classic (Providence Christian)

On the boys side of the Storm Classic at Providence Christian, the Chestatee War Eagles defeated Jackson County 83-66. The War Eagles took a 45-33 lead at the half and held on in the second half to secure the victory. Chestatee had two players in double figures in the win.

Nathan Orr and Micah McCallister led Landmark Christian to a victory over Atlanta International, 77-28. Orr finished with 23 points, and McAllister added 26. Tyler Span and Mitchell Riggs each had seven points. Dylan Span added five for Landmark. Nick Terwindt scored 15 points to lead Atlanta International.

For the girls, Northridge (Ala.) defeated the host Providence Christian Lady Storm 41-27. Providence held a 10-9 lead after the first quarter and a 19-17 lead at the half before Northridge took control. The Lady Jaguars outscored Providence 9-2 in the third quarter and 15-6 in the fourth to take a commanding lead.

Lakeview Academy handed a loss to the Walker Lady Wolverines, 66-25. Tori Taylor led Lakeview with 19 points, and Sadie Thrailkill helped with 16 points. Lakeview took a 17-8 lead after the first quarter and then pushed the lead to 32-19 at the half.

The Peachtree Ridge Lady Lions defeated Jackson County 52-25. Peachtree Ridge took a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 28-12 at the half.

Peach State Holiday Classic (Jackson-Atlanta High School)

In the third day of the Peach State Holiday Classic, Westlake downed Heritage-Conyers 56-53 in the first of two boys games. Brandon Favors led the Lions with 14 points, and Chase Hunter added 10. Trelan Scott of Heritage had a game-high 17 points, and Josh Guilford had 11.

Tucker defeated Therrell 67-62 in the second boys game. Trevon Flowers had 21 points, Nathaniel Ogbu had 17 and Nicholas Watson had 15. Robbie Armbrester had 19 points and Tyren Stevenson had 16 for Therrell.

In the first girls game, Colquitt County defeated Whitewater 63-33 behind 28 points from ZaNautica Downs and 14 from Diamond Hall. Whitewater’s high scorer was Jada Claude.

The second girls game ended with the same final score as the first, 63-33, with Douglass defeating Riverdale. Nakiyah Thompson of Douglass had 25 points, and Ashley McKee had 16. Riverdale’s high scorer was Ayanna Powell with 15 points.

Keller Williams Christmas Classic (North Forsyth High School)

Creekview defeated West Forsyth 64-56 in the all-boys event at North Forsyth. K.J. Jenkins scored 26 points for the Grizzlies in the win. Joseph Staiti and Payton Aiken each scored 13 points for West Forsyth.

Cherokee downed North Forsyth 45-41. Carson Pickens scored 12 points for Cherokee, and Delaney Heard and Hank Harper each had 10 points.

Forsyth Central defeated River Ridge 64-42 on the strength of 21 points, four rebounds and four assists from Dominic Patterson. Will Griffin contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

War Lodge Classic (Sequoyah High School)

In the first of five games on Thursday, the East Hall girls defeated Washington 76-42. Tessa Rider had a game-high 16 points for the Lady Vikings, and Earline Bennett had 14 points for Washington.

Woodward Academy’s girls defeated Fellowship Christian 58-49. Tyler Collins led the Lady War Eagles with 23 points, and Madison Williams scored 20. Cameron Swartz had 35 points for FCS in the loss.

The Fellowship Christian boys downed Washington 65-56. Teddy Keim of FCS led his team with 14 points, and Justin Butler scored a game-high 16 points.

River Ridge’s girls won by an 83-23 score over Coretta Scott King. Savannah Samuel scored 36 points for River Ridge.

In the final game of the day, North Cobb ran past East Paulding 105-75. North Cobb’s Nayari Dampier had 23 points, hitting seven three-pointers. Azer Tidor had 19 points for East Paulding.